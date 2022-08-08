ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man United are working on a deal to sign Juventus star Adrien Rabiot as Erik ten Hag desperately looks to fix his midfield... as club weigh up whether to keep pursuing deal for top target Frenkie de Jong

By Max Mathews For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Manchester United are working on a transfer for Juventus star Adrien Rabiot.

New manager Erik ten Hag wants to add quality in central midfield and a 2-1 loss against Brighton in their Premier League opener on Sunday may have sharpened his focus.

And Frenchman Rabiot has emerged as an option for the Red Devils as they look to add to the squad, with United exploring alternatives to No 1 target Frenkie de Jong.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FTsAx_0h90g5wv00
Manchester United are working on a transfer for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot (above)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rq6DH_0h90g5wv00
He is understood to be an option for the club as Erik ten Hag looks to add to his squad

However, The Athletic report United 'must decide' whether they want to continue chasing the signing of Rabiot as well as, or instead of, Barcelona's de Jong, who is their top midfield target.

Their three-month pursuit of the Dutch playmaker appeared to be going well after they agreed a £71million fee with Xavi's side in July, but unpaid wages owed to De Jong and the player's willingness to move to Old Trafford have held up the move.

On Sunday, Barcelona president Joan Laporta insisted the club wants to keep the the 25-year-old and that he wants to stay at the Nou Camp.

Rabiot, 27, is into the last year of his contract with the Italian giants, meaning a team outside Italy could approach to sign him in summer 2023 on a free transfer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jlfH3_0h90g5wv00
But United 'must decide' if they want to continue pursuing Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong as well

So Juve could be more likely to sell the 29-cap international for less than the market rate rather than lose him for nothing next year.

Sportsmail reported in late July that Rabiot was being forced to train with Juventus' Under-23 side after being left out of their pre-season tour squad due to unspecified 'personal reasons', amid transfer interest from French sides PSG and Lyon.

The Serie A outfit have already released Aaron Ramsey on a free transfer and are also keen to offload Rabiot and fellow midfielder Arthur Melo too - and expect to save £18million a year in wages if they all move on.

The three central midfielders are not viewed as part of Juventus' long-term tactical strategy, following the free transfer of Paul Pogba from Manchester United earlier this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lTVk6_0h90g5wv00
Arthur has only managed one goal and one assist in 63 matches since joining Juventus

Meanwhile, ex-Barcelona playmaker Arthur is keen to leave the club having struggled to impress in Serie A. The Brazilian has only recorded one goal and one assist in 63 appearances since arriving in Turin.

Arthur's agent Federico Pastorello is believed to be well connected with Premier League clubs, but Arsenal are reportedly the only top six side holding any interest in the midfielder.

Only Brazilian club side Gremio, where Arthur began his career, have expressed interest in signing the international.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Callum Hudson-Odoi ‘asks to leave Chelsea on loan’ with Leicester and Southampton keen

What the papers sayCallum Hudson-Odoi has reportedly asked Chelsea to go out on loan and there are at least two Premier League clubs ready to snap him up. The Guardian reports Leicester and Southampton are considering signing the 21-year-old, with the winger searching for more regular playing time after not even being named on the bench when the Blues opened their league campaign with a 1-0 win over Everton on Saturday.An unexpected return to the Premier League with one of Manchester City’s rivals has been rumoured for Leroy Sane. The former City winger departed for Bayern Munich two years ago...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Ramsey
Person
Arthur Melo
Person
Frenkie De Jong
Person
Erik Ten Hag
Person
Paul Pogba
Person
Joan Laporta
Person
Xavi
Person
Adrien Rabiot
Daily Mail

Benjamin Mendy's rape trial jury are told that defender's Manchester City team-mates Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish, John Stones and Kyle Walker could be called up as witnesses, while new Chelsea signing Raheem Sterling may be referred to in proceedings

