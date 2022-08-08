ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

The Undertaker recalls most bizarre storyline of his WWE career involving kidnapping and marrying Stephanie McMahon

By Jack Figg
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

THE UNDERTAKER revealed kidnapping and marrying Stephanie McMahon against her will was the most bizarre storyline of his career.

Before Stephanie, daughter of WWE boss Vince, became an on-screen authority figure she was abducted during an episode of Raw by The Undertaker’s Ministry of Darkness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nuEUn_0h90g2Ik00
Undertaker revealed kidnapping and marrying Stephanie McMahon against her will was the most bizarre storyline of his career
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01TSHQ_0h90g2Ik00
The clan then carried her to the ring on a crucifix-style symbol before attempting to have her marry the Deadman

The clan then carried her to the ring on a crucifix-style symbol before attempting to have her marry the Deadman.

Thankfully, Ken Shamrock, The Big Show and Stone Cold Steve Austin intervened and fought off Taker's group before freeing McMahon.

During an Instagram live interview with Nine Line Apparel, Undertaker - real name Mark Calaway - said the dark 1999 storyline was the strangest of his 30-year career.

The now-retired WWE legend, 57, said: “I think probably trying to kidnap Stephanie and marry Stephanie and all that that I did.

"That was out there when I started putting Stephanie on my symbol.”

In the same interview, Taker revealed that 5ft 6in Rey Mysterio broke his nose and caused him to reset it during their fight.

The two superstars have faced each other in just four singles matches on WWE television.

And the Deadman's horror injury occurring midway through their last bout on an episode of SmackDown in 2010.

The Phenom admitted he almost felt bad telling the story because of how horrible the Master of the 619 felt at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iNMSe_0h90g2Ik00

He said: "I sat up and I was like, ‘Wow, I can see my nose,’ because it was over here.

"I grabbed my nose, I set my nose back and straightened it out the best I could, but when I got up there was three of them, and he moves fast enough as it is.

"I didn’t need three of him, so I figured I’d go for the one in the middle.”

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

John Cena And Shay Shariatzadeh Get Married For The Second Time

Over the weekend, John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh tied the knot for a second time. The two have been married for nearly two years, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, family and friends couldn't attend the first ceremony in Tampa, Florida. According to TMZ, the couple got married at the...
TAMPA, FL
ComicBook

Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend

Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
NASHVILLE, TN
Popculture

Chuck Norris' Grandson Caught Cheating, Kicked off of Kevin and Frankie Jonas' New Show

The series premiere of ABC's Claim to Fame, a new reality series featuring 12 celebrity relatives and hosted by brothers Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas, got off to a shocking start Monday night. Maxwell Norris, the 22-year-old grandson of Walker, Texas Ranger star Chuck Norris, was disqualified from the show for cheating. Producers accused him of breaking the rules by hiding his cell phone among his personal belongings.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stone Cold Steve Austin
Person
Big Show
Person
The Undertaker
Person
Steve Austin
Person
Stephanie Mcmahon
Person
Ken Shamrock
hotnewhiphop.com

Tony Rock Believes Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Over Being Emasculated About Tupac

Although Chris Rock hasn't spoken openly about being slapped by Will Smith, his brother Tony Rock has been getting a few things off of his chest. The world watched the infamous Academy Awards moments that divided the comedic friends on a global stage, and while Smith has been keeping himself away from the spotlight, Chris Rock is back to business doing comedy shows. His brother Tony has joked about the incident during stand-up gigs of his own and he's also expressed the Rock family's anger with the embarrassing moment.
CELEBRITIES
PWMania

Kurt Angle Recalls Kissing Stephanie McMahon in Front of Vince, Reveals Plane Ride Incident

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle paid tribute to his friend Vince McMahon in his most recent podcast. Angle also talked about the scene where he had to kiss Stephanie McMahon:. “It was weird. It was very uncomfortable. Vince, not only was he directing, he was literally two feet away from us. The camera was right here, Stephanie and I are here, and Vince is right behind the camera looking at us. I’m not saying he felt like he looked like he was aroused, but he had this look like, I want to see this. So I kissed Stephanie, and I do it like this because I’m nervous as hell. I look like a duck, fish lips. Stephanie afterward said, ‘You kiss like a fish.’ I said, ‘What the hell do you want me to do? Do you want me to slip you the tongue while your dad’s watching? Plus you’re married to Triple H.”
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Undertaker#Kidnap#Combat#Deadman#Taker#Nine Line Apparel
ComicBook

