Blow for Nottingham Forest as move for Real Betis left-back Alex Moreno collapses after he decides to stay in Spain... but huge rebuild will continue despite club already spending £85m on 12 new signings

Nottingham Forest are going back to the drawing board in their search for a full back after Alex Moreno rejected a £9million move from Real Betis.

Moreno says he will not join Forest despite a fee being in place to join them this summer. He told Spanish media: 'I want to thank the club for the proposal but I’ve now decided to continue at Betis, as this club is my home.'

Forest want cover after losing Omar Richards to injury and saw an approach for RB Leipzig full-back Angelino flounder at the weekend as he opted to join Hoffenheim.

A deal for Moreno had been hindered by rising costs in the deal but Steve Cooper's side hoped to push through a medical this week to make him their 13th summer signing.

Nottingham Forest were interested in signing Real Betis left-back Alex Moreno this summer
Forest manager Steve Cooper is still looking to add to his squad after 12 new signings so far

Harry Toffolo played at left-wing-back in Forest's 2-0 defeat to Newcastle in their first game back in the Premier League, whilst midfielder Jack Colback was a regular in that position in their promotion campaign last season.

Forest have had to almost start from scratch with so many departures from last season's squad, including star players Djed Spence and Brice Samba, who joined Tottenham and Lens respectively.

Cooper has asked for patience whilst his new squad gels, but Forest are far from done in the window.

Moreno has scored six goals in 103 appearances for Betis since joining the club in 2019

Forest, who have appointed former Newcastle chief executive Lee Charnley as a consultant, still want to add two midfielders and a forward to their ranks.

Talks for Atalanta's Remo Freuler have been back and forth but the deal has currently stalled.

Manchester United's James Garner remains an active target, as does Wolves' Morgan Gibbs-White.

Forest are also interested in signing Atalanta's Remo Freuler, but talks have recently stalled
Wolves' attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White is high on the list of targets for Forest

They have already been in contact with Wolves, who have rejected the Premier League new boys' approaches for Gibbs-White.

The 22-year-old, who has been a regular for England at under-21 level, has made 66 appearances for Wolves in the past five years after coming through the youth system at the West Midlands club.

Forest have already spent £85m on their 12 new signings as they look to solidify themselves as a top-flight club once again.

