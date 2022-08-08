ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd working on Adrien Rabiot transfer along with De Jong deal with Juventus midfielder having one-year left on deal

By Jake Lambourne
 2 days ago
JUVENTUS ace Adrien Rabiot is reportedly on Manchester United's radar as Erik ten Hag desperately looks to bolster his midfield.

His side were outclassed by Brighton at Old Trafford on Sunday as Pascal Gross scored twice to inflict a first defeat on the Dutchman.

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up a swoop to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot Credit: Getty

Fred and Scott McTominay were again partnered together in the middle of the pitch, but they struggled against the Seagulls.

Club legend Roy Keane ripped into the pair as he labelled them as "not good enough" and having "no football intelligence".

Meanwhile Paul Scholes described their performances as "criminal" as they once again failed to take control of a match.

United have been trying all summer to prise Frenkie de Jong away from Barcelona, but the player is said to be unwilling to make the move.

But according to The Athletic, United will still try and land De Jong, while also looking to secure the services of Rabiot.

It has been said that the Red Devils are working on a deal for the 27-year-old, who featured 45 times for the Old Last last season.

With 12 months left on his deal in Turin, Juve may decide to cash in on the player to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

Due to his situation, the ex-Paris Saint-Germain star has now emerged as a leading option for United.

The Athletic have stated that United have to decide whether to push ahead and find an agreement with Juve for Rabiot while still pursuing De Jong.

Or they could look to wait and see whether they can nab the ex-Ajax maestro before making a final decision on Rabiot.

It was claimed in June how United had agreed a deal worth up to £74million with the Blaugrana for De Jong.

But personal terms remain an issue as it is understood that he wants to stay and fight for his place at the Nou Camp.

It was claimed earlier in the summer how United were keeping tabs on Rabiot's situation in Italy, with the France international valued at £15m.

Rabiot, who won five Ligue 1 titles with PSG before joining Juve in 2019, has scored six goals in 129 appearances for the Bianconeri.