Bray Wyatt Delivers Another Twitter Message, This Time Loaded With References to the Pro Wrestling Industry

Bray Wyatt (Wyndham Rotunda) popped up on Twitter on Sunday with yet another obscure message, this time discussing his thoughts on the pro wrestling industry while dropping a few nods to various wrestlers and promotions. The message reads, "Wrestling is not a love story, it's a Fairy Tale for masochists. A comedy for people who criticize punchlines. A fantasy most can't understand, a spectacle no one can deny. Lines are blurred. Heroes are villains. Budgets are cut. Business is Business.
WWE
PWMania

Photo: AEW Star Gets Engaged During OVW Event

AEW star Leila Grey and ‘Certified’ Luke Kurtis, the current OVW Rush Champion, just got engaged. The proposal took place during the OVW event on Friday. A big congratulations to the happy couple!. At an Ohio Valley Wrestling event on Friday in Nashville, Grey successfully defended her OVW...
NASHVILLE, TN
Distractify

Does Rachel Recchia Leave 'The Bachelorette' as an Engaged Woman?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. After their connections with former Bachelor Clayton Echard didn't work out, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are both in the drivers' seats for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. Since the season premiered on July 11, the two best friends have been narrowing down their group of guys for the chance to find lasting love.
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

Cindy Heenan, Wife Of The Legendary Bobby Heenan, Passes Away

Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Heenan, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, has passed away. The sad news was broken by Heenan’s WCW colleague Mike Tenay. “Her devotion and support for Bobby were unparalleled,” Tenay wrote. “Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Saying goodbye to Ezekiel, Vince McMahon’s last good WWE idea

“Hey everyone, since Elias is gone, I’m going to be taking over his Instagram, I’m his younger brother – Ezekiel!” With this single sentence posted on his/his brother’s Instagram page, the most entertaining angle on RAW in what felt like forever burst into the WWE Universe and took on a life of its own. The […] The post Saying goodbye to Ezekiel, Vince McMahon’s last good WWE idea appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WWE
PWMania

Video Footage of Spot That Injured Carmella at WWE Live Event

As PWMania.com previously reported, it appears like WWE superstar Carmella was injured on Saturday night at a live event. The video below shows the incident. Belair was doing a punch spot with Asuka in the corner while waiting for Carmella to enter the ring. Belair did a moonsault to evade the onslaught as Carmella got back in. Carmella lost her balance, rolled out of the ring, and never returned to complete the match.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Major Name Reportedly Fired From WWE

WWE has been going through some big changes over the last few months, and now PWInsider is reporting that several sources confirmed John Laurinaitis has been quietly let go from WWE. The termination reportedly happened over the last week or so and was being kept quiet for obvious reasons. Laurinaitis...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Brock Lesnar Refused To Work With Former WWE Champion

Brock Lesnar has been in the professional wrestling business for decades now and throughout the course of his career he’s faced off against some of the biggest names the industry has to offer. On the road to Survivor Series in 2017, Brock Lesnar was the Universal Champion, and it...
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Roman Reigns hasn’t been pinned since 2019. The person who did it may surprise you.

Most wrestling fans know Roman Reigns is in the midst of a title run like few others in recent memory. Not only does he hold both of WWE’s top men’s titles, the WWE World Championship and WWE Universal Championship, he’s been in possession of the latter title for more than 700 days — a record for 21st century WWE title reigns and one of the top five of all time. RelatedWhere does Roman Reigns rank among the longest WWE title reigns of all time? It stands to reason, then, that Reigns has a pretty good record during that time. He won the...
WWE
Boxing Scene

Broner Wants To Fight Mayweather In Exhibition: ‘Why Not Get In There And Make Nine Figures Apiece?'

Adrien Broner knows how to wind up with a cool $100 million payday—he just can’t figure out why Floyd Mayweather Jr. won’t oblige him. The popular, brash boxer from Cincinnati recently said in an interview with Cigar Talk that he and Mayweather could make “nine figures” fighting each other in a 10-round exhibition bout. Broner, who has had something of an on-and-off, sibling relationship over the years with the Hall of Fame boxer, expressed confusion as to why Mayweather has not reached out to him already about such a lucrative endeavor.
COMBAT SPORTS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
659K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy