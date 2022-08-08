ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh Pirates at Arizona Diamondbacks odds, picks and predictions

The Pittsburgh Pirates (44-64) open a 4-game road series against the Arizona Diamondbacks (48-59) Monday. First pitch is 9:40 p.m. ET at Chase Field. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Pirates vs. Diamondbacks odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Pirates lead 2-1

The Pirates are coming off an 8-1 win against the Baltimore Orioles Sunday but lost the series 2-1. They have won 4 of their last 6 games but had lost 7 contests in a row before that span.

The Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 6-4 Sunday to win their series against them 2-1. They are 3-6 in their last 9 games.

Pirates at Diamondbacks projected starters

RHP Tyler Beede vs. RHP Zac Gallen

Beede (1-1, 3.66 ERA) makes his 2nd start in his 25th appearance. He has a 1.49 WHIP, 4.1 BB/9 and 5.4 K/9 through 41 2/3 IP for the San Francisco Giants and Pittsburgh Pirates.

  • Allowed 4 runs on 5 hits in 1 1/3 innings as an opener against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday in his last appearance.
  • Pitched 2 scoreless innings of relief against the Diamondbacks in an 8-6 loss June 3.

Gallen (6-2, 3.31 ERA) makes his 21st start. He has a 1.04 WHIP, 2.6 BB/9 and 8.6 K/9 through 111 1/3 IP.

  • Arizona has won Gallen’s last 3 starts.
  • Took the loss in a 3-0 game at the Pirates June 5 when he allowed 2 runs on 5 hits over 6 innings.

Pirates at Diamondbacks odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:28 a.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Pirates +205 (bet $100 to win $205) | Diamondbacks -260 (bet $260 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Pirates +1.5 (-103) | Diamondbacks -1.5 (-117)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 8.5 (O: +100 | U: -125)

Pirates at Diamondbacks picks and predictions

Prediction

Diamondbacks 6, Pirates 3

PASS.

The Diamondbacks are 32-25 against teams that are playing .500 or worse baseball. They have their ace on the mound against a Pirates team that is 26-28 against teams with a .500 record or worse.

Pittsburgh is 20-35 on the road and has lost 8 of its last 10 away from PNC Park.

The Diamondbacks should win, but there is too much juice at -260 to bet them on the money line.

The Diamondbacks are 61-46 ATS, the 4th-best mark in the majors, despite being a below-.500 team straight up.

Arizona is 32-25 ATS at Chase Field and Pittsburgh is 30-25 ATS on the road.

Eight of the Diamondbacks’ last 9 wins have been by at least 2 runs.

Take the DIAMONDBACKS -1.5 (-117).

Five of the Pirates’ last 7 games have had 9 runs or more.

Five of the Diamondbacks’ last 6 games have had totals of 9 or more.

Take OVER 8.5 (+100).

Additional MLB coverage:

BaseballPress.com: Your source for every MLB lineup

