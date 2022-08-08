Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd working on Rabiot deal, Cristiano Ronaldo to Sporting update, Chelsea De Jong breakthrough

MANCHESTER UNITED are reportedly lining up a shock bid for Adrien Rabiot.

The move comes amid fears that a deal for Frenkie de Jong is getting away from them, with Chelsea now favourites to land the Barcelona star.

The Blues believe they can make a breakthrough in their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong due to Barcelona's interest in Marcos Alonso.

Elsewhere, Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is reportedly still pushing for his man to leave Manchester United this summer.

And boss of Ronaldo's first club Sporting Lisbon has delivered an update on their pursuit of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Guedes to undergo Wolves medical

Goncalo Guedes is set to undergo a medical with Wolverhampton Wanderers today, according to Sky Sports News.

As we reported earlier, the Portuguese international is close to sealing a £27.5m move to Molineux.

The winger, who can also play as a second striker, will leave Valencia after five years at the Mestalla.

The 25-year-old will become Wolves' third summer signing after the arrival of Nathan Collins and the permanent deal for Hee-chan Hwang.

Leipzig to seal Werner deal

Timo Werner's ill-fated time at Chelsea will come to an end TODAY.

The German international's return to RB Leipzig will be officially announced this afternoon.

The move back to the Bundesliga will bring an end to Werner's disappointing two years at Stamford Bridge.

The striker arrived in England with a big reputation but ultimately failed to deliver.

In 56 Premier League appearances for the Blues, Werner scored just ten times.

United ‘working on’ Rabiot deal

Manchester United have begun negotiations with Adrien Rabiot while their move for Frenkie de Jong remains in jeopardy.

The Athletic report that the Red Devils are busy ‘working on’ a move for the Juventus midfielder.

And Old Trafford officials must now decide whether to push forward with a deal for the French international – or continue to wait on how the De Jong saga pans out.

Rabiot has one year remaining on his current deal with the Serie A giants, and is thought to be open to a move to the Premier League.

Gunners go seeking for Seko

Arsenal could turn their attention to Seko Fofana if they fail to land Leicester’s Youri Tielemans.

The Mirror have linked the impressive Lens midfielder with a possible move to the Emirates.

However, the reported £40m asking price is likely to put the Gunners off from bidding for the 27-year-old.

AC Milan and Newcastle are already said to be interested in the former Manchester City youngster.

Forfana failed to make a first team appearance during his time at the Etihad, but did enjoy a loan spell in the Championship with Fulham during 2014-15.

Bologna reject United’s Arnautovic offer

Bologna have supposedly rejected Manchester United’s opening offer for forward Marko Arnautovic.

Gianluca Di Marzio reports that the Serie A club have dismissed a bid of around £7.5m for the 33-year-old.

Erik ten Hag has identified the former Stoke and West Ham star as a short-term solution to his attacking problems at Old Trafford.

The United boss and his coach Steve McClaren know the Austrian well from their time together at FC Twente.

Arnautovic struck 14 goals in Serie A last season, but the stories linking him with the Red Devils have been met by criticism from fans.

Marcos close to Barca move

Marcos Alonso will complete his long-awaited move to Barcelona this week.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Spanish wing-back will sign on at the Nou Camp after a final fee of less than €10m was agreed.

The Blues are now willing to let the 31-year-old leave after securing the services of Marc Cucurella.

Captain Cesar Azpilicueta was also expected to make the same move, but surprised everyone by U-turning last week and signing a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

Target Sesko to stay put

Benjamin Sesko will not be heading to Old Trafford - yet.

RB Salzburg's 19-year-old wonderkid has emerged as a target for Manchester United and other Premier League clubs this summer.

And there had been reports that a £45m had been tabled for the Slovenian striker.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano, Sesko will NOT be leaving Salzburg in this transfer window.

The Austrian club are planning to keep their star until at least 2023 with the aim of securing an even bigger transfer fee.

Bees bag another great Dane

Sampdoria winger Mikkel Damsgaard is currently on his way to Brentford to seal a move to the Premier League rookies.

The Danish international - who scored a stunning free-kick against England in the semi-final of Euro 2020 - has agreed to a £16.7m deal.

A medical will take place this week and, according to Sky Sports News, the 22-year-old will sign a long-term contract with the Bees.

Damsgaard will become the SIXTH Danish player in Thomas Frank's first team.

Blues ‘encouraged’ to land Zaha

Chelsea are being ‘encouraged’ to make a move for Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha.

Thomas Tuchel is on the search for further firepower in attack, and talkSPORT understands that he has been told that the Eagles ace is the perfect fit.

Palace would be unwilling to sell their talisman, particularly to a London and Premier League rival, but know he has just one year remaining on his current deal at Selhurst Park.

