Man United are working on a deal to sign Juventus star Adrien Rabiot as Erik ten Hag desperately looks to fix his midfield... as club weigh up whether to keep pursuing deal for top target Frenkie de Jong

Manchester United are working on a transfer for Juventus star Adrien Rabiot.

New manager Erik ten Hag wants to add quality in central midfield and a 2-1 loss against Brighton in their Premier League opener on Sunday may have sharpened his focus.

And Frenchman Rabiot has emerged as an option for the Red Devils as they look to add to the squad, with United exploring alternatives to No 1 target Frenkie de Jong.

Manchester United are working on a transfer for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot (above)

He is understood to be an option for the club as Erik ten Hag looks to add to his squad

However, The Athletic report United 'must decide' whether they want to continue chasing the signing of Rabiot as well as, or instead of, Barcelona's de Jong, who is their top midfield target.

Their three-month pursuit of the Dutch playmaker appeared to be going well after they agreed a £71million fee with Xavi's side in July, but unpaid wages owed to De Jong and the player's willingness to move to Old Trafford have held up the move.

On Sunday, Barcelona president Joan Laporta insisted the club wants to keep the the 25-year-old and that he wants to stay at the Nou Camp.

Rabiot, 27, is into the last year of his contract with the Italian giants, meaning a team outside Italy could approach to sign him in summer 2023 on a free transfer.

But United 'must decide' if they want to continue pursuing Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong as well

So Juve could be more likely to sell the 29-cap international for less than the market rate rather than lose him for nothing next year.

Sportsmail reported in late July that Rabiot was being forced to train with Juventus' Under-23 side after being left out of their pre-season tour squad due to unspecified 'personal reasons', amid transfer interest from French sides PSG and Lyon.

The Serie A outfit have already released Aaron Ramsey on a free transfer and are also keen to offload Rabiot and fellow midfielder Arthur Melo too - and expect to save £18million a year in wages if they all move on.

The three central midfielders are not viewed as part of Juventus' long-term tactical strategy, following the free transfer of Paul Pogba from Manchester United earlier this month.

Arthur has only managed one goal and one assist in 63 matches since joining Juventus

Meanwhile, ex-Barcelona playmaker Arthur is keen to leave the club having struggled to impress in Serie A. The Brazilian has only recorded one goal and one assist in 63 appearances since arriving in Turin.

Arthur's agent Federico Pastorello is believed to be well connected with Premier League clubs, but Arsenal are reportedly the only top six side holding any interest in the midfielder.

Only Brazilian club side Gremio, where Arthur began his career, have expressed interest in signing the international.