Brattleboro, VT

ibrattleboro.com

BCTV Schedules – Week of August 8, 2022

4:30 am Landscape Design for Pollinators – Jericho Conservation Committee 5/19/22. 6:30 am Chester Vermont Volleyball League – Dead Set v. Setting Ducks 7/26/22. 7:35 am VNH Let’s Talk – How to be Successful with Home Health Services. 8:00 am Democracy Now! – Democracy Now! Daily...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
ibrattleboro.com

Brattleboro Primary Election August 9, 2022 – Unofficial Results

Brattleboro Election Unofficial Results: Welch, Abbot, Malloy, Balint, Nolfi, Madden, Siegel, Davis, Scott, Zuckerman…. Submitted by cgrotke on August 10, 2022 at 9:59 am. The new political capital of Vermont is Brattleboro. It appears that Windham County will be well represented on the November ballot, with Balint running for/becoming congressperson...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
CBS Boston

Ashburnham Girl Scouts devastated memorial for friend will be removed

ASHBURNHAM - There were hurt feelings and hard decisions during Ashburnham's Select Board meeting Monday. The town's Girl Scouts, devastated, that a memorial for their friend must finally come down. "I think all of this could have been avoided if you had reached out to us for some open communication ahead of time," troop leader Michelle Duclos said. Daisy Scout Kate Arpano passed away from an aggressive brain cancer in 2016.An art installation in her honor was approved by town leaders for six months. There was an autumn vote to extend the installation until spring 2017. Then came new Ashburnham leadership and...
ASHBURNHAM, MA
WCAX

Vermont’s remaining Olympia Sports stores to close

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maine-based Olympia Sports is going out of business. Olympia Sports first opened in 1975 and once had more than 200 stores on the East Coast. The remaining 35 stores will close by September and liquidation sales are underway. That includes the four Vermont stores in Newport,...
VERMONT STATE
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Adams, MA USA

Found while hiking the AT south through Massachusetts outside the small town of north Adams. I’ll will carry it through to springer Mountain, GA.
ADAMS, MA
thefabricator.com

EVS Metal announces New Hampshire expansion

Sheet metal fabricator EVS Metal has announced plans to nearly double the size of its production facility in Keene, N.H., reports The Keene Sentinel. The 25,200-sq.-ft. expansion is expected to create 20 jobs for welders, press brake operators, and robotic welders, adding to the company’s current staff of 45.
KEENE, NH
manchesterinklink.com

3 people displaced by fire at Second Street apartment building

MANCHESTER, NH – Just before 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 Manchester Fire crews were dispatched to 264 Second St. for a report of smoke in the building. No injuries were reported, but three people were displaced, fire officials said. Responding Resources: E2, E11, E6, E7, E9, T6, T1, R1,...
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

AG finds nearly 200 uncounted votes in Bedford, NH during review of 2020 election

BEDFORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Attorney General’s review of the 2020 election in Bedford found an election official’s mistake left 188 ballots uncounted. While Attorney General John Formella said the error did not affect the outcome of the election, he called it a “serious mistake” that led to “significant deficiencies” in Bedford’s election returns.
BEDFORD, NH
ibrattleboro.com

WSESU Board Meeting Agenda

The Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board will meet in the BUHS Multi- Purpose Room at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 and remotely via Zoom. https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84123255026?pwd=enhSSjgrS3dnNkh2WC9kN2s2T1dDQT09. Meeting ID: 841 2325 5026. Passcode: yp18aa. One tap mobile. +16469313860,,84123255026#,,,,*492890# US. +19292056099,,84123255026#,,,,*492890# US (New York) Dial by your location. +1 646 931...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WNYT

‘The Flash’ actor arrested in Bennington County

A well-known actor who portrays a superhero has been arrested in Bennington County, Vermont for burglary. Actor Ezra Miller, star of the upcoming film “The Flash,” was arrested just before midnight on Sunday. Police say Miller broke into a home on May 1 in the town of Stamford....
BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘Flash’ star Ezra Miller charged with burglary in Vermont

STAMFORD, Vt. — Ezra Miller, star of “The Flash,” has been charged with felony burglary in connection with a May 1 incident in Stamford, Vermont, according to a Vermont State Police report. Officers responding to the burglary complaint discovered that several bottles of alcohol had been taken...