Four of Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy's team-mates could be called as witnesses in the sexual offences trial at Chester Crown Court. Mendy has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault on seven women aged between 17 and 29, with the trial expected to start on Monday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Louis Saha vows Marcus Rashford will be 'unstoppable' for Man United this season and defends the much criticised 'McFred' pairing of Scott McTominay and Fred, insisting they have the 'qualities' to play in Erik ten Hag's midfield

Louis Saha believes Marcus Rashford will soon find his form for Manchester United and when he does he will be 'unstoppable'. Rashford struggled for form and fitness last season, but after a full pre-season under new manager Erik ten Hag, hopes were high for a resurgence for the England forward.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juventus#Barcelona#Frenchman Rabiot#The Red Devils#United#Dutch#Old Trafford#Italian#27yo France#Theathleticuk
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Everton switch focus to Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Mohamed Camara after struggling to secure deal for Idrissa Gana Gueye

Everton have switched sights to Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Mohamed Camara after hitting an impasse in talks for Idrissa Gana Gueye. The Goodison club have been pushing hard to re-sign their former midfielder and had hoped to finalise a deal this week. However, Sportsmail understands Everton have been unable to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Country
France
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
BBC

Transfer news: United agree deal for Rabiot

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Juventus over the purchase of France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 27, for an initial £15m. (Guardian), external. Manchester United have also made contact regarding Real Betis' 28-year-old Argentina midfielder Guido Rodriguez. (AS - in Spanish), external. Lazio's Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 27, is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Newcastle, Everton, Leeds and more learn second-round fixtures

The draw for the for the Carabao Cup second round takes place on Wednesday night, with Premier League clubs not involved in European competition set to enter the fray against their lower-league rivals. That means the likes of Everton, Southampton and Newcastle United will be involved, as well as the three newly promoted outfits - a couple of which have been big-spending this summer already.Last season it was Liverpool who triumphed at Wembley, beating Chelsea in a penalty shoot-out to claim a record ninth League Cup success. They, and other teams playing in Europe, enter the competition from the third-round stage, so there’s one more hurdle to navigate for sides from the EFL if they want a big match against the nation’s finest.Eight first-round ties will be played during the evening ahead of the draw, with 35 winners from the first round going through to join Burnley, Watford and 13 Premier League teams who enter from this point. The draw remains regionalised for the second round to cut travel costs and time, with a northern and a southern section.Follow the build-up and reaction to the Carabao Cup second-round draw below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

James Milner vows Liverpool will adapt their playing style and hit their 'levels sooner rather than later' after being held in Premier League opener at Fulham - as he backs £85m summer shining Darwin Nunez to aid that

Liverpool midfielder James Milner insists they have to continue adapting if they are not to be caught by the Premier League's chasing pack. The 36-year-old believes the summer signing of striker Darwin Nunez, who scored and provided an assist on his Premier League debut, will help with their development. But...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: PSG agree terms with Real Madrid target Fabian Ruiz

The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Fabian Ruiz set for PSG move. Paris Saint-Germain are one step closer to strengthening their...
MLS
Daily Mail

Malang Sarr leaves Chelsea for Monaco on loan with a view to a £10m permanent deal, with Thomas Tuchel pushing for another defender as rebuild continues

Chelsea defender Malang Sarr has joined Monaco on a season-long loan deal. The 23-year-old has made 21 games for the Blues since joining from Nice on a five-year deal in 2020. The Frenchman has found himself down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge in recent times, and, despite Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger moving on this summer, Kalidou Koulibaly has arrived from Napoli and captain Cesar Azpilicueta has signed a new contract, meaning Sarr seemed set to still struggle for minutes in Thomas Tuchel's side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ClutchPoints

Frenkie de Jong receives sickening treatment from Barcelona fans amid contract saga

As Barcelona continues to make a mess of its financial situation, fans have seemingly taken it upon themselves to force players out of the club. Frenkie de Jong was subject to some cruel treatment from Barca fans ahead of training on Wednesday. When he arrived at the facilities for team practice, fans were seen shouting […] The post Frenkie de Jong receives sickening treatment from Barcelona fans amid contract saga appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

531K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy