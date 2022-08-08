Read full article on original website
‘Dancing with the Pagosa Stars’ Tickets Now on Sale
Virtual tickets for this year’s ‘Dancing with the Pagosa Stars’ event, benefiting Seeds of Learning are now on sale. The 5th annual Dancing with the Pagosa Stars can be enjoyed two different ways this year. Attendees can cheer on their favorite stars by either purchasing a ticket to attend in person at the Ross Aragon Community Center or purchasing a virtual ticket to view the event online on from the comfort of your own home on August 20.
Photography Club to Hear About John Fielder’s Landscape Photography
The August meeting of the Pagosa Springs Photography Club will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, August 10, at 6:30pm at the Community United Methodist Church, 434 Lewis St. Our program this month is “Major Contemporary Photographers: John Fielder and Landscape Photography,” presented by Dave Anderson. This will be a...
’19th Hole Concerts’ Raise $9,690 for Archuleta County Nonprofits
This summer’s 19th Hole Concerts at the Pagosa Springs Golf Club raised $9,690 for five Archu- leta County nonprofits, with each nonprofit receiving a grant for $1,938. The recipient organizations were Habitat for Humanity, Healthy Archuleta, Pagosa Mountain Rotary Club, Weminuche Audubon Society and Wings Early Childhood Center. The...
Community Invited to Public Outreach Event on Local Water Needs, Tonight
The San Juan Water Conservancy District cordially invites you to attend an informational and interactive outreach workshop, tonight, Tuesday August 9, to preview the latest Water Supply and Demand Study, and discuss the top water issues facing the district. The draft report can be downloaded here. The event is free...
EDITORIAL: Theories of Growth, for the Non-Mathematician, Part One
In his real estate column yesterday, here in the Daily Post, realtor Lee Riley mentioned the proposed ‘Pagosa Views’ development, and the mixed reaction that the proposal has been receiving. He wrote:. With this possible new development on the horizon, the debate continues: growth or no growth? The...
La Plata County, Community Partners Create Opioid Risk Program
The La Plata County Board of County Commissioners has committed $331,187 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to an opioid risk reduction program that San Juan Basin Public Health will administer in coordination with other community partners. The program is designed to respond to a recent increase in drug use...
REAL ESTATE: The Riley Report
It’s very green and a little soggy out there – lots of rain and not much sun over the past week or so. The monsoons have been in overdrive, and the wildflowers are having a field day. This is great news for the drought and fire danger. Town...
Colorado DMV, Archuleta County to Reveal ‘DMV2GO’ Services
PHOTO: DMV2GO Manager Desiree Trostel helps a Coloradan on December 21, 2021, by providing essential services through the new DMV2GO program at the Saint Francis Center in Denver. DMV2GO provides the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles with a flexible tool to help underserved Coloradans, including rural, senior, indigent and incarcerated Coloradans. (Derek Kuhn/DOR Photo)
EDITORIAL: Your Survey Participation Wanted, Regarding Tax Increases
Over the past month or so, discussions have been taking place at the Archuleta County Administration Building, and at Pagosa Springs Town Hall, concerning a proposal put forward by the Board of County Commissioners. The proposal being, a county-wide 1.5% sales tax increase that might — or might not —...
