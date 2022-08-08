Read full article on original website
westbendnews.net
Van Wert County Roundabout Set To Open
LIMA, Ohio – (Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022) Van Wert County’s first roundabout, located at U.S. 127/U.S. 224 and Marsh Road, north of the city of Van Wert, is expected to open by Friday. Construction of the single-lane roundabout began early in 2022 with preliminary work before the intersection...
Eaton Register Herald
‘It can, and will be repaired’
GRATIS — Residents near and far were saddened by the news of a semi driver getting his truck and trailer stuck inside, and severely damaging, the historic Brubaker Covered Bridge when he attempted to drive through it on Friday, Aug. 5. The 88-foot Brubaker Bridge was built in 1887...
Next Round Of Route 23 Connect Meetings To Be Held This Month
The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) would like to thank you for your time and input during the first phase of study for Route 23 Connect. This message serves to 1) inform you of the next phase of study and 2) invite you to participate in our first round of community partner meetings for this phase.
First responders do walkthrough of Springfield City School buildings, look for safety concerns
SPRINGFIELD — The SWAT team and fire officials roamed the halls at Springfield schools Tuesday looking for areas that need more security before kids go back to school. They walked through an elementary, middle and high school within the district. “They’re looking at locks, they’re looking at windows, they’re...
City of Xenia may soon increase number of small livestock people can own
XENIA — The City of Xenia may soon allow people to own more chickens and bunnies. Since 2016, the city has allowed its residents to own small livestock and have up to four animals on their property. Recently someone asked the city to increase that number to six. “The...
Lima News
Auglaize County steer sells for state fair record $225K
COLUMBUS — Ten new records were set Sunday during the Ohio State Fair’s Sale of Champions, with several of them featuring entries from this region. Tears flowed as Ryleigh Egbert, of Botkins, watched her Grand Champion Market Beef sell for $225,000. The steer was purchased by S&S Volvo, of Lima. The previous record was $140,000. She received $22,000 for showing the grand champion, which will be put into savings for her college education. The remainder of the money goes to the Ohio State Fair’s Youth Reserve Program.
NTSB: CareFlight pilot didn’t see power lines before ‘hard landing’ at Butler County crash scene
MILFORD TWP., Butler County — A CareFlight medical helicopter pilot checked but was unable to locate power lines near an emergency landing zone at a Butler County vehicle crash scene, causing the chopper to make a hard landing last month. >>PREVIOUS REPORT: CareFlight makes ‘hard landing’ while responding to...
wktn.com
Woman Killed in Early Tuesday Morning Crash
One person was killed in a crash that occurred early Tuesday morning in the 20,000 block of County Road 75. According to a release from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the area at around 3:15 Tuesday morning. They found that a car had traveled off...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
One person seriously injured in route 752 crash near Ashville
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the 7000 block of route 752 in Pickaway County on a single vehicle accident. According to initial reports, the driver was trapped inside the wrecked vehicle. The Guardian could not confirm the circumstances leading up to the crash. A...
Automated license plate readers to go live in Dayton
The fixed-site automated license plate readers will not go live this week, as the process to begin using them is much more involved, the release said.
peakofohio.com
Kenton woman dies in fatal crash in Belle Center
A Kenton woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident in the 20,000 block of County Road 75, north of Belle Center, early Tuesday morning just after 3 o'clock. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office reports Summer Lee Dawn Murray, 31, went off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, and then went off the left side of the roadway. Murray then struck a tree before coming to rest.
Detectives seeking information on fatal hit-and-run crash in Dayton; can you help?
DAYTON — Detectives are seeking information from the public on a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened in Dayton last week. On Friday, August 5, at 11:22 p.m. the victim, identified as Malik A. Mize, 52, was crossing North Main Street at Hillcrest Ave. when he was struck by a vehicle, according to Dayton police.
ocj.com
2022 Ohio Crop Tour (South)
Corn: It was a thin stand of corn and the soil type did not help. We saw more GLS than we have seen in other fields. The yield was 140 bushels. Soybeans: The beans looked good but they had a long way to go. There were a lot of blooms but no pods. Nodes were about 2.5 inches apart. With more rains these beans will make 45 bushels.
2 arrested following Heroin Interdiction Team detail in Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY — Two people were arrested following a Heroin Interdiction Team (HIT) detail in Mercer County on Tuesday. The detail focused on stopping the use and transportation of narcotics, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. >> Detectives seeking information on fatal hit-and-run crash in Dayton; can...
hometownstations.com
An Auglaize County Grand Champion Steer sold for $225,000 at State Fair
Columbus, OH (WLIO) - An Auglaize County teen has a record-breaking day at the Ohio State Fair. Ryleigh Egbert sold her Grand Champion Market Steer to S & S Volvo of Lima for $225,000. The Reserve Champion Market Steer shown by Delaney Jones from Allen County went for $100,00. Nick Adams from Mercer County got $66,000 for the Grand Champion Market Barrow. Elizabeth Shatto from Shelby County sold her Grand Champion Market Lamb for $47,000. Braxton Method from Auglaize County sold his Grand Champion Market Goat for $27,000. 11 records were broken during the sale and the total sale was 676 thousand 500 dollars. Over half a million dollars of that amount will be donated to the sale to the youth reserve program to support scholarships and other 4-H and FFA activities.
farmersadvance.com
Eight counties in northwest Ohio to participate in staffing pilot project
COLUMBUS, OH. — Balancing resources to better deliver local member services has been important and challenging considerations for county Farm Bureaus in recent years. More recently, competition for employee recruitment and retention have created an even more challenging situation. In 2021, Ohio Farm Bureau conducted a feasibility study to...
hometownstations.com
Police want to remind residents about City of Lima's laws regarding pit bulls
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - After a tragic event for a local family, the Lima Police Department is reminding residents of the city's laws regarding pit bulls. The city ordinance states that you must be 18 years of age to have a pit bull and you can only have one dog per residence. When outdoors, the animal must be muzzled and leashed if being walked and in a secure pen if outdoors on your property. You must carry 100 thousand dollars of liability insurance in case the dog attacks a person or domesticated animal. These are a few of the regulations to legally own a pit bull in the City of Lima and local law enforcement says they need to be followed to protect others.
hometownstations.com
Hardin County Sheriff's Office investigating single-vehicle fatal crash
Authorities in Hardin County say a woman is dead after an early morning crash near Belle Center. Deputies were called out to the 20,000 block of County Road 75 just after 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, on a report of a single-vehicle crash. They found driver of the vehicle, identified as Summer Lee Dawn Murray, died of injuries at the scene. They say it appears her vehicle had gone off the right side of the road, the driver had over-corrected and then traveled off the left side of the road and struck a tree before coming to rest. The BMRT squad and Richland Township Fire assisted at the scene.
hometownstations.com
Demolition underway of building that housed St. Rita's School of Nursing
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Motorists on Market Street may notice some demolition at Mercy Health St. Rita's as one of their buildings is coming down. The 718 building is coming down floor by floor. The medical center is looking toward the future and costs to maintain the 60-year-old building was increasing. The structure once held the St. Rita's School of Nursing with the last class graduating in 1971. Fifty-five classes went through the program living in the building. Many came back to a reception to see their old school one last time.
Residents displaced after Tipp City blaze
When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke showing from the home, and all the residents were on the front lawn. None of the residents were injured, however, one woman was given oxygen by a Tipp City ambulance crew.
