The mayor of Washington, DC, has called on the Biden administration to send in the National Guard to assist with migrants being sent to the capital on buses from Texas and Arizona. “The migrant crisis facing our city and our country through the cruel political gamemanship from the Governors of Texas and Arizona must be dealt with at a federal level,” wrote Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser in a 22 July dated letter to White House aides.In the letter, the Democratic mayor went on to ask that the military reserve force be utilised to support the 5,500 people that Texas...

ARIZONA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO