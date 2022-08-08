Read full article on original website
This Pagosa Springs Property For Sale is a Western Dream
Imagine waking up in your own private oasis every morning, with 60 acres of pristine Colorado land ready to explore that's just steps from the front door. A property that's currently for sale in Pagosa Springs will turn this dream into a reality for whoever purchases it next.
pagosadailypost.com
EDITORIAL: Theories of Growth, for the Non-Mathematician, Part One
In his real estate column yesterday, here in the Daily Post, realtor Lee Riley mentioned the proposed ‘Pagosa Views’ development, and the mixed reaction that the proposal has been receiving. He wrote:. With this possible new development on the horizon, the debate continues: growth or no growth? The...
pagosadailypost.com
Colorado DMV, Archuleta County to Reveal ‘DMV2GO’ Services
PHOTO: DMV2GO Manager Desiree Trostel helps a Coloradan on December 21, 2021, by providing essential services through the new DMV2GO program at the Saint Francis Center in Denver. DMV2GO provides the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles with a flexible tool to help underserved Coloradans, including rural, senior, indigent and incarcerated Coloradans. (Derek Kuhn/DOR Photo)
pagosadailypost.com
EDITORIAL: Your Survey Participation Wanted, Regarding Tax Increases
Over the past month or so, discussions have been taking place at the Archuleta County Administration Building, and at Pagosa Springs Town Hall, concerning a proposal put forward by the Board of County Commissioners. The proposal being, a county-wide 1.5% sales tax increase that might — or might not —...
pagosadailypost.com
Outdoor Baking Demonstration This Saturday at Pagosa Farmers Market
Here in our small town we don’t have a Costco, but I have to admit that going to a Costco around lunch time can be a fun experience, to try all manner of food items. I’m happy to report that we have a small-town tasting experience coming up at the Pagosa Farmers Market this Saturday, August 13, from 9:15am – 10:30am.
pagosadailypost.com
Ride the Mountain Express Transit Bus for Free in August
During the month of August, public transit agencies around the state of Colorado are joining together to take part in the Zero Fare for Better Air initiative. This initiative is designed to reduce ozone by increasing the use of public transit. The Mountain Express Transit (MET), operated by Archuleta County,...
durangodowntown.com
LA PLATA COUNTY FRIDAY AT THE FAIR
The La Plata County Fair is pleased to announce this year’s “Friday at the Fair” Concert will feature the incomparable Asleep at the Wheel. The 10 time Grammy winning western swing band will perform on August 12th in the rodeo arena at the fairgrounds. Bayfield’s local country rock band Midnight Backhand will be the opening act starting at 7:15. Asleep at the Wheel takes the stage at 8:00 p.m. Reserved Seating in the Grandstands $48. General Admission seating in open area in front of the stage. $28. Must bring your own chairs. These prices include ticketing fees. Tickets available at www.durangoconcerts.com. For more information call (970) 247-8477.
pagosadailypost.com
’19th Hole Concerts’ Raise $9,690 for Archuleta County Nonprofits
This summer’s 19th Hole Concerts at the Pagosa Springs Golf Club raised $9,690 for five Archu- leta County nonprofits, with each nonprofit receiving a grant for $1,938. The recipient organizations were Habitat for Humanity, Healthy Archuleta, Pagosa Mountain Rotary Club, Weminuche Audubon Society and Wings Early Childhood Center. The...
pagosadailypost.com
Community Invited to Public Outreach Event on Local Water Needs, Tonight
The San Juan Water Conservancy District cordially invites you to attend an informational and interactive outreach workshop, tonight, Tuesday August 9, to preview the latest Water Supply and Demand Study, and discuss the top water issues facing the district. The draft report can be downloaded here. The event is free...
horsegulchblog.com
Unlawful discriminatory sign removed from Rotary Park following inquiry
An unlawful discriminatory sign that attempted to prohibit skateboards or bicycles at Rotary Park under the pretense of a City of Durango ordinance was removed by public officials within a week of me raising questions about it. Specifically, the sign said,. “No Skateboards or Bicycles In Park. Violators will be...
pagosadailypost.com
‘Dancing with the Pagosa Stars’ Tickets Now on Sale
Virtual tickets for this year’s ‘Dancing with the Pagosa Stars’ event, benefiting Seeds of Learning are now on sale. The 5th annual Dancing with the Pagosa Stars can be enjoyed two different ways this year. Attendees can cheer on their favorite stars by either purchasing a ticket to attend in person at the Ross Aragon Community Center or purchasing a virtual ticket to view the event online on from the comfort of your own home on August 20.
pagosadailypost.com
Photography Club to Hear About John Fielder’s Landscape Photography
The August meeting of the Pagosa Springs Photography Club will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, August 10, at 6:30pm at the Community United Methodist Church, 434 Lewis St. Our program this month is “Major Contemporary Photographers: John Fielder and Landscape Photography,” presented by Dave Anderson. This will be a...
