Brattleboro Primary Election August 9, 2022 – Unofficial Results
Brattleboro Election Unofficial Results: Welch, Abbot, Malloy, Balint, Nolfi, Madden, Siegel, Davis, Scott, Zuckerman…. Submitted by cgrotke on August 10, 2022 at 9:59 am. The new political capital of Vermont is Brattleboro. It appears that Windham County will be well represented on the November ballot, with Balint running for/becoming congressperson...
Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu August 8 to August 12
THE BRATTLEBORO SENIOR CENTER IS NOW SERVING CONGRAGATE MEALS. PLEASE CALL (802)257-1236 AND RESERVE A SPACE FOR A SITDOWN LUNCH MONDAY THRU FRIDAY. TAKE OUT MEALS CAN BE ARRANGED BY CALLING 257-1236 BEFORE 9 AND MUST BE PICKED UP BY 11 AM.
WSESD Personnel Committee Meeting Agenda and Minutes
The Windham Southeast School District Personnel Committee will meet in the. WSESU Central Office Conference Room, 53 Green Street and remotely via Zoom at. 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Join Zoom Meeting. https://zoom.us/j/99563729168?pwd=VXlnRk8rM2xLMDNpTEVWbXJCbXZYUT09. Meeting ID: 995 6372 9168. Passcode: fdmk30. AGENDA. I. CALL TO ORDER – Anne Beekman...
