ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
Awesome 92.3

Two Women Injured in JoCo Rollover

Two women were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2017 Chrysler Pacifica, driven by 79-year-old Sharon A. Miller of Warrensburg, pulled out onto US 50 eastbound from West Young Street and struck an eastbound 2017 Chevy Spark, driven by 23-year-old Krysten A. Ford of Odessa, around 7 a.m.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Lone Jack Man Injured In Roundabout Crash

A Lone Jack man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 72-year-old Frederick R. Hartwig of Lone Jack was on Business 13 and Highway 13 at the south roundabout around 9:20 a.m., when he mistakenly hit the accelerator instead of the brake, and his 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Six Injured in JoCo Crash

Six people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2017 Nissan Rogue, driven by 28-year-old Jason Eckhart of Knob Noster, was on US 50, two miles east of Route D, around 1 a.m., when the Nissan struck the rear of an eastbound 2015 Toyota, driven by 34-year-old Narsy Sirom from Sedalia.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marshall, MO
Marshall, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Accidents
Marshall, MO
Accidents
Saline County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Saline County, MO
Saline County, MO
Accidents
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Awesome 92.3

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For August 9, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. On the afternoon of August 7th, Pettis County Deputies served an arrest warrant in the 200 block of East Center Street in La Monte. The subject was arrested without incident, but was not named in the report. The suspect was transported to the Pettis County Jail, but there was no information on the warrant, charges, or bond available in the report.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Weekend Arrests By Missouri Highway Patrol

Five arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol. Saturday at 3:40 pm, Troopers in Caldwell County arrested 50-year-old Reanne L Holloway of Independence on a Johnson County warrant for alleged failure to appear for alleged driving while revoked. Troopers also arrested 23-year-old Brandon A Ewing of Holt for alleged speeding, no seatbelt, and on a Clinton County warrant for a traffic violation. Both were held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
Awesome 92.3

St. Louis Man Drowns at Rocky Fork Lake

A St. Louis man drowned in a lake Sunday in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 61-year-old Michael L. Smith of St. Louis was reported missing while fishing at Rocky Fork Lake Conservation Area (north of Columbia) Sunday afternoon and later discovered deceased Monday at 8:40 a.m. He was pronounced dead by Boone County Medical Examiner Dori Burke.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Accident#Saline County Ems#Fitzgibbon Hospital
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Katy Park Vandalism Causes Early Closure

Katy Park restrooms will be locked at 5 p.m. daily due to ongoing vandalism in the restrooms, according to Savannah Lynde, Special Events and Marketing for Sedalia Parks & Rec, effective as of today, Aug. 8 until further notice. For questions or concerns, contact the park office at (660) 826-4930.
SEDALIA, MO
Awesome 92.3

Vehicle Check Yields Arrest of Sedalia Woman at Gas Pumps

Early Sunday morning, Sedalia Police were dispatched to Casey's store, 716 West 16th Street, in reference to a vehicle check. Officers arrived and located a blue Jeep Cherokee at the gas pumps that was reported to have been there for two hours. Contact was made with a subject. After further...
SEDALIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Awesome 92.3

Sedalia Police Reports For August 5, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday night, Officers responded to the 1200 block of South Stewart Avenue in reference to an intoxicated subject with a weapon. Upon arrival, Officers made contact with the subject, who was intoxicated, but carrying a BB gun. The victim stated that while the subject was walking, they pointed the weapon at them. Sergio Marcos, 44, Homeless, was arrested for Assault in the 4th Degree. Marcos was then transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on a 24 hour hold pending charges.
SEDALIA, MO
Awesome 92.3

Sedalia Man Arrested for Domestic Assault, Child Endangerment

Pettis County Deputies responded to the 1300 block of East Boonville Road Saturday evening in reference to a warrant check. A resident allowed Deputies inside the home, and immediately denied the presence of the suspect Deputies were looking for. However, a deputy outside the residence spotted the suspect in a...
SEDALIA, MO
Awesome 92.3

Two Juveniles Arrested in Discount Smoke Shop Burglaries

Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with two burglaries that occurred at Discount Smoke Shop, 709 East Broadway. On Saturday, July 30 at 2:55 a.m., Sedalia Police responded to a commercial burglary alarm at the business and discovered that entry was forced and several vape devices and products were stolen. Total amount of the theft was estimated at $3,000, with about $330 in property damage.
SEDALIA, MO
Awesome 92.3

Pettis County Kids Can Get School Supplies Monday & Tuesday

School children from Kindergarten through grade 12 who need school supplies can get them for free in Sedalia Monday and Tuesday next week from C.A.C.T.U.S., Community and Children Teaming Up 4 Success. C.A.C.T.U.S. is a nonprofit organization located here in Sedalia which acquires and distributes school supplies who need them...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Awesome 92.3

Sedalia, MO
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
897K+
Views
ABOUT

Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://awesome923.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy