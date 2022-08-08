We were the world’s biggest ever lottery winners scooping $1.6billion jackpot – here are the seven smart moves we made

COUPLES that scooped a $1.6billion lottery jackpot have revealed the moves that they made following their big wins.

Maureen Smith, 76, and her husband David Kaltschmidt were among three winners that bagged the top Powerball prize in January 2016.

The couple, who live in Melbourne Beach, Florida, had purchased a lottery ticket from their local Publix store - a ritual they had kept up for three decades.

Maureen and David opted to collect a lump sum payment before taxes of a staggering $327.8million when receiving their win.

John and Lisa Robinson and Mae and Marvin Acosta were also among the lucky players that won the top prize.

DON’T RUSH TO CLAIM YOUR PRIZE

Some lottery winners rush to claim their prize after realizing they have scooped the jackpot, but Smith waited a month, Liveabout revealed.

They kept their historic win from their family before revealing their good fortune the night before they went public.

CLAIM AS A LUMP SUM

Maureen admitted that she wasn’t sure how many payments she would see as she was 70.

The Robinsons also opted to claim their prize in full.

John said: “We’re going to take the lump sum because we’re not guaranteed tomorrow.”

DON’T MAKE MAJOR CHANGES

Despite their big win, Maureen and David were content staying in their $300,000 home.

Mom-of-two Maureen revealed she wouldn’t be spending the huge amount on “anything exciting”.

She said: "He’s going to get a new car and I’m going to get a massage."

Former engineer David traded in his gold SUV for a newer, but almost identical, model after going public with their win.

He said: “We are not going to go party. We are still going to live the same lives.”

By Florida state law, the name and hometown of lottery winners must be made public.

Maureen treated herself to a $90,000 Tesla in matching gold to celebrate their lotto success.

The winners wanted to take care of their family and friends said the couple remain “as conservative as ever”.

CONTROL THE STORY

Following their big win, Maureen and David worked with a law firm that dealt with media inquiries.

They wouldn’t reveal the significance of their numbers when being quizzed by reporters.

The couple also didn’t share details regarding their family life and kept their kids’ backgrounds private.

Experts have suggested that lottery winners may want to delete their social media accounts.

BE PREPARED FOR THE PRESS

Maureen and David admitted that they were “dreading” the press and publicity after their big win.

The couple was left feeling stressed, rather than blessed following the achievement.

Maureen said at the time: “We’ve