komando.com

Ferrari recalls nearly every car it produced in the last 17 years

Automotive recalls can range from minor annoying issues to deadly safety concerns. The latest notices of recalls from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) include models from Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan and BMW. Tap or click here to check your car against the list. You don’t often hear about...
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
US News and World Report

'Storm Is Gathering' - Singapore PM Warns of Risk of U.S.-China Miscalculation

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday warned of the scope for miscalculations over tensions in the Taiwan Strait, which he said were unlikely to ease soon amid deep suspicion and limited engagement between the United States and China. In a televised address ahead of the city-state's...
CarBuzz.com

New Porsche 911 GT3 RS Coming With Bespoke Pirelli Tires

At this point, it's quite peculiar that the new Porsche 911 GT3 RS hasn't yet had an official unveiling. After all, we've seen so much of the hottest 992-generation 911 already, with Porsche hardly making an effort to conceal its design. Following a recent sighting in California, new pictures of what appears to be an entirely naked GT3 RS have been shared on social media. Besides giving us out best look yet at the RS, the new images have revealed two things we haven't seen before: an unexpected brand of tire and new steering wheel controls not present on other 911s.
CAR AND DRIVER

GM Confirms It's Making $1500 Option Mandatory on Some New Models

GM is making a $1500 option mandatory on all new Buick, Cadillac, and GMC vehicles, according to a report today by the Detroit Free Press. The option is for the three-year OnStar and Connected Services Premium Plan. Essentially a price hike, GM's mandatory option looks to be the latest example...
960 The Ref

China renews Taiwan threats, island cites 'wishful thinking'

BEIJING — (AP) — China on Thursday renewed its threat to attack Taiwan following almost a week of war games near the island. Taiwan has called Beijing's claims to the self-governing democracy “wishful thinking" and launched its own military exercises. Taiwan’s “collusion with external forces to seek...
US News and World Report

Exclusive-Russian Weapons in Ukraine Powered by Hundreds of Western Parts - RUSI

LONDON (Reuters) - More than 450 foreign-made components have been found in Russian weapons recovered in Ukraine, evidence that Moscow acquired critical technology from companies in the United States, Europe and Asia in the years before the invasion, according to a new report by Royal United Services Institute defence think tank.
marketplace.org

More supply chain trouble could be on the horizon

Supply chain challenges, initially brought on by pandemic distributions been have exacerbated by the war in Ukraine and COVID lockdowns in China. These disruptions have led to higher prices and headaches for consumers and businesses. But there might be more supply chain shocks to come, warns Scott Lincicome, director of general economics and trade at the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank.
US News and World Report

Delay in Issuing Post-Brexit ID Cards Puts Portugal's Border Agency Under Spotlight

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal's border agency SEF has faced criticism for delays in issuing post-Brexit ID cards to thousands of British nationals in the country, putting the spotlight on a structural problem that has affected various other migrant communities for years. Nearly 35,000 British nationals called Portugal their home in...
