ASHBURNHAM - There were hurt feelings and hard decisions during Ashburnham's Select Board meeting Monday. The town's Girl Scouts, devastated, that a memorial for their friend must finally come down. "I think all of this could have been avoided if you had reached out to us for some open communication ahead of time," troop leader Michelle Duclos said. Daisy Scout Kate Arpano passed away from an aggressive brain cancer in 2016.An art installation in her honor was approved by town leaders for six months. There was an autumn vote to extend the installation until spring 2017. Then came new Ashburnham leadership and...

ASHBURNHAM, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO