Stocks

Motley Fool

Why Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Tumbled 12% Today

Magnachip revenue fell 11% year over year in Q2 2022, but adjusted earnings per share rose 53%. Supply chain issues continue to limit output for parts of the chip industry. Magnachip's outlook isn't great for the next quarter, but it's in excellent financial shape. You’re reading a free article with...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday

TTD, OLPX, and ARRY stocks are the top gainers, while RBLX and VIR stocks lost the most in Wednesday’s early trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Wednesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. California-based...
STOCKS
Reuters

Futures extend gains ahead of more data on inflation

Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures crawled higher on Thursday, adding to strong gains from the previous session on first signs of cooling inflation, with investors looking for more evidence from data on producer prices and the labor market.
BUSINESS
pulse2.com

Avaya Holdings (AVYA) Stock: Why It Fell 45.53%

The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding to the company’s third quarter results. Avaya Holdings reported a Q3 EPS of...
STOCKS
via.news

Realty Income Corporation And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Realty Income Corporation (O), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund (MNP) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Alarm.com Holdings Q2 Earnings

Alarm.com Holdings ALRM reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alarm.com Holdings beat estimated earnings by 19.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $23.99 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

1 Semiconductor Stock With 104% Upside, According to Wall Street

Advanced Micro Devices recently completed its $49 billion acquisition of Xilinx. The companies combined to deliver a 70% increase in revenue in the second quarter of 2022. Advanced Micro Devices has shaken up the way it reports its financial results to investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Allego (ALLG) Stock Soars 45% Higher on Short Squeeze Hopes

The company operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging provider. Shares of ALLG stock are up over 40% for the past month. Allego (NYSE:ALLG) stock is accelerating higher by more than 45% today on seemingly no company-specific news. As a result, shareholders are speculating that a short squeeze may be in play. ALLG stock began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on March 17 following a special purpose business acquisition (SPAC) deal. Since then, shares have declined by over 40%.
STOCKS
via.news

Itau Unibanco Stock Bullish By 25% In The Last 30 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Itau Unibanco (NYSE: ITUB) rose by a staggering 25.12% in 30 days from $4.14 to $5.18 at 13:07 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 1.76% to $15,533.93, following the last session’s downward trend. Itau Unibanco’s...
STOCKS
via.news

SmileDirectClub Stock Is 8% Up On Wednesday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) rose 8.12% to $1.27 at 16:12 EST on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 2.52% to $12,808.61, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up to now, an all-around bullish trend trading session today.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series 2 Shares Cross 4% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 2 (Symbol: BML.PRH) were yielding above the 4% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.7667), with shares changing hands as low as $19.11 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.58% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BML.PRH was trading at a 21.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 3.24% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
STOCKS
via.news

Bio-Techne Corp Stock 5.06% Up Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Bio-Techne Corp jumping 5.06% to $379.40 on Wednesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ jumped 2.89% to $12,854.80, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around up trend exchanging session today.
STOCKS
via.news

United Microelectronics Stock Was Up By 4.72% Today

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with United Microelectronics rising 4.72% to $6.99 on Wednesday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE jumped 1.89% to $15,552.70, following the last session’s downward trend on what was an all-around positive trend exchanging session today. Volume. Today’s...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Akerna: Q2 Earnings Insights

Akerna KERN reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Akerna missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.12. Revenue was up $1.18 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Paymentus Holdings Q2 Earnings

Paymentus Holdings PAY reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Paymentus Holdings posted an EPS of $0.0. Revenue was up $26.47 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
via.news

QuantumScape Stock Is 8% Up As Session Comes To An End On Wednesday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped 8.19% to $12.68 at 15:41 EST on Wednesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is jumping 1.61% to $15,510.70, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, up to now, an all-around positive trend trading session today.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Wrap Technologies: Q2 Earnings Insights

Wrap Technologies WRAP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Wrap Technologies beat estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.13. Revenue was down $769 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NASDAQ

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Shares Near 52-Week High - Market Mover

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) shares closed today at 2.0% below its 52 week high of $186.43, giving the company a market cap of $37B. The stock is currently up 6.4% year-to-date, up 30.6% over the past 12 months, and up 232.7% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.5%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Laird Superfood: Q2 Earnings Insights

Laird Superfood LSF reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Laird Superfood missed estimated earnings by 1.47%, reporting an EPS of $-0.69 versus an estimate of $-0.68. Revenue was down $522 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

