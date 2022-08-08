Read full article on original website
komando.com
Vehicle recall warning! Thousands of Fords, Nissans, Hyundais and Hondas at risk
Driving a vehicle that is part of a recall can be dangerous. In the last few weeks, almost half a million cars have been found to have severe defects that put you and other drivers at risk. Fortunately, there are ways to discover if your car has been recalled. Tap...
komando.com
Ferrari recalls nearly every car it produced in the last 17 years
Automotive recalls can range from minor annoying issues to deadly safety concerns. The latest notices of recalls from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) include models from Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan and BMW. Tap or click here to check your car against the list. You don’t often hear about...
Exclusive: Russia starts stripping jetliners for parts as sanctions bite
MOSCOW, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Russian airlines, including state-controlled Aeroflot (AFLT.MM), are stripping jetliners to secure spare parts they can no longer buy abroad because of Western sanctions, four industry sources told Reuters.
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
Reselling new cars suddenly comes with "absolutely insane" profit
The new trend bringing in big bucks is car flipping. Dennis Wang bought a brand new Tesla five months ago. But the offer he recently got from a dealer was too good to pass up — $101,000. Wang paid $87,000 for his new Tesla in March. "Absolutely insane! Mind...
US News and World Report
'Storm Is Gathering' - Singapore PM Warns of Risk of U.S.-China Miscalculation
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday warned of the scope for miscalculations over tensions in the Taiwan Strait, which he said were unlikely to ease soon amid deep suspicion and limited engagement between the United States and China. In a televised address ahead of the city-state's...
Nightmare: Classic Cars Stolen, Allegedly Destroyed at Demo Derby
555 Banger VideosThe worst nightmare of any classic car owner is to have it stolen, and yet for two owners, it reportedly got worse from there.
New Porsche 911 GT3 RS Coming With Bespoke Pirelli Tires
At this point, it's quite peculiar that the new Porsche 911 GT3 RS hasn't yet had an official unveiling. After all, we've seen so much of the hottest 992-generation 911 already, with Porsche hardly making an effort to conceal its design. Following a recent sighting in California, new pictures of what appears to be an entirely naked GT3 RS have been shared on social media. Besides giving us out best look yet at the RS, the new images have revealed two things we haven't seen before: an unexpected brand of tire and new steering wheel controls not present on other 911s.
One Green Planet
Experts Warn Against Using Air Conditioners Because They Are Horrible For the Environment
Experts say we need to find another solution amid heat waves as air conditioners take a huge toll on the environment. Air conditioners worldwide are expected to triple by 2050, and experts warn that we need to rethink this. Source: MinuteEarth/Youtube. As the planet continues to warm up, people everywhere...
Selling Your Diesel Truck on Facebook Could Land You in Legal Trouble
Thinking of selling a diesel truck? You'll want to hear this story first. The post Selling Your Diesel Truck on Facebook Could Land You in Legal Trouble appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CAR AND DRIVER
GM Confirms It's Making $1500 Option Mandatory on Some New Models
GM is making a $1500 option mandatory on all new Buick, Cadillac, and GMC vehicles, according to a report today by the Detroit Free Press. The option is for the three-year OnStar and Connected Services Premium Plan. Essentially a price hike, GM's mandatory option looks to be the latest example...
China renews Taiwan threats, island cites 'wishful thinking'
BEIJING — (AP) — China on Thursday renewed its threat to attack Taiwan following almost a week of war games near the island. Taiwan has called Beijing's claims to the self-governing democracy “wishful thinking" and launched its own military exercises. Taiwan’s “collusion with external forces to seek...
Is It Really Legal To Install a Yellow Flashing Light on Your Truck’s Roof?
Have you been dreaming of an official-looking yellow light on the roof of your truck? Here is how to make it happen. The post Is It Really Legal To Install a Yellow Flashing Light on Your Truck’s Roof? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Russian Weapons in Ukraine Powered by Hundreds of Western Parts - RUSI
LONDON (Reuters) - More than 450 foreign-made components have been found in Russian weapons recovered in Ukraine, evidence that Moscow acquired critical technology from companies in the United States, Europe and Asia in the years before the invasion, according to a new report by Royal United Services Institute defence think tank.
marketplace.org
More supply chain trouble could be on the horizon
Supply chain challenges, initially brought on by pandemic distributions been have exacerbated by the war in Ukraine and COVID lockdowns in China. These disruptions have led to higher prices and headaches for consumers and businesses. But there might be more supply chain shocks to come, warns Scott Lincicome, director of general economics and trade at the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank.
US News and World Report
Delay in Issuing Post-Brexit ID Cards Puts Portugal's Border Agency Under Spotlight
LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal's border agency SEF has faced criticism for delays in issuing post-Brexit ID cards to thousands of British nationals in the country, putting the spotlight on a structural problem that has affected various other migrant communities for years. Nearly 35,000 British nationals called Portugal their home in...
Is your Ferrari one of the 23,500 recalled because the brakes might stop working?
Fast cars should be dependable about stopping.
Third oil storage tank collapses in Cuba terminal following fire, spill -governor
HAVANA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - A third crude tank caught fire and collapsed at Cuba's main oil terminal in Matanzas, the province's governor said on Monday, as an oil spill spread flames from a second tank that caught firetwo days earlier in the island's biggest oil industry accident in decades.
