Virtual tickets for this year’s ‘Dancing with the Pagosa Stars’ event, benefiting Seeds of Learning are now on sale. The 5th annual Dancing with the Pagosa Stars can be enjoyed two different ways this year. Attendees can cheer on their favorite stars by either purchasing a ticket to attend in person at the Ross Aragon Community Center or purchasing a virtual ticket to view the event online on from the comfort of your own home on August 20.

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO