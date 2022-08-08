Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Suspects who stole $3K, CBD jar from Bronx smoke shop sought
The NYPD is looking to identify a group of suspects wanted for robbing a Bronx smoke shop late last month, officials said.
NBC New York
Gunfire Erupts by 5th Avenue Apple Store, Across From NYC's Famed Plaza Hotel
Someone fired shots across from New York City's iconic Plaza hotel early Wednesday, sending anyone who happened to be in the busy midtown Manhattan area at the time scrambling as the suspects ran off, police said. Gunfire erupted around 4 a.m. on Fifth Avenue by the Apple store, most of...
Carjacker puts gun to man's face, punches him in Brooklyn: NYPD
A man in Brooklyn last month carjacked a 51-year-old man and punched him in the head before escaping with the victim’s car and other belongings, police said Wednesday as they released video of the suspect.
fox5ny.com
'I hate Mexicans' - Woman accused of racist subway attack
NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a woman accused of a racist attack on a Brooklyn subway train. They say it happened about 8:45 a.m. on Monday morning. A woman got on a northbound "Q" train at the Newkirk Ave. subway station in Park Slope. She sat down...
queenoftheclick.com
Jewelry Store Robbed in Bay Ridge – 68th Precinct NYPD Got Him!
Around 4:20 pm today, a man with a hammer broke into and robbed the jewelry store on 3rd Avenue and 68th Street. (Video) The police catch up with him on 68th Street and catch him! Go 68th Precinct!. Thank God for these police officers acting fast to get this guy....
89-year-old robbed of $1K after withdrawing it from Brooklyn bank: NYPD
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An 89-year-old man in Brooklyn had $1,000 snatched from his pocket by thieves shortly after withdrawing it from a bank, police said. The robbery happened in the 1300 block of Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant back on July 20 around 1:55 p.m., according to the NYPD. The 89-year-old victim had withdrawn $1,000 […]
bronx.com
Jowenky Nunez, 20, Brian Hernandez, 22 & Iyaury Rodriguez, 41, Arrested For The Murder Of Isael Cabrera, 25 & Richard Dominguez, 30
On Thursday, July 02, 2020, at approximately 0107 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a crowd condition in the vicinity of Depot Place and Sedgwick Avenue, within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed two adult males, unconscious and unresponsive, each with...
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Simon Alvarez, 24, Arrested
On Tuesday, August 09, 2022, at 2310 hours, the following 24-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 72nd Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Simon Alvarez. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. menacing;. strangulation;. criminal mischief;. harassment (2 counts);. act in a manner Injurious to...
Man accused of killing bystander mistaken for rival gang member in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A purported gang member was charged Wednesday with killing an innocent bystander in 2019, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said. Jean Carmona, 31, an alleged member of “the 200s” street gang, went to Washington Heights with other gang members and fatally shot Roberto Vasquez in the neck on Jan. 31, 2019, officials […]
Young girls randomly attacked by man on Manhattan street: police
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man allegedly attacked three pre-teen girls on a Greenwich Village street Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities. Rodney Perry, 34, allegedly accosted the victims, two 12-year-olds and an 11-year-old, near West 11th Street and Washington Street shortly after 5 p.m., police said. Without provocation, Perry allegedly shoved the girls and […]
NBC New York
80-Year-Old Woman Flies to Subway Car Floor in Unprovoked Manhattan Attack
An 80-year-old woman riding a subway in Manhattan found herself blindsided in a stranger ambush that landed her on the floor of the train car in broad daylight over the weekend, authorities say. According to police, the woman was on a southbound 6 train at Lexington Avenue and East 68th...
Man shot trying to stop crooks from robbing Manhattan smoke shop of cash, CBD oils: ‘Bullet went through his leg’
When a crew of crooks robbed an Upper West Side smoke shop of cash and CBD oils early Monday, a friend of the owner intervened — and wound up shot in the foot, police said. The 29-year-old victim was inside Lincoln Convenience on Broadway near W. 72nd St. when the gunman and three accomplices entered and announced a robbery about 4:20 a.m., police said. The victim, a friend of the shop’s ...
NBC New York
NYC Pedestrian Knifed 15 Times in Unprovoked Attack: Cops
A 26-year-old man was stabbed more than 15 times in the chest and back in what police say was an unprovoked attack in the Bronx early Monday. According to the investigation, the victim was in front of a salon on East Kingsbridge Road in Fordham around 4:30 a.m. Monday when two men approached him and knifed him without warning.
2 teenage boys shot in Queens, police say
JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — Two teenage boys, 16 and 17, were shot in Queens on Wednesday afternoon, police said. Police responded to the shooting at Parsons Boulevard and Jamaica Avenue around 2:40 p.m., officials said. The teens have not cooperated with police. Both teens were taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said they were […]
Man stabbed more than 15 times in Bronx attack: NYPD
FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two attackers walked up to a man in the Bronx early on Monday and stabbed him more than 15 times, critically injuring the victim, police said. The 26-year-old man was on East Kingsbridge Road near Creston Avenue around 4:30 a.m. when the attackers approached and, unprovoked, repeatedly stabbed the victim […]
People with guards down not watching drinks at NYC clubs, ex vice cop says about druggings
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Former NYPD Detective Michael Alcazar once worked undercover in the nightclub districts of Manhattan, looking for signs of drug dealing–or drugging of potential robbery victims. He said the city’s problems with gun violence have shifted resources. “There’s a shortage of undercover detectives investigating these locations,” Alcazar said, “Even the bars know the […]
2 bodies found on Coney Island boardwalk bench, another on Brooklyn sidewalk
The bodies of three men were found in Brooklyn Monday morning — with one discovered on a sidewalk and two others found on a Coney Island boardwalk bench about 30 minutes later.
Bronx woman recalls traumatizing story of discrimination at LongHorn Steakhouse
Juwanna Kimble told News 12 she took her girlfriend to the restaurant for her birthday, but things turned sour when she went to use the restroom.
Homeless Man Found Dead Behind Dunkin' Donuts Dumpster In Hackensack, No Foul Play Suspected
No foul play was suspected in the death of a homeless man found in back of a Dunkin' Donuts in Hackensack, authorities said. The body was found behind a dumpster in the Dunkin Donuts parking lot on Passaic Street off Railroad Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, responders said. The...
Wanted Long Island Man Captured After Trying To Collect Impounded Stolen Car: Bogota Police
A Long Island fugitive who went to Bogota police headquarters to pick up an impounded stolen car was promptly arrested, authorities said. Adam Ouattara, 23, of the Bronx was taken into custody following a brief struggle, Sgt. Geoffrey Cole said. Detective Michael Laferrera had found the 2020 BMW 530 parked...
