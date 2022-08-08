New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners odds, picks and predictions

The New York Yankees (70-39) and Seattle Mariners (59-51) meet Monday for the opening contest of a 3-game series. First pitch from T-Mobile Park is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Yankees vs. Mariners odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Mariners lead series 2-1

The Yankees have lost 5 games in a row, including being swept over the weekend in a 3-game series by the St. Louis Cardinals. New York lost the final 2 contests of a 3-game set at Yankee Stadium Aug. 2-3 against the Mariners prior to the Cards series.

The Mariners split a 4-game set against the Los Angeles Angels over the weekend, getting outscored 15-12. Seattle scored 15 runs in the final 2 games of the series against New York earlier in the week.

Yankees at Mariners projected starters

RHP Jameson Taillon vs. RHP Logan Gilbert

Taillon (10-2, 3.96 ERA) makes his 22nd start. He has a 1.16 WHIP, 1.7 BB/9 and 7.8 K/9 in 113 2/3 IP.

Has managed a 4-1 record with a 4.47 ERA and .258 opponent batting average through 46 1/3 IP across 9 road outings.

Was trampled for 6 R (5 ER) on 2 H (2 HR) and 4 BB allowed across 4 2/3 IP in a no-decision Tuesday against Seattle.

Gilbert (10-4, 3.09 ERA) makes his 23rd start. He has a 1.18 WHIP, 2.5 BB/9 and 8.4 K/9 in 128 1/3 IP.

Is 4-3 with a 3.19 ERA and 54 K across 53 2/3 IP across 9 home starts.

Coughed up 6 ER, 7 H, 3 HR and 4 BB across 5 1/3 IP in a no-decision on the road opposite Taillon Tuesday.

Yankees at Mariners odds and lines

Money line (ML) : Yankees -120 (bet $120 to win $100) | Mariners +100 (bet $100 to win $100)

: Yankees -120 (bet $120 to win $100) | Mariners +100 (bet $100 to win $100) Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS) : Yankees -1.5 (+135) | Mariners +1.5 (-170)

: Yankees -1.5 (+135) | Mariners +1.5 (-170) Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: -122 | U: -102)

Yankees at Mariners picks and predictions

Prediction

Yankees 4, Mariners 3

The YANKEES (-120) look to snap their 5-game skid with Taillon on the hill. The good news is that the Yankees are 3-1 across Taillon’s past 4 starts, as he has a win and 3 no-decisions during the span. The concern here is that Taillon has allowed 10 HR across his past 7 starts, including 2 against the Mariners Tuesday.

The MARINERS +1.5 (-170) have the 10-game winner Gilbert on the bump, and he has pitched well at home. I don’t quite like Seattle straight up, as I think New York is going to end its losing skid, but the M’s are a strong play to keep it close.

The UNDER 7.5 (-102) is the lean in this series opener.

While the Over has hit at a 20-7-1 clip across the past 28 games overall for the Yankees, the Under is 4-1 in their last 5 on the road.

The Over is 4-1-2 in the past 7 overall for the Mariners, too, although the Under is 3-0-2 in their last 5 in a series opener and 20-7 in the past 27 at home vs. RHP.

