The La Plata County Fair is pleased to announce this year’s “Friday at the Fair” Concert will feature the incomparable Asleep at the Wheel. The 10 time Grammy winning western swing band will perform on August 12th in the rodeo arena at the fairgrounds. Bayfield’s local country rock band Midnight Backhand will be the opening act starting at 7:15. Asleep at the Wheel takes the stage at 8:00 p.m. Reserved Seating in the Grandstands $48. General Admission seating in open area in front of the stage. $28. Must bring your own chairs. These prices include ticketing fees. Tickets available at www.durangoconcerts.com. For more information call (970) 247-8477.

LA PLATA COUNTY, CO ・ 18 HOURS AGO