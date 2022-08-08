ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
 3 days ago
The Los Angeles Angels (46-63) and Oakland Athletics (41-68) meet Monday for the opening contest of a 3-game series. First pitch from Oakland Coliseum is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Angels vs. Athletics odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Angels lead series 6-4

The Angels have alternated wins and losses across their last 5 outings, and are just 4-7 over their previous 11 outings as they continue to scuffle. L.A. is a solid 4-1 in the past 5 following a loss.

The Athletics were swept in a 2-game interleague set against the rival San Francisco Giants over the weekend, getting outscored 13-7. Oakland has won just 15 of its last 51 home games.

Angels at Athletics projected starters

LHP Jose Suarez vs. LHP Cole Irvin

Suarez (3-4, 4.55 ERA) makes his 12th start and 14th appearance overall. He has a 1.48 WHIP, 4.1 BB/9 and 8.6 K/9 in 55 1/3 IP.

  • Is 1-2 with a 4.33 ERA with 23 K across 27 IP over 6 starts and 1 relief appearance on the road.
  • Allowed just 1 unearned run on 5 hits and 2 walks allowed with 5 strikesouts over 5 innings in a win against the A’s Tuesday in his last start.

Irvin (6-8, 3.04 ERA) makes his 20th start. He has a 1.06 WHIP, 1.8 BB/9 and 6.1 K/9 in 115 1/3 IP.

  • Has a 4-2 record with a sparkling 1.73 ERA and 43 K across 62 1/3 IP across 10 home starts.
  • Opponents are hitting just .195 against Irvin at Oakland Coliseum this season.
  • Is 0-2 with a 3.75 ERA across 12 IP over 2 starts vs. the Angels this season.

Angels at Athletics odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 6:44 a.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Angels +105 (bet $100 to win $105) | Athletics -130 (bet $130 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Angels +1.5 (-210) | Athletics -1.5 (+170)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: +110 | U: -135)

Angels at Athletics picks and predictions

Prediction

Athletics 3, Angels 2

The ATHLETICS (-130) have received great performances from “Swirvin” Cole Irvin all season at home.

The Angels limp in with just 10 wins across their last 35 road outings while going 6-13 in the previous 19 against a left-handed starting pitcher.

The A’s are a respectable 5-1 across their last 6 against divisional foes, while going 16-7 in the past 23 at home against the Halos.

The Athletics have been struggling all season too much to trust them to cover the spread despite the juicy payout. Just play them straight up behind Irvin.

PASS.

The UNDER 7.5 (-135) is the best play on the board in this series opener.

The Angels have hit the Under at a 4-1-1 clip across their last 6 on the road, and have gone 13-4-2 to the Under across their last 19 meetings against the A’s. Oakland has also cashed the Under in 6 of its last 8 following a loss.

