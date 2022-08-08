Read full article on original website
nystateofpolitics.com
Advocates want more support for health centers in New York
Health care advocates this week are pushing for more support for health centers in New York from the state government, warning safety-net facilities are struggling financially due to a policy that has diverted funding away from them. At issue remains a Medicaid policy first put into motion under then-Gov. Andrew...
nystateofpolitics.com
Zeldin wants an 'across-the-board' tax cut
Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin would push the "largest tax cut" in New York history if elected this November and indicated Monday he wants to cut taxes in virtually every corner of the state budget. The details of Zeldin's plan, however, are not yet specifically spelled out. At the...
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul approves law promoting New York's jobs bank
A bill creating a public awareness campaign for the New York State Job Bank was signed into law Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul in order to help promote employment in the state. The measure is meant to boost the job bank as an online resource, part of the state Department of Labor, to help people seeking jobs with more than 250,000 positions in a variety of sectors.
nystateofpolitics.com
New York lawmaker warns businesses won't recover with unemployment debt
Businesses in New York will struggle with billions of dollars in federal unemployment insurance debt hanging over their heads and will have a hard time recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, Assemblyman Billy Jones warned on Monday. Jones is among the lawmakers sounding an alarm over the last several months surrounding...
nystateofpolitics.com
New York receives $4M in federal support to aid health centers
New York is receiving more than $4.2 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding to provide support for community health centers in the state, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday. The money is expected to reach 65 health centers in New York and is part of...
nystateofpolitics.com
Former Gov. George Pataki expects crime will resonate with New York voters
In 1994, Republican George Pataki unseated Democratic incumbent Mario Cuomo in the governor's race in part with a pledge to tackle crime and public safety in New York. Now, nearly 30 years later, Pataki sees parallels in the campaign for governor as Republican nominee Lee Zeldin pushes a public safety message.
nystateofpolitics.com
New York will no longer use 'inmate' for people in prison
New York's law books will no longer use the word "inmate" to describe people in prison as part of a measure signed Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul. Use of the word "inmate" has come under criticism by advocates who have sought changes to New York's criminal justice system, arguing the term dehumanizes people. Laws in New York will now refer to people in prison as "incarcerated individuals."
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul: Combating domestic terror needed at local level
Help is needed to combat and curtail domestic terrorism on the local level in New York, and Gov. Kathy Hochul indicated on Tuesday money will be put behind the effort to do so. Hochul spoke briefly to the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services threat assessment and management summit...
nystateofpolitics.com
New law aimed at improving access to New York National Guard benefits
A measure signed into law Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul is meant to improve access to information for benefits and services that are available to members of the New York National Guard. The information, meant to expand access, will cover both written forms as well as on the website of...
nystateofpolitics.com
Special election for NY-23: Joe Sempolinski v. Max Della Pia
Some voters in New York's 23rd Congressional District will be voting in two congressional races on Aug. 23. The race between Nick Langworthy and Carl Paladino for the Republican nomination for the new NY-23 has been well-publicized. The winner of that primary will go on to face Democrat Max Della Pia in November’s general election.
nystateofpolitics.com
New York GOP comptroller candidate Paul Rodriguez argues for change
In New York state, the role of the comptroller is especially powerful because whoever runs the office is the sole trustee of the state’s $280 billion pension fund, one of the largest in the country. For the past 14 years, Tom DiNapoli, a Democrat from Long Island, has been...
nystateofpolitics.com
New York regulators reject North Country solar farm plan
New York regulators on Tuesday rejected a proposed 180-megawatt solar farm project in the state's North Country region as efforts to transition to more renewable forms of energy clash with conservation concerns. The state's environmental and electric generation siting board turned down approval for the project, planned for the towns...
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul receives backing of Human Rights Campaign
A prominent LGBTQ organization has endorsed Gov. Kathy Hochul's bid for a full term. Hochul last week received the backing of the Human Rights Campaign, a politically influential organization that pointed to her support for LGBTQ+ rights in New York. “As a U.S. Representative, Lieutenant Governor, and now Governor, Kathy...