And, according to the report, the 29-year-old Ivorian is keen on making the move across the capital to Stamford Bridge.

Toffees closing in on trio

Everton are close to completing the signings of three new players according to overnight reports.

Frank Lampard has moved quickly to bolster his defence with the capture of Wolves' Conor Coady, after it became apparent that the England defender would not be a guaranteed starter for Bruno Lage this season.

And the Toffees will also bring in a pair of central midfielders.

Idrissa Gueye is poised to return to the club following three years at Pairs Saint-Germain.

Meanwhile, Amadou Onana will also swap Ligue 1 for Goodison by joining from Lille.

The Belgian looked set for West Ham last week before the Merseysiders hijacked the move.

No Gunners interest in GG

Arsenal were never in for Valencia’s Goncalo Guedes, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Portuguese forward is poised to join Wolves this week for £27.5m despite late interest from Newcastle.

According to widespread reports, the Molineux outfit had also beaten the Gunners to land the 25-year-old.

However, according to the transfer expert’s daily briefing, the Londoners were ‘never in the race’.

Guedes is expected in the Black Country today for a medical with the Old Gold.

Laporta wants to keep Frenkie

Barcelona president has struck a blow to Manchester United's hopes of capturing Frenkie de Jong after revealing he wants to keep the Dutchman at the club.

It has previously been understood that the LaLiga giants needed to sell the midfielder in order to ease their financial burdens.

However, this weekend Laporta said: “Frenkie’s our player and we want him to stay at Barcelona, he wants to stay too.

"With him and his teammates, we have a very powerful midfield. He has offers, but we want him to stay.”

United have been locked in negotiations with club and player for three months, but also face competition from Chelsea.

Prem pair chase Hudson-Odoi

Premier League pair Southampton and Leicester are the first clubs to show an interest in Callum Hudson-Odoi after it was revealed the player wants to quit Chelsea.

The Guardian report that the Foxes and Saints are both monitoring the winger’s situation with a loan move away from Stamford Bridge highly likely.

The 21-year-old England international was not included in the Blues matchday squad for their season opener at Everton on Saturday.

Hudson-Odoi is desperate for regular first-team football with November’s World Cup on the horizon.

Leicester’s offer could be of particular interest to Chelsea, who may choose to use their youngster as a makeweight in a move for Wesley Fofana.

Manchester United are in for Marko Arnautovic and Chelsea are keen on an exchange deal for Frenkie de Jong.

Those are the latest twists after a weekend when United's loss to Brighton convinced boss Erik ten Hag even more that he needs to keep wantaway striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Arnautovic's brother Danijel reportedly said: “It’s true that there’s a bid from a well-known club" - when asked about the 33-year-old Bologna hitman.

And it's claimed Chelsea are “ready to go big” in pursuing Red Devils' main target De Jong after making contact with Barcelona.

Suggestions include swaps involving Blues' wing-back Marcos Alonso - with Barca right-back Sergino Dest also possibly moving in the opposite direction.

Leicester have rebuffed Chelsea over centre-back Wesley Fofana and also rejected Newcastle's overtures for midfielder James Maddison

But Arsenal could up their interest in Foxes' Youri Tielemans because PSG are closing on Napoli's Fabian Ruiz.

But rumoured Gunners and Newcastle target Moussa Diaby insists he'll remain with Bayer Leverkusen.

Likewise, Ivory Coast midfielder Ibrahim Sangare - reportedly trailed by United and West Ham in recent weeks - has signed a new five-year PSV Eindhoven contract.

Arsenal are still keen to add more players to their squad this window, and Mikel Arteta has identified the areas of his team that still need added depth, says the Athletic's David Ornstein.

The Gunners have already made five important additions this summer, and they looked good in an opening day Premier League victory against Crystal Palace, but doubts over squad depth have meant that there is still reason to be actively engaged in the market for the rest of the window.

With over £150m spent, Arsenal are now in a position to think about tying down their current stars on long-term contracts, but there's still work to be done before they can even do that, says Ornstein.

Speaking to NBC, he said, "they [Arsenal] want to do more business, I think they want to add a winger to what they've got, and if they manage to get somebody in, I think they'll be pretty happy.

"Everyone will be asking, 'Who is that winger?' Well, we know they went in for Raphinha. I don't know who they're going to go [for] if they do bring in a new winger. It could depend on Pepe leaving the club."

Marko brother 'confirms Utd bid'

Marko Arnautovic's brother appears to have confirmed Manchester United have come in for the Bologna striker.

Journalist Andreas Heidenreich says Danijel Arnautovic told him: “It's true that there’s a bid from a well-known club.

