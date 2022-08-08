Read full article on original website
Yummy Frozen Dinner Sold in Massachusetts is on the Recall List (photo)
One place that I don't get to eat at too often, due to the fact that we don't have one in Berkshire County, is P.F. Chang's. I think I actually only ate there once years ago. Granted, I prefer that Berkshire County continues to have locally owned restaurants but I have to admit P.F. Chang's is delicious.
ibrattleboro.com
BCTV Schedules – Week of August 8, 2022
4:30 am Landscape Design for Pollinators – Jericho Conservation Committee 5/19/22. 6:30 am Chester Vermont Volleyball League – Dead Set v. Setting Ducks 7/26/22. 7:35 am VNH Let’s Talk – How to be Successful with Home Health Services. 8:00 am Democracy Now! – Democracy Now! Daily...
ibrattleboro.com
Brattleboro Primary Election August 9, 2022 – Unofficial Results
Brattleboro Election Unofficial Results: Welch, Abbot, Malloy, Balint, Nolfi, Madden, Siegel, Davis, Scott, Zuckerman…. Submitted by cgrotke on August 10, 2022 at 9:59 am. The new political capital of Vermont is Brattleboro. It appears that Windham County will be well represented on the November ballot, with Balint running for/becoming congressperson...
Ashburnham Girl Scouts devastated memorial for friend will be removed
ASHBURNHAM - There were hurt feelings and hard decisions during Ashburnham's Select Board meeting Monday. The town's Girl Scouts, devastated, that a memorial for their friend must finally come down. "I think all of this could have been avoided if you had reached out to us for some open communication ahead of time," troop leader Michelle Duclos said. Daisy Scout Kate Arpano passed away from an aggressive brain cancer in 2016.An art installation in her honor was approved by town leaders for six months. There was an autumn vote to extend the installation until spring 2017. Then came new Ashburnham leadership and...
WCAX
Vermont’s remaining Olympia Sports stores to close
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maine-based Olympia Sports is going out of business. Olympia Sports first opened in 1975 and once had more than 200 stores on the East Coast. The remaining 35 stores will close by September and liquidation sales are underway. That includes the four Vermont stores in Newport,...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Adams, MA USA
Found while hiking the AT south through Massachusetts outside the small town of north Adams. I’ll will carry it through to springer Mountain, GA.
thefabricator.com
EVS Metal announces New Hampshire expansion
Sheet metal fabricator EVS Metal has announced plans to nearly double the size of its production facility in Keene, N.H., reports The Keene Sentinel. The 25,200-sq.-ft. expansion is expected to create 20 jobs for welders, press brake operators, and robotic welders, adding to the company’s current staff of 45.
manchesterinklink.com
New landlord doubles single mom’s rent; whopping $1,500 monthly increase
MANCHESTER, NH – Jennifer Azibert and her two children are scrambling to find an apartment after her rent was more than doubled from $1,475 to $3,000 a month for her Chestnut Street apartment. “This should be illegal. It’s not right,” she said. “This is so nuts. This is a...
Sleep in $65 A-Frame on Top of Boulder in New Hampshire Near Most Climbed Mountain in the USA
Here's something fun you may not know about New Hampshire: we have the most climbed mountain in the United States and the second most climbed mountain in the WORLD. This is Mount Monadnock in Jaffrey and Dublin, New Hampshire. Some would argue it is the most climbed mountain in the...
WMUR.com
Has earthquake activity in New Hampshire been more frequent in 2022? Scientist weighs in
MANCHESTER, N.H. — At least five earthquakes shook in parts of New Hampshire this year, and a scientist said the frequency is not statistically unusual. “It’s nothing unusual,” Dr. Alan Kafka, director of Weston Observatory, told WMUR. “Nothing is standing out.”. Kafka said about a dozen...
manchesterinklink.com
3 people displaced by fire at Second Street apartment building
MANCHESTER, NH – Just before 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 Manchester Fire crews were dispatched to 264 Second St. for a report of smoke in the building. No injuries were reported, but three people were displaced, fire officials said. Responding Resources: E2, E11, E6, E7, E9, T6, T1, R1,...
AG finds nearly 200 uncounted votes in Bedford, NH during review of 2020 election
BEDFORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Attorney General’s review of the 2020 election in Bedford found an election official’s mistake left 188 ballots uncounted. While Attorney General John Formella said the error did not affect the outcome of the election, he called it a “serious mistake” that led to “significant deficiencies” in Bedford’s election returns.
Bennie the Dog: I really do like to hug everyone
It’s time to muse joyfully on Bennie the dog. Bennie took some time out of his schedule to sit down and talk with us here at InDepthNH. This is Part 1 of a two-part series. InDepthNH: Bennie, this is your first summer as a really big boy, you’re almost two years old. How is it going?
'It's finally our time': Becca Balint wins Vermont's Democratic US House nomination
With a decisive victory over her chief rival, Lt. Gov. Molly Gray, Balint is now poised to become the first woman — and openly LGBTQ+ person — the state sends to Washington. Liam Madden, a self-described independent, won the Republican nomination. Read the story on VTDigger here: 'It's finally our time': Becca Balint wins Vermont's Democratic US House nomination.
ibrattleboro.com
WSESU Board Meeting Agenda
The Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board will meet in the BUHS Multi- Purpose Room at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 and remotely via Zoom. https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84123255026?pwd=enhSSjgrS3dnNkh2WC9kN2s2T1dDQT09. Meeting ID: 841 2325 5026. Passcode: yp18aa. One tap mobile. +16469313860,,84123255026#,,,,*492890# US. +19292056099,,84123255026#,,,,*492890# US (New York) Dial by your location. +1 646 931...
Remember When This U-Haul Truck Travesty in Manchester, New Hampshire, Went Viral?
There is only one word in the English language we can use to describe this video that was captured in Manchester, New Hampshire, a few months ago, and that word is WILD. The caption was "Just another day in Manchester. She kept on driving and returned to U-haul and claimed the damage was already there. "
WNYT
‘The Flash’ actor arrested in Bennington County
A well-known actor who portrays a superhero has been arrested in Bennington County, Vermont for burglary. Actor Ezra Miller, star of the upcoming film “The Flash,” was arrested just before midnight on Sunday. Police say Miller broke into a home on May 1 in the town of Stamford....
Car totaled after hydroplaning on Pownal road
A Bennington teen was hospitalized on Sunday after he hydroplaned and lost control on US Route 7 in Pownal.
‘Flash’ star Ezra Miller charged with burglary in Vermont
STAMFORD, Vt. — Ezra Miller, star of “The Flash,” has been charged with felony burglary in connection with a May 1 incident in Stamford, Vermont, according to a Vermont State Police report. Officers responding to the burglary complaint discovered that several bottles of alcohol had been taken...
Man arrested for allegedly exposing himself to customers at Manchester restaurant
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police responded to a popular Manchester restaurant on Sunday after a man allegedly flashed customers who were eating on the patio, officials say. William Cavataio, 51, of Manchester, was arrested and charged with indecent exposure/gross lewdness. Responding officers say Cavataio was exposing himself to customers at...
