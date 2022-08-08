Read full article on original website
Two Women Injured in JoCo Rollover
Two women were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2017 Chrysler Pacifica, driven by 79-year-old Sharon A. Miller of Warrensburg, pulled out onto US 50 eastbound from West Young Street and struck an eastbound 2017 Chevy Spark, driven by 23-year-old Krysten A. Ford of Odessa, around 7 a.m.
Lone Jack Man Injured In Roundabout Crash
A Lone Jack man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 72-year-old Frederick R. Hartwig of Lone Jack was on Business 13 and Highway 13 at the south roundabout around 9:20 a.m., when he mistakenly hit the accelerator instead of the brake, and his 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch.
Missouri teen dies after being ejected from Sea-Doo at Blue Springs Lake
A 17-year-old from Raymore, Missouri, was killed after being ejected from a Sea-Doo at Blue Springs Lake on Saturday.
Six Injured in JoCo Crash
Six people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2017 Nissan Rogue, driven by 28-year-old Jason Eckhart of Knob Noster, was on US 50, two miles east of Route D, around 1 a.m., when the Nissan struck the rear of an eastbound 2015 Toyota, driven by 34-year-old Narsy Sirom from Sedalia.
Searchers recover body of Mo. man who drowned while fishing
BOONE COUNTY —A Missouri man drowned on Sunday afternoon in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 61-year-old Michael L. Smith of St. Louis was reported missing while fishing at Rocky Fork Lake Conservation Area. Authorities recovered his body on Monday and transported to Parker Millard Funeral Home...
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For August 9, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. On the afternoon of August 7th, Pettis County Deputies served an arrest warrant in the 200 block of East Center Street in La Monte. The subject was arrested without incident, but was not named in the report. The suspect was transported to the Pettis County Jail, but there was no information on the warrant, charges, or bond available in the report.
kchi.com
Weekend Arrests By Missouri Highway Patrol
Five arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol. Saturday at 3:40 pm, Troopers in Caldwell County arrested 50-year-old Reanne L Holloway of Independence on a Johnson County warrant for alleged failure to appear for alleged driving while revoked. Troopers also arrested 23-year-old Brandon A Ewing of Holt for alleged speeding, no seatbelt, and on a Clinton County warrant for a traffic violation. Both were held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
St. Louis Man Drowns at Rocky Fork Lake
A St. Louis man drowned in a lake Sunday in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 61-year-old Michael L. Smith of St. Louis was reported missing while fishing at Rocky Fork Lake Conservation Area (north of Columbia) Sunday afternoon and later discovered deceased Monday at 8:40 a.m. He was pronounced dead by Boone County Medical Examiner Dori Burke.
Katy Park Vandalism Causes Early Closure
Katy Park restrooms will be locked at 5 p.m. daily due to ongoing vandalism in the restrooms, according to Savannah Lynde, Special Events and Marketing for Sedalia Parks & Rec, effective as of today, Aug. 8 until further notice. For questions or concerns, contact the park office at (660) 826-4930.
Troop F responds to fiery crash Saturday afternoon
Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F investigated a crash on I-70 that had a car in flames. The post Troop F responds to fiery crash Saturday afternoon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Vehicle Check Yields Arrest of Sedalia Woman at Gas Pumps
Early Sunday morning, Sedalia Police were dispatched to Casey's store, 716 West 16th Street, in reference to a vehicle check. Officers arrived and located a blue Jeep Cherokee at the gas pumps that was reported to have been there for two hours. Contact was made with a subject. After further...
Traffic Stop Results in Arrest of Sedalia Woman for Assault Warrants
On the night of August 5th, Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop at the Murphy USA Gas Station, 3203 West Broadway Boulevard. A check through Dispatch showed the driver of the vehicle had a no-bond warrant out of Benton County, and also had a suspended driver's license. Deanna M. Atkinson,...
Sedalia Police Reports For August 5, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday night, Officers responded to the 1200 block of South Stewart Avenue in reference to an intoxicated subject with a weapon. Upon arrival, Officers made contact with the subject, who was intoxicated, but carrying a BB gun. The victim stated that while the subject was walking, they pointed the weapon at them. Sergio Marcos, 44, Homeless, was arrested for Assault in the 4th Degree. Marcos was then transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on a 24 hour hold pending charges.
Sedalia Man Arrested for Domestic Assault, Child Endangerment
Pettis County Deputies responded to the 1300 block of East Boonville Road Saturday evening in reference to a warrant check. A resident allowed Deputies inside the home, and immediately denied the presence of the suspect Deputies were looking for. However, a deputy outside the residence spotted the suspect in a...
Two Juveniles Arrested in Discount Smoke Shop Burglaries
Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with two burglaries that occurred at Discount Smoke Shop, 709 East Broadway. On Saturday, July 30 at 2:55 a.m., Sedalia Police responded to a commercial burglary alarm at the business and discovered that entry was forced and several vape devices and products were stolen. Total amount of the theft was estimated at $3,000, with about $330 in property damage.
Missouri State Fair 2022: Your guide to tickets, exhibits, concerts and more
The Missouri State Fair is back at the state fairgrounds in Sedalia from August 11-21, 2022. This year the theme is “Buckets of Fun.”
Green Named Central Bank of Sedalia’s Unsung Hero for July
Okay guys, it's time for us to recognize another Unsung Hero for the month. This month, our Hero is Mike Green. Mike was nominated by his daughter in law, who said this about him:. He is dedicated to his church, often volunteering there and helping elderly members with home repairs,...
How You Can Help Feed Pets of the Homeless In Sedalia
The Pettis County Community Partnership is helping Feeding Pets of the Homeless celebrate their 13th Annual Give a Dog a Bone week by collecting donations at their office between 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM CDT all this week. Today is the first day I've heard of Feeding Pets of the...
Check Out This Fabulous Restaurant Two Hours From Sedalia
If your idea of dining out is to experience an excellent meal, not just to eat a good-tasting meal then you need to check out this restaurant in St. James, just two hours from Sedalia. Sybill's Saint James Restaurant opened in May 2006 without any promotion in a modern Southern...
Pettis County Kids Can Get School Supplies Monday & Tuesday
School children from Kindergarten through grade 12 who need school supplies can get them for free in Sedalia Monday and Tuesday next week from C.A.C.T.U.S., Community and Children Teaming Up 4 Success. C.A.C.T.U.S. is a nonprofit organization located here in Sedalia which acquires and distributes school supplies who need them...
