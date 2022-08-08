ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

PIX11

89-year-old robbed of $1K after withdrawing it from Brooklyn bank: NYPD

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An 89-year-old man in Brooklyn had $1,000 snatched from his pocket by thieves shortly after withdrawing it from a bank, police said. The robbery happened in the 1300 block of Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant back on July 20 around 1:55 p.m., according to the NYPD. The 89-year-old victim had withdrawn $1,000 […]
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Simon Alvarez, 24, Arrested

On Tuesday, August 09, 2022, at 2310 hours, the following 24-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 72nd Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Simon Alvarez. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. menacing;. strangulation;. criminal mischief;. harassment (2 counts);. act in a manner Injurious to...
PIX11

Young girls randomly attacked by man on Manhattan street: police

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man allegedly attacked three pre-teen girls on a Greenwich Village street Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities. Rodney Perry, 34, allegedly accosted the victims, two 12-year-olds and an 11-year-old, near West 11th Street and Washington Street shortly after 5 p.m., police said. Without provocation, Perry allegedly shoved the girls and […]
Daily News

Man shot trying to stop crooks from robbing Manhattan smoke shop of cash, CBD oils: ‘Bullet went through his leg’

When a crew of crooks robbed an Upper West Side smoke shop of cash and CBD oils early Monday, a friend of the owner intervened — and wound up shot in the foot, police said. The 29-year-old victim was inside Lincoln Convenience on Broadway near W. 72nd St. when the gunman and three accomplices entered and announced a robbery about 4:20 a.m., police said. The victim, a friend of the shop’s ...
NBC New York

NYC Pedestrian Knifed 15 Times in Unprovoked Attack: Cops

A 26-year-old man was stabbed more than 15 times in the chest and back in what police say was an unprovoked attack in the Bronx early Monday. According to the investigation, the victim was in front of a salon on East Kingsbridge Road in Fordham around 4:30 a.m. Monday when two men approached him and knifed him without warning.
PIX11

2 teenage boys shot in Queens, police say

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — Two teenage boys, 16 and 17, were shot in Queens on Wednesday afternoon, police said. Police responded to the shooting at Parsons Boulevard and Jamaica Avenue around 2:40 p.m., officials said. The teens have not cooperated with police. Both teens were taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said they were […]
PIX11

Man stabbed more than 15 times in Bronx attack: NYPD

FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two attackers walked up to a man in the Bronx early on Monday and stabbed him more than 15 times, critically injuring the victim, police said. The 26-year-old man was on East Kingsbridge Road near Creston Avenue around 4:30 a.m. when the attackers approached and, unprovoked, repeatedly stabbed the victim […]
PIX11

People with guards down not watching drinks at NYC clubs, ex vice cop says about druggings

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Former NYPD Detective Michael Alcazar once worked undercover in the nightclub districts of Manhattan, looking for signs of drug dealing–or drugging of potential robbery victims. He said the city’s problems with gun violence have shifted resources. “There’s a shortage of undercover detectives investigating these locations,” Alcazar said,  “Even the bars know the […]
