Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
2022-2023 Best Hospitals Rankings in Adult Specialties
See the top hospitals in 15 specialties of complex adult care in the 2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings. Top Hospitals in Each Specialty in the 2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals Rankings. For over 30 years, U.S. News has evaluated hospital performance in both complex and routine care to support...
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is
Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in Oklahoma
Her parents, Tina and Dean Clouse, were murdered in 1980 in Texas. The investigation into their murders is still ongoing. Tina, Dean, and Holly (image courtesy of Identifinders International)
Birthmark could be sign of rare condition in kids
Light brown birthmarks can be found on anyone, but for some they are a sign of something more. When more than six of these café au lait spots are present on an infant, it could mean they have a form of neurofibromatosis.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Uma Pemmaraju dead at 64 – Founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air on launch date is mourned by fans
NEWS host Uma Pemmaraju, the founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air during its 1996 launch date, has died at 64. Pemmaraju, who anchored Fox News' America's News Headquarters from the station's base in New York City, died on Tuesday morning. "We are deeply saddened by the death...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Parechovirus (PeV) is currently circulating in the United States: CDC
A Health Alert Network (HAN) Health Advisory was issued today by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) due to the circulation of parechovirus (PeV) in the United States. Since May 2022, CDC has received reports from healthcare providers in multiple states of PeV infections in neonates and young...
Stimulus Updates To Know for August 2022
In 2020 and 2021, American consumers and businesses alike were flooded with various forms of stimulus in an attempt to keep the economy stable during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then,...
AboutLawsuits.com
Surgical Complications More Likely When Anesthesiologist Manage Overlapping Procedures
Anesthesiologists who handle overlapping procedures may be putting patients at an increased risk of experiencing surgical complications or death, according to the findings of a new study. Every surgical treatment requires an anesthesiologist, and the same anesthesia care team often treats or oversees multiple patients at the same time, resulting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A simple heart scan in old age may predict if you're at risk of dementia in the next 10 years, study finds
Simple heart scans may be able to predict your risk of being diagnosed dementia within a decade, a study suggests. Researchers found elderly people with abnormalities in their left atrium were a third more likely to develop the disease — even if they showed no sign of heart problems.
MedicalXpress
Dementia risk may be higher if an upper heart chamber is abnormal
Structural or functional abnormalities within the heart's left atrium, with or without symptoms, may increase a person's risk of developing dementia later in life by 35%, according to new research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Dementia risk increased even among those who did not experience atrial fibrillation or stroke, two conditions known to be associated with dementia.
Digital Collegian
Review: Global Pooled Prevalence of Tinnitus 14.4 Percent
MONDAY, Aug. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The pooled prevalence of any tinnitus is 14.4 percent, according to a review published online Aug. 8 in JAMA Neurology. Carlotta M. Jarach, from the Istituto di Ricerche Farmacologiche Mario Negri in Milan, Italy, and colleagues conducted an umbrella review followed by a traditional systematic review to provide frequency estimates of tinnitus worldwide. A total of 113 eligible articles published between 1972 and 2021 were identified, and prevalence and incidence estimates from 83 and 12 articles were extracted, respectively.
Napping regularly linked to high blood pressure and stroke, study finds
(CNN) — People who often nap have a greater chance of developing high blood pressure and having a stroke, a large new study has found. "This may be because, although taking a nap itself is not harmful, many people who take naps may do so because of poor sleep at night. Poor sleep at night is associated with poorer health, and naps are not enough to make up for that," said clinical psychologist Michael Grandner in a statement. Grandner directs the Behavioral Sleep Medicine Clinic at the Banner-University Medical Center in Tucson, Arizona, and was not involved in the study.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedPage Today
Endocarditis Tied to Whopping Mortality Risk Within Years
Danish hospitals logged alarmingly high mid-term mortality rates in infective endocarditis (IE) despite improvements in identifying culprit pathogens in recent years, sending a warning to other centers worldwide. The IE death rates were grim during the median 2.3 years of follow-up, at 58.5% across Streptococcus species and 74.4% for Enterococcus...
