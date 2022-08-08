ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Independent

Border Patrol threw away ‘hundreds’ of Sikh migrants’ turbans and told them they could ‘starve’: report

The mistreatment of Sikh migrants at the US-Mexico border is reportedly much more widespread than previously thought.US Customs and Border Patrol agents in multiple sectors have allegedly thrown hundreds of sacred turbans belonging to Sikh border-crossers in the trash, and denied migrants religiously mandated vegetarian meals, instead consigning them to eat apple juice and crackers or telling them they could “starve,” according to an investigation from the Arizona Luminaria, citing unnamed border aid workers familiar with the mistreatment.“One Sikh man, when I handed him a turban to cover his hair started crying and kissed the fabric,” one individual told...
IMMIGRATION
NBC News

'I'm alone': These asylum seekers find themselves on the street as they await immigration hearings

SAN ANTONIO — With his Venezuelan ID card, recently donated shoes and clean clothes, Adri Fernández is trying to start his American dream, alone. Unlike the families and unaccompanied children who have been the main groups migrating to the U.S. this past decade, Fernández is one of the single adults arriving without family to turn to or contacts willing to help him get on his feet after he was released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CNN

Former FBI official shares what struck him about FBI search

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to the FBI executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought to Florida, three people familiar with the situation say.
PALM BEACH, FL
Fox News

Border Patrol agents arrest three Americans accused of smuggling Mexicans

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Arizona arrested three U.S. citizens over the past weekend who were charged with human smuggling. Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson Sector John Modlin tweeted on Saturday that agents in Tucson, Arizona, arrested two U.S. citizens for allegedly attempting to smuggle five Mexican citizens.
TUCSON, AZ
The Independent

Washington DC mayor calls for National Guard to help with migrants being bused in from Texas and Arizona

The mayor of Washington, DC, has called on the Biden administration to send in the National Guard to assist with migrants being sent to the capital on buses from Texas and Arizona. “The migrant crisis facing our city and our country through the cruel political gamemanship from the Governors of Texas and Arizona must be dealt with at a federal level,” wrote Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser in a 22 July dated letter to White House aides.In the letter, the Democratic mayor went on to ask that the military reserve force be utilised to support the 5,500 people that Texas...
ARIZONA STATE
buzzfeednews.com

The US Has Started To Wind Down The “Remain In Mexico” Policy That Put Thousands Of Immigrants At Risk Of Danger While They Waited For A Court Date

Immigration officials on Monday said they've started to wind down a Trump-era program that forced thousands of immigrants to wait in Mexico while their US immigration cases were completed. In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security said it stopped enrolling new people into the Remain in Mexico program. Immigrants...
IMMIGRATION
Washington Examiner

ACLU wants US border officials to stop helping Abbott remove illegal immigrants

The nation’s largest civil rights organization is pressuring the Biden administration to bar federal law enforcement at the southern border from working with Texas troopers as the state attempts to return illegal immigrants to Mexico. The American Civil Liberties Union on Monday told the Department of Homeland Security it...
TEXAS STATE

