BRAZILAIN jiu-jitsu fighter Leandro Lo has been killed following a fatal incident at a music concert.

The 33-year-old, considered one of the most decorated fighters of the sport of all time, was reportedly shot dead during an altercation in Sao Paulo on August 7, 2022.

Who is Leandro Lo?

Leandro Lo was one of the most successful Jiu Jitsu athletes of all time, having won the World Championships eight times.

He also won titles at the Pan American Championship, and the Brazilian National Jiu-Jitsu having first taken up the sport in 2011.

His most recent title was the 2022 World Championship in California.

Leandro Lo was considered one of the most decorated fighters of the sport of all time Credit: Instagram/@leandrolojj Verified

Lo’s legacy of the guard technique earned him recognition as one of the "best pound for pound grapplers to have ever graced the mat."

What happened to Leandro Lo?

The killing allegedly took place during a confrontation between Lo and police officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo, MMA Fighting reported.

According to witnesses, Velozo grabbed a bottle from Lo's table and the fighter took him down and held him to the ground, the publication said, citing a police report.

It claims the pair were separated, which is when Velozo allegedly withdrew a gun and fired a round into Lo's forehead.

As of August 8, 2022, an attempted murder investigation has been opened and cops are searching for the suspect, police said.

How is Leandro Lo doing?

Lo was rushed to Dr. Arthur Ribeiro de Saboya hospital in the wake of the incident but was declared brain dead hours later.

He was allegedly shot at close range.

Tributes quickly poured in for the sporting legend in the wake of the tragic news.

Former UFC fighter Kenny Florian tweeted: "A very sad day for the BJJ community. Leandro was a legend."

UFC commentator John Gooden wrote: "Saddened to hear about the tragic loss of Leandro Lo. One of the greatest Jiu-jitsu players ever.

"Absolutely tragic. My condolences to his family and friends."

Sports commentator and former heavy weight champ Josh Thomson tweeted: "The word legend is thrown around way to much in sports but it can’t be thrown around enough when it comes to your name in Jiu Jitsu.

"Leandro Lo, my heart and prayers to your family my brother. Rest easy my friend."

They wrote: "The IBJJF and Jiu Jitsu community are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Leandro Lo.

"Lo was one of the greatest athletes our sport has ever produced. An example of a true black belt, martial artist and champion on and off the mats. Rest in peace legend."