“I’m in contact with Bologna to see if that can be realised."

Ex-Arsenal and Spurs target Isco heads for Sevilla

Sevilla have confirmed they have reached an agreement to sign Isco on a free transfer.

The Spanish playmaker had been linked with a number of Premier League clubs earlier this year, including Arsenal and Tottenham.

But he will now join Sevilla for free after leaving Real Madrid earlier this summer.

Isco will undergo a medical outfit with the LaLiga outfit on Monday, the club confirmed.

The 30-year-old will then officially put pen to paper on a two-year deal.

Isco has spent the last nine years at Real Madrid, winning FIVE Champions League trophies in the process.

Tav some of that!

Arsenal loanee Nuno Tavares scored a screamer on his debut for Marseille, where he plays on loan this term.

Tavares, 22, helped L'OM thrash Reims 4-1 at the Velodrome in their first Ligue 1 match of the season.

The left-back netted the French giants' second, which practically ended their opponents' hopes of getting back in the game after Wout Faes' own goal, in the first half.

The Portugal Under-21 international picked up a long ball by Leonardo Balerdi down the left flank and danced around Reims' defenders.

The 22-year-old took the ball to the edge of the box and fired a thunderous right-footed shot that hit Patrick Pentz's bottom left corner in the first minute of stoppage time.

Arsenal fans were in awe of the full-back's wondergoal following a hapless debut season at the Emirates that convinced manager Mikel Arteta to sign Oleksandr Zinchenko to compete with Kieran Tierney.

Tavares was considered a flop upon his departure for Marseille but the Gunners' faithful took to Twitter to express their hope he will return a changed man, just like William Saliba did.

This fan tweeted: "Always rated him tbf. Another posted: "Love him and yes…get the experience."

Tielemans back on Arsenal radar

Arsenal might need to up their interest in Youri Tielemans as PSG close on rival target Fabian Ruiz.

PSG have already landed another midfielder linked with Arsenal in Lille’s Renato Sanches.

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reckons it means the Gunners will be tempted to make Leicester’s Tielemans their prime target once again.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits he wants “one or two” more newcomers despite winning 2-0 at Crystal Palace in Friday’s Premier League opener.

Blues ‘offer £59m plus Alonso for Utd target De Jong’

Chelsea have bid £59m plus Marcos Alonso for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, reports in Spain say.

Barca still need to cut their pay bill to register summer recruits like Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie.

And although the Spanish giants say they want to keep Manchester United target De Jong, freeing the Holland midfielder’s wages would be a major financial boost.

Now it’s claimed Chelsea are in contact with Barca, have made an offer and are willing to include Spain wing-back Alonso in any package.

Rodgers happy with Maddison & Fofana attitude

Brendan Rodgers praised the attitude of James Maddison and Wesley Fofana amid huge transfer speculation.

Newcastle target Maddison appears to be edging towards signing a new Foxes’ contract , but Chelsea have been linked with £85million-rated defender Fofana.

It’s thought two £50m-plus bids were received for Maddison.

And it’s claimed Stamford Bridge chiefs have so far reached £70m in their offer for Fofana.

And Leicester chief Rodgers said: “I think it’s always a challenging time until the window shuts.

“There’s always speculation and gossip around players leaving but I always assess the players everyday and if their mentality and commitment doesn’t change, then that’s all you want.”

‘Utd target’ Sangare signs new PSV deal

Ivory Coast midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, who was linked to Manchester United and West Ham, has signed a new five-year PSV Eindhoven contract.

The anchorman, 24, was reportedly a United target early in the transfer window before the Hammers were said to have shown interest in the past week.

Wolves 'agree Guedes deal'

Wolves have reportedly agreed a £27.5m deal for Valencia winger Goncalo Guedes.

The Portugal star is expected to jet in for a medical tomorrow and then sign a lengthy contract.

The ex-PSG and Benfica ace, 25, can also play up front.

Gunners could land Neto... IF Wolves sign Guedes

Wolves winger Pedro Neto could join Arsenal - IF Molineux chief Bruno Lages lands Goncalo Guedes.

Valencia wideman Guedes has been heavily linked with Wolves after interest from the Gunners was denied.

And the Express claim if Lages gets his man then Guedes' fellow Portugal star Neto could switch to the Emirates.

Chelsea 'want Dest for Alonso'

Barcelona "hope" to sign Chelsea wing-back Marcos Alonso by Monday - with Sergino Dest possibly going the other way.

That's the claim from the Mirror, amid other reports that the Blues could use Alonso as leverage in a swoop for midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

It's even suggested Spaniard Alonso has told Chelsea team-mates he'll be off before the transfer window closes.

The Blues and United are also interested in USA right-back Dest, 21.