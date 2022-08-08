ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

I’m a garden expert – how to transform your outdoor space for no more than £20, and make a huge difference

By Miranda Knox
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Y4oE_0h90fsdi00

TRANSFORMING your outdoor space into a peaceful haven can be great for your wellbeing - as well as your house price.

But if you're on a budget, it can be really hard to know what you can do that requires minimum funding but still has maximum impact.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LOus9_0h90fsdi00
Overhauling the garden doesn't have to cost the earth Credit: Shutterstock

Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to transform the look and feel of a garden on a tight budget, especially if you're prepared to invest a little elbow grease and spare time instead.

Here, Chris Bonnett, founder of Gardening Express - one of the biggest online plant retailers in the UK - shares his top tips to transforming your garden, and for no more than £20...

On the fence

First tip to create a big impact is to paint drab fences - they don't have to be boring brown, and can be lifted with a bit of colour.

Chris says: "Choose paint that’s meant for outdoor use and make sure the fence belongs to you, or get approval from neighbours first.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11W3Kk_0h90fsdi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Au3k_0h90fsdi00

"Find the best bargains by looking for discount weekends and sales, or keep an eye out for dented tins at reduced prices.

"Garden retailers often mark down leftover stock towards the end of the season to make way for Christmas stock."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Xxj2_0h90fsdi00
A lick of paint can work wonders, and choosing a bright colour will have an instant impact Credit: Getty

Pallet-able furniture

Garden furniture can be pricey, but it doesn't have to be.

Chris says: "If you want to transform the garden by replacing the furniture, keep an eye on local community recycling groups.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ouy8k_0h90fsdi00
If feeling creative, you can make your own new DIY furniture out of pallets Credit: Getty

Most read in Lifestyle

"You may be lucky and get a set of garden furniture that’s no

longer wanted and may just need some cleaning and refurb.

"Alternatively, grab giveaways of timber pallets and build one of the numerous modern pallet furniture designs that proliferate online.

"This can make a huge difference and will enable you to sit back, relax and enjoy your space."

Go potty

Adding some pots or planters can be a great way to spruce up your garden on a budget.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JXWcK_0h90fsdi00
Have a look around the house to see what vessels you have that could be reused as a new plant pot Credit: Shutterstock

Chris says: "Keep an eye on social media selling pages [such as Facebook Marketplace] where you can get pots for almost giveaway prices.

"Get creative and think about any other old containers from around the house that could be used too - even old furniture.

"You’ll want to invest in decent compost to ensure your plants grow well, but consider filling them with cheerful fast-growing annuals scattered in from seeds, such as Calendula or even mixed salad leaves.

"There are tons of plants you can buy from markdowns in stores, or venture online and seek out eBay auctions or £1 lines from retailers."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ZB7G_0h90fsdi00
Go literally 'potty' and create unique planters from household items you already have for a unique look Credit: Shutterstock

Grand designs

The next cheap and easy way to make a big impact is to make changes to the design and layout of your garden.

Chris says: "If you've got a patch of grass with a couple of borders, you could divide this up into different zones.

"Make flower beds, a seating area or a winding path through different areas.

"A mini veggie patch where you can grow salads might be a good idea as well, and it will help with the cost of living crisis."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T56vq_0h90fsdi00
Even just rejigging the layout can have a huge impact, and doesn't cost a penny Credit: Shutterstock

Plant the seed

If you want to fill your garden with plants and flowers on a budget, it’s all about starting from seed.

Chris adds: "It can be extremely satisfying to raise plants from seedlings to blooming adult plants.

"And don’t forget those all important veggies too - you can even save seeds from shop bought veg, such as peppers and butternut squash.

"I’ve done this in my own garden this year with great results - we’ve even got watermelons growing well thanks to the warm

weather!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36LXEo_0h90fsdi00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K3PTj_0h90fsdi00

"Another good tip is to choose plants you can easily propagate and multiply yourself.

"Sedums would be one such example."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FmY8j_0h90fsdi00
Planting flowers or vegetables from seeds can be a rewarding - and cheap - way to brighten the garden, as well as providing fresh produce Credit: Getty

Comments / 0

Related
homedit.com

Creeping Jenny to Create Lush Container Gardens

Creeping Jenny is a small and humble plant. Despite its modest name and compact growth, this ordinary plant is one of the best container garden plants that you can buy. It creates the spilling effect that is so gorgeous in large pot arrangements. Creeping Jenny is ideal if you are...
GARDENING
goodshomedesign.com

How to Grow Hydrangeas from Cuttings

Every hydrangea lover knows there’s always room for more hydrangeas in your garden. And if you’re really short on space, you probably have friends who’d love replicas of your favorite hydrangea for their own garden. With proper timing and basic propagation techniques, you can grow new hydrangeas from simple stem cuttings. Just follow these steps to multiply your hydrangeas and their breathtaking blooms:
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garden Design#Garden Plants#Garden Furniture#Auction#Gardening Express
Taste Of Home

Why Are My Hydrangeas Not Blooming?

Hydrangeas have some of the most gorgeous blooms around. Just ask anyone growing these large puffy flowers in shades of blue, pink, creamy white and pale lime green. But sometimes, those pretty blooms won’t show up even if you’re caring for your hydrangeas perfectly. Does your hydrangea have...
GARDENING
dailyphew.com

A Woolly Ram Was Discovered In A Forest, Barely Able To Move

Ram named Baarack was just saved by Australia’s Edgar’s Mission Animal Sanctuary. He was so fuzzy that he could hardly move while being covered in all that wool, which made it seem like he had been lost in the jungle for a very long time. Shearing sheep on...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 49% Off The Complete Far Side, Plus $200 Off Underwater Electric Scooter

Click here to read the full article. Bad news: The work week is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Prime Day has come and gone, but there are still great Amazon deals on Cuisinart waffle makers, Braun self-cleaning electric razors, and an underwater scooter you need to add to your vacation checklist. And here’s our pick for...
SHOPPING
CraftBits

DIY Hydrangea Cottage Garden Wreath

This craft tutorial shows you how to take Dollar tree items and turn them into a lush garden wreath. perfect for Farmhouse or cottage decor. 2 bunches of the pale pink and 2 bunches of the mauve hydrangea bunches from Dollar Tree. Dollar Tree spikey flowers. Pre-Made Bows. Instructions. I...
GARDENING
Us Weekly

17 Thoughtful Gifts for Women in Their 80s

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. When shopping for gifts for women in their 80s, you might find it hard to find something that feels special or thoughtful. You can stick with the classics — but what if she already has the candles, the […]
LIFESTYLE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
659K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy