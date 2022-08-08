ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rYocu_0h90nBq900

The New York Yankees (70-39) and Seattle Mariners (59-51) meet Monday for the opening contest of a 3-game series. First pitch from T-Mobile Park is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Yankees vs. Mariners odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Mariners lead series 2-1

The Yankees have lost 5 games in a row, including being swept over the weekend in a 3-game series by the St. Louis Cardinals. New York lost the final 2 contests of a 3-game set at Yankee Stadium Aug. 2-3 against the Mariners prior to the Cards series.

The Mariners split a 4-game set against the Los Angeles Angels over the weekend, getting outscored 15-12. Seattle scored 15 runs in the final 2 games of the series against New York earlier in the week.

Yankees at Mariners projected starters

RHP Jameson Taillon vs. RHP Logan Gilbert

Taillon (10-2, 3.96 ERA) makes his 22nd start. He has a 1.16 WHIP, 1.7 BB/9 and 7.8 K/9 in 113 2/3 IP.

  • Has managed a 4-1 record with a 4.47 ERA and .258 opponent batting average through 46 1/3 IP across 9 road outings.
  • Was trampled for 6 R (5 ER) on 2 H (2 HR) and 4 BB allowed across 4 2/3 IP in a no-decision Tuesday against Seattle.

Gilbert (10-4, 3.09 ERA) makes his 23rd start. He has a 1.18 WHIP, 2.5 BB/9 and 8.4 K/9 in 128 1/3 IP.

  • Is 4-3 with a 3.19 ERA and 54 K across 53 2/3 IP across 9 home starts.
  • Coughed up 6 ER, 7 H, 3 HR and 4 BB across 5 1/3 IP in a no-decision on the road opposite Taillon Tuesday.

Yankees at Mariners odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:14 a.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Yankees -120 (bet $120 to win $100) | Mariners +100 (bet $100 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Yankees -1.5 (+135) | Mariners +1.5 (-170)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: -122 | U: -102)

Yankees at Mariners picks and predictions

Prediction

Yankees 4, Mariners 3

The YANKEES (-120) look to snap their 5-game skid with Taillon on the hill. The good news is that the Yankees are 3-1 across Taillon’s past 4 starts, as he has a win and 3 no-decisions during the span. The concern here is that Taillon has allowed 10 HR across his past 7 starts, including 2 against the Mariners Tuesday.

The MARINERS +1.5 (-170) have the 10-game winner Gilbert on the bump, and he has pitched well at home. I don’t quite like Seattle straight up, as I think New York is going to end its losing skid, but the M’s are a strong play to keep it close.

The UNDER 7.5 (-102) is the lean in this series opener.

While the Over has hit at a 20-7-1 clip across the past 28 games overall for the Yankees, the Under is 4-1 in their last 5 on the road.

The Over is 4-1-2 in the past 7 overall for the Mariners, too, although the Under is 3-0-2 in their last 5 in a series opener and 20-7 in the past 27 at home vs. RHP.

Additional MLB coverage:

BaseballPress.com: Your source for every MLB lineup

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Tigers’ Javier Báez embarrassingly swung at a bouncing pitch and MLB fans had so many jokes

While he can be one of the most electric and fun players in baseball at his absolute peaks, no one can deny that Javier Báez has some incredible lows. When the Tigers (+1.5) took on the Guardians on Tuesday night, Báez had another unfortunate moment to forget. This time at the plate. As Detroit tried to rally from a 5-0 deficit in the eighth inning, James Karinchak let loose a soft, bouncing pitch. It was a pitch that most hitters probably wouldn’t have swung at under the circumstances.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Evaluating Corey Dickerson’s role moving forward

Despite early season struggles, Corey Dickerson has made solid contributions to the Cardinals and has reinstated himself as a threat at the plate. With Harrison Bader’s last-minute trade to the New York Yankees, increased faith has been necessarily vested in the remaining Cardinals outfielders, including former All Star and Gold Glover Corey Dickerson. It’s time for Dickerson to prove why he was brought to St. Louis, to be that “capable left-handed bat off the bench,” or perhaps even more, and he has the capacity to deliver.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

137K+
Followers
183K+
Post
52M+
Views
