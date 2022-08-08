Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Why Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Tumbled 12% Today
Magnachip revenue fell 11% year over year in Q2 2022, but adjusted earnings per share rose 53%. Supply chain issues continue to limit output for parts of the chip industry. Magnachip's outlook isn't great for the next quarter, but it's in excellent financial shape. You’re reading a free article with...
NASDAQ
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights T-Mobile US, NextEra Energy, Advanced Micro Devices, The Boeing, and Johnson Controls International
Chicago, IL – August 9, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS, NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD, The Boeing Co. BA and Johnson Controls International plc JCI.
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
Here is a list of stocks that witnessed the most price movement on Tuesday. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Tuesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Topping the list is Goodrx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX), which gained 52.7% in...
1 Semiconductor Stock With 104% Upside, According to Wall Street
Advanced Micro Devices recently completed its $49 billion acquisition of Xilinx. The companies combined to deliver a 70% increase in revenue in the second quarter of 2022. Advanced Micro Devices has shaken up the way it reports its financial results to investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
Tesla Will Be the Latest Big Company to Split Its Stock
Tesla announced the final details of its stock split plan Friday afternoon, after shareholders voted to approve the plan at the annual shareholders meeting in Austin, Texas, on Thursday. Tesla will be the latest large publicly traded company to split its stock, following Google and GameStop, which both completed stock splits in July.
Nancy Pelosi Makes Trades In These 3 Tech Stocks: How She Booked $1.8M Profit On $110K
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul have made some big bets on technology stocks over the last year. Here’s the latest three trades made in the Pelosi portfolio. What Happened: A new filing reported by CongressTrading on Thursday shows the Pelosis made three recent trades.
PC Magazine
Memory Maker Micron to Invest $40B in US-Based Manufacturing
Micron, the company behind the Crucial RAM brand, plans on investing $40 billion over the next decade to build leading-edge memory manufacturing facilities in the US. The company made the announcement ahead of President Biden signing the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act into law on Tuesday. The legislation includes $52.7 billion in funding to bolster US manufacturing in semiconductors, a portion of which Micron anticipates receiving.
Robinhood, Procter & Gamble And 3 Other Big Stocks Insiders Are Selling
U.S. crude oil futures traded mostly lower this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Fuel Tech: Q2 Earnings Insights
Fuel Tech FTEK reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:20 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fuel Tech beat estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was up $1.15 million from the same...
via.news
Bio-Techne Corp Stock 5.06% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Bio-Techne Corp jumping 5.06% to $379.40 on Wednesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ jumped 2.89% to $12,854.80, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around up trend exchanging session today.
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Verona Pharma VRNA stock moved upwards by 35.8% to $9.44 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 32.8 million shares, making up 35311.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $569.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
via.news
United Microelectronics Stock Was Up By 4.72% Today
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with United Microelectronics rising 4.72% to $6.99 on Wednesday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE jumped 1.89% to $15,552.70, following the last session’s downward trend on what was an all-around positive trend exchanging session today. Volume. Today’s...
Nasdaq falls 1.19% as negative Micron guidance weighs down tech stocks
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- U.S. markets declined as chip stocks continued to struggle Tuesday, dragging down the tech market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 58.13 points, or 0.18%, the S&P 500 fell 0.42% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 1.19%. Tuesday's decline came as shares of chipmaker Micron fell...
via.news
Devon Energy Stock Jump On Tuesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Devon Energy jumping 4.02% to $58.92 on Tuesday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE dropped 0.27% to $15,264.79, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat down trend trading session today.
NASDAQ
We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Passed With Ease
The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.
Motley Fool
2 Tech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
Tech stocks led the greatest bull market of the century and were only cooled off by recession fears. The beaten-down valuations make tech stocks cheaper than they have been in years. Buy and hold this pair of tech stocks for 10 years to generate market-beating returns. You’re reading a free...
NASDAQ
Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 12,493.93 down -150.53 points
Tuesday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 12,493.93. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 5.12 billion. Declining stocks led advancers by 2.37 to 1 ratio. There were 1430 advancers and 3382 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 20 stocks reached a 52 week high and 64 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.
NASDAQ
Consumer Sector Update for 08/10/2022: PLBY, JMIA, COCO, XLP, XLY
PLBY Group (PLBY) reported a Q2 diluted net loss of $0.18, compared with a $0.24 loss a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.14. PLBY Group was down by nearly 20% recently. Jumia Technologies (JMIA) reported a Q2 total comprehensive loss of $71 million, as...
StreetInsider.com
Micron's warning of weak demand rattles chip stocks
(Reuters) - Micron Technology cut its current-quarter revenue forecast on Tuesday and warned of a negative free cash flow in the coming three months as customer inventories pile up amid waning demand for chips used in PCs and smartphones. The dismal forecast comes a day after Nvidia warned of weakness...
Benzinga
Earnings Preview For NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-08-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