ahajournals.org
Hypertension Control Among US Adults, 2009 to 2012 Through 2017 to 2020, and the Impact of COVID-19
The key message from the article, “Blood Pressure Control Among US Adults, 2009 to 2012 Through 2017 to 2020” by Muntner et al,1 is confirmation that hypertension control in the United States is declining.2 The prior report documented that hypertension control in 2017 to 2018 was comparable to 2005 to 2006, rapidly reversing a decade of efforts to improve and sustain hypertension control. Evidence that hypertension control continues to fall is cause for alarm and further emphasizes the Surgeon General’s call to action on a key vital sign of the nation’s health.
studyfinds.org
Slim chance of survival: 3 in 4 lung cancer patients under 30 diagnosed in the late stages
VIENNA, Austria — Three-quarters of people under 30 diagnosed with lung cancer are already in the late stages of the disease — giving them just a three-percent chance of survival, a new study says. Overall, researchers say people over 50 are far more likely to catch the disease...
MedicalXpress
Pregnant women are at increased risk of severe illness, complications from COVID-19
COVID-19 infection in pregnant women is associated with increased risk of adverse outcomes compared to women who are not pregnant, according to a review published in JACC: Advances from the American College of Cardiology Cardiovascular Disease in Women Committee. Cardiovascular complications include heart attack, arrythmias, heart failure and long-haul symptoms that may be difficult to distinguish from other cardiac complications of pregnancy and require the cardiovascular care team to be vigilant when assessing pregnant women with COVID-19.
physiciansweekly.com
sRV Infants: Right Atrial Strain & Mortality
For a study, researchers sought to investigate relationships between surveillance testing and clinical outcomes in newborns with single right ventricle (sRV) physiology. Participants with sRV who had initial palliative surgery were considered for inclusion in this prospective study conducted at a single center (September 2019 to December 2020). As a component of clinical therapy, echocardiograms and B-type naturetic peptides (BNP) obtained during the previous 24 hours were included in the study. The immediate repercussion was either passing away or requiring a heart transplant. Secondary outcomes were the length of milrinone used between phases, the length of time patients stayed in the hospital, and the absence of digoxin use. sRV functional evaluation was performed offline (subjective grade, fractional area change, tricuspid annular plane systolic excursion, global longitudinal strain, right atrial strain [RAS]). They determined the relationships between echocardiography, BNP, and clinical outcomes. Around 20 out of 26 individuals (47 encounters) had hypoplastic left heart syndrome (77%). About 50 days was the median age at data collection (interquartile range 26 to 90). In most cases (73%), subjective sRV function was normal. The median BNP concentration was 332 pg/ml (interquartile range 160 to 1,085). In 5 patients (19%) reached the primary endpoint and had a reduced RAS (14.1 vs. 21.3, P=0.038), but all other characteristics were comparable to transplant-free survivors. RAS had the greatest area under the curve (16.1%, 0.83), followed by global longitudinal strain (−14.4%, 0.77). Higher RAS was linked with fewer days on milrinone (coefficient 1.37, 95% CI −2.54 to −0.20, P=0.02) and a greater likelihood of digoxin use (odds ratio 1.09, 95% CI 1.01 to 1.20, P=0.047). Higher BNP was only related to a decreased likelihood of digoxin use (odds ratio 0.69, 95% CI: 0.5 to 0.96, P=0.03). Because of this finding, RAS was a potentially important imaging signal in infants with sRV; it needed further examination in bigger trials.
MedPage Today
Propofol Not the Only Option for Abdominal Surgery Anesthesia in Seniors
Older patients who received anesthesia with etomidate had no higher risk of major complications after elective abdominal surgery compared to propofol, a randomized trial found. Among 1,917 such patients, rates of major in-hospital morbidity were 9.3% with etomidate versus 8.7% with propofol in an intention-to-treat analysis. The risk difference of...
Personalised medicine made in hospitals can revolutionise the way diseases are treated – the challenge now will be implementing it
Imagine a patient with a rare genetic disorder that makes their arms and legs have imprecise and slow movements. For years, the patient has faced serious restrictions in day-to-day life. They tried several treatments, but all have failed to ease the symptoms. Now imagine a university team discovering a therapy...
Comments / 0