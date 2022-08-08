Two government discussions about growth in Pagosa Springs took place last night. We covered one of those issues very briefly in Part One: a 70-unit housing development in Aspen Village being proposed by the Town of Pagosa Springs in association with Texas-based housing developer Servitas LLC. This proposed project was considered by the Town Planning Commission, based on drawings like the one shown below.

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO