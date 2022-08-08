ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leeds winger Helder Costa joins former Spurs manager Nuno Espirito Santo at Saudi side Al-Ittihad - as the Whites aim to wrap up the signing of goalkeeper Joel Robles today

By Simon Jones for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Leeds United winger Helder Costa has linked up with Nuno Espírito Santo at Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia.

The 28-year old has signed on an initial loan but the deal can become permanent next summer.

Costa has fallen out of favour at Leeds after struggling to make a big impression in the top flight at Elland Road despite their £16million outlay to bring him in from Wolves.

Leeds United's Helder Costa has linked up with Nuno Espírito Santo at Saudi side Al-Ittihad
The winger (bottom) has fallen out of favour at Leeds and was sent on loan to Valencia last year

Costa was on loan at Valencia last season but again failed to impress. He played under Nuno at Wolves and hopes to rekindle his old form in the Saudi Pro League.

Meanwhile, Leeds expect to finalise the signing of former Wigan goalkeeper Joel Robles on Monday.

The 32-year-old free agent will sign an initial one-year deal following his medical and will be in contention for a place on the bench against Southampton next weekend.

Leeds also expect to finalise the signing of former Wigan goalkeeper Joel Robles on Monday

Robles will provide back-up to Leeds' No 1 Illan Meslier and youngster Kristoffer Klaesson.

The Spaniard won an FA Cup winners' medal with Wigan when they beat Manchester City in 2013.

After his brief loan spell at Wigan, he then spent five years at Everton before moving to Betis in 2018. Robles won the Copa del Rey with Betis back in April. He left the Spanish outfit this summer and is now set to make his Premier League return.

