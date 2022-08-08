ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

WCAX

Results are in for Vermont's Attorney General

Liam Madden, an Iraq War veteran turned antiwar advocate, won a three-way GOP contest for the U.S. House Tuesday night. But a day after winning, it’s still not clear whether the self-proclaimed Independent plans to accept the nomination. The new U.S. senator from Vermont will have to take time...
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Zuckerman Wins Democratic Primary for Lieutenant Governor

Former lieutenant governor David Zuckerman is once again the Democrats' choice to run for the state's second-highest office after besting three other lesser-known candidates in Tuesday's primary. Zuckerman, who served as LG from 2016 to 2020 before an unsuccessful run for governor, received 42 percent of the vote with 90...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Political analyst says GOP Senate primary in Vermont will be race to watch

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Three Republicans are vying for the GOP nomination in Tuesday’s primary. Gerald Malloy is a veteran and currently works in business management supporting government organizations. Myers Mermel has an investment banking background and worked on successful campaigns. Christina Nolan was the U.S. attorney for Vermont and is currently an attorney in private practice.
VERMONT STATE
WMUR.com

Full statement: New Hampshire Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers

"Upon announcement of the not guilty verdicts in the Zhukovskyy case, Governor Sununu issued a statement that, “the fallen seven did not receive justice today and that is an absolute tragedy.” The AG’s office issued a statement disagreeing with the verdict, stating that, “Mr. Zhukovskyy should have been found guilty of the charges and held responsible. . .”
VTDigger

Vermonters head to the polls in a historic primary election

Voters will determine nominees for the state’s next member of Congress, alongside several competitive statewide and legislative races. “If you don’t vote, don’t complain,” said one Essex Junction resident. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermonters head to the polls in a historic primary election.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Primary Day in Vermont: What’s bringing people to the polls

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters across the state are voting in Tuesday’s primary election. Secretary of State Jim Condos says turnout often comes down to how hot the races are. “A lot of the interest in primaries depends on who the candidates are and how competitive are the...
NECN

Vermont's Statewide Primary Is Tuesday; Here's Who Will Be on the Ballot

Vermont's statewide primary election is being held Tuesday, Aug. 9 and voters will have the chance to cast their ballots for gubernatorial, senate and congressional candidates, among others. Notably, the Green Mountain state is likely to elect its first woman to Congress this year, as Congressman Peter Welch vacates his spot to pursue a post in the Senate.
VERMONT STATE
nhbr.com

New Hampshire businesses respond to white nationalist attacks

When Miriam Kovacs saw a one-star review for her Franklin restaurant the Broken Spoon from a user calling themselves Rudolf Hess, a leading member of the Nazi party in Germany, she knew something was wrong. Then came a slew of more. Kovacs, who has Jewish and Asian roots, was being...
FRANKLIN, NH
VTDigger

How Vermont can become business-friendly

Many of us celebrate local businesses and the concept of entrepreneurship. We take great pride in the success stories of entrepreneurs who make a difference. Yet, Vermont is ranked No. 9 on “Top 10 Worst States for Starting an LLC” (based on tax rates, sales tax rates, average effective property tax rate and unemployment rate).
VERMONT STATE
lpgasmagazine.com

Vermont makes strides with first gallons of renewable propane

When Judy Taranovich, owner of Proctor Gas in Proctor, Vermont, learned renewable propane was arriving to a rail terminal just 16 miles from her storage facility, she set up a meeting with the wholesale supplier, Ray Energy, in April. By June, Proctor Gas welcomed Vermont’s first load of renewable propane...
VERMONT STATE
compassvermont.com

West Tophsam Wood Chip Supplier Fined $130k For "Chipping" the Scales

MONTPELIER – The Vermont Attorney General’s Office today announced a settlement with heating woodchip supplier Limlaw Pulpwood Inc. and its related businesses for violating the Vermont Consumer Protection Act by falsifying the weight of its woodchip loads. The Attorney General’s Office investigated after receiving a report from the...
VERMONT STATE

