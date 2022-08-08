ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea make £6.75m Cesare Casadei transfer bid with club in talks with Inter Milan over 19-year-old midfielder

By Kiro Evans
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

CHELSEA are reportedly set to make a £6.75million bid for Cesare Casadei as they attempt to grab the talented youngster off Inter Milan.

The Blues are impressed with the potential of the 19-year-old and want to make a move for him this window.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EPg3b_0h90ZYSq00
Casadei is a highly-rated youngster and has represented Italy at underage level Credit: Getty

But the future prospect is valued at far higher than the £6.75m that reports say Chelsea are about to bid.

Corriere Dello Sport report that Inter want closer to £12.5m for the highly-rated teen.

Milan do not want to let the midfielder go and it was believed Chelsea may cool their interest after securing Aston Villa's Carney Chukwuemeka.

But despite the signing, the Blues are still in the market for potential future stars.

They face competition from Serie A club Sassuolo, who are also interested in Inter's young star.

The report states Chelsea and Sassuolo are in an "unbalanced head to head" with the London side having far more financial muscle than their mid-table Italian counterparts.

But Sassuolo may fancy their chances as they are reportedly willing to put in a buy-back clause to satisfy Inter

Chelsea are believed to have no intention of doing this.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

The club however remain confident about signing the star, with other reports suggesting that officials travelled to Italy last week to meet the player's agent.

Changes to loan rules had led some to believe Chelsea may struggle to bring in youngsters in the future.

A new Fifa ruling says clubs are not allowed to loan out more than eight players over the age of 21.

The Chelsea model in recent years has seen them recruit youngsters and then loan them out in their droves over several years, allowing them to grow in value without ever putting on the Blue shirt.

The rule change is believed to have triggered some of their surprise business in this window.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corriere Dello Sport#Serie A#Italian#Inter Chelsea
insidersport.com

Inter Milan becomes first Italian club to launch Recast channel

Inter Milan has launched its own Recast channel, becoming the only Italian club and one of the first in Europe to feature on the streaming platform. The platform aims to bring global fans of the Serie A club ‘a whole new perspective’ on Nerazzurri youth football, providing exclusive content and live streaming of its Primavera, U18, U17 and U16 teams.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FIFA
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Manchester United chase Sergej Milinkovic-Savic after Adrien Rabiot deal

What the papers sayJuventus have reportedly agreed to sell Adrien Rabiot to Manchester United for an initial £15million. The Guardian says the discussions over personal terms for the 27-year-old France midfielder are still at an early stage with approval still needed from his agent and mother. The paper notes he has achieved success with five Ligue 1 titles at Paris St Germain as well as another in Serie A, but he also has a uneven discipline record including fines for lateness.The Red Devils are also said to be interested in Lazio’s Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who they have been...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Former AC Milan chief Adriano Galliani calls for 'BREXIT in football' as he backs the introduction of a European Super League 'without the English'... claiming the rest of Europe cannot compete with the money on offer in the Premier League

Former AC Milan general director Adriano Galliani wants a European Super League (ESL) to be created, but without English clubs involved. The intention to form the first ESL was announced in April 2021, and included six English teams, but was swiftly scrapped following backlash from fans across the continent. Galliani,...
UEFA
The US Sun

Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd turn to Ismaila Sarr, Arsenal in Nikola Milenkovic BID, Frenkie de Jong to reject Chelsea

BARCELONA have reportedly threatened legal action as they urge Frenkie de Jong to renounce the contract he signed in 2020. In a letter, the Catalans claimed they have evidence of criminality from the previous board in the agreement of the deal and are looking for De Jong to revert to the previous contract he signed upon joining in 2019.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

French club drops out of the race for Juventus midfielder

Manchester United has been given the all-clear to sign Juventus’ midfielder Adrien Rabiot as AS Monaco can no longer move for him. The Frenchman is on the verge of leaving Juve, and he had two choices of clubs to pick. Monaco was in the Champions League qualifying stage and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse challenges Napoli over Nations Cup threat

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse says international football - and the Africa Cup of Nations in particular - should never play second fiddle to club commitments and has 'challenged' Napoli not to buy African players. The 46-year-old's comments come after Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis said the Italian club...
UEFA
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
659K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy