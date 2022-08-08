Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
Tesla's two new gigafactories have nearly doubled its annual production capacity to 2 million electric vehicles. Tesla CEO Elon Musk thinks the company could produce 20 million vehicles per year by 2030. Tesla's trailing-12-month net income (profit) has soared by 336% compared to the prior-year period. You’re reading a free...
Tether Denies Chinese Commerical Paper Holdings, Plans To Eliminate Short-term Debts By Q4 2022
USDT stablecoin issuer Tether cleared the air on its short-term debts, again. The digital asset company debunked rumors that claimed Tether holds a massive amount of Chinese commercial paper. The statement released today also addressed the threat of such misinformation to the broader crypto industry. CTO Paolo Ardoino stated that...
geekwire.com
Zillow Group expects real estate industry to ‘meaningfully contract’ in second half of 2022
Zillow Group expects revenue from its core Premier Agent business unit to decrease more than 20% year-over-year in the third quarter due to housing trends. The Seattle company beat expectations for its second quarter earnings, reporting $1 billion in revenue and GAAP net income of $8 million. But shares were down more than 10% in after-hours trading.
Motley Fool
Did Micron Technology and Nvidia Break the Semiconductor Market?
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Today's video focuses on Micron Technology (MU 3.80%),...
IN THIS ARTICLE
pulse2.com
Avaya Holdings (AVYA) Stock: Why It Fell 45.53%
The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding to the company’s third quarter results. Avaya Holdings reported a Q3 EPS of...
Meta’s Susan Li will join a growing group of Fortune 500 CFOs under 40
The average age of a Fortune 500 CFO is 53. However, there’s a portion of finance chiefs who work at some of America’s largest companies that haven’t yet reached age 40. Meta’s Susan Li will become the latest addition to the list, which also includes the “Master of Coin.”
via.news
Realty Income Corporation And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Realty Income Corporation (O), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund (MNP) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
Crescent Capital BDC: Q2 Earnings Insights
Crescent Capital BDC CCAP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Crescent Capital BDC reported in-line EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $2.98 million from the same period last year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Recap: Alarm.com Holdings Q2 Earnings
Alarm.com Holdings ALRM reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alarm.com Holdings beat estimated earnings by 19.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $23.99 million from the same...
Friday Is Your Last Chance To Buy AdvanSix Before The Dividend Payout
Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from AdvanSix ASIX. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 14.5 per share. On Monday, AdvanSix will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 14.5 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
1 Semiconductor Stock With 104% Upside, According to Wall Street
Advanced Micro Devices recently completed its $49 billion acquisition of Xilinx. The companies combined to deliver a 70% increase in revenue in the second quarter of 2022. Advanced Micro Devices has shaken up the way it reports its financial results to investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
via.news
Bio-Techne Corp Stock 5.06% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Bio-Techne Corp jumping 5.06% to $379.40 on Wednesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ jumped 2.89% to $12,854.80, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around up trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Devon Energy Stock Jump On Tuesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Devon Energy jumping 4.02% to $58.92 on Tuesday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE dropped 0.27% to $15,264.79, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat down trend trading session today.
tickerreport.com
Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 842 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Match Group by 68.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Match Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital's Earnings Outlook
Bridgeline Digital BLIN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-08-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Bridgeline Digital will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06. Bridgeline Digital bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Akerna: Q2 Earnings Insights
Akerna KERN reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Akerna missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.12. Revenue was up $1.18 million from the same period last...
Benzinga
Reinsurance Group: Dividend Insights
Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Reinsurance Group RGA. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 80 per share. On Monday, Reinsurance Group will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 80 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Aegon raises capital, cash flow forecasts in boost to shares
Aug 11 (Reuters) - Insurer Aegon (AEGN.AS) raised its forecasts for full-year operating capital generation and 2021-2023 free cash flow on Thursday after a quarterly earnings beat, lifting its shares more than 8%.
tickerreport.com
Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group
Separately, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. NASDAQ INBX opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $957.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 3.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.32. Inhibrx has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $47.90.
NASDAQ
Grupo Televisa SAB - ADR - Level III Shares Close in on 52-Week Low - Market Mover
Grupo Televisa SAB - ADR - Level III (TV) shares closed today at 1.2% above its 52 week low of $7.24, giving the company a market cap of $4B. The stock is currently down 20.0% year-to-date, down 42.7% over the past 12 months, and down 71.0% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.5%.
Comments / 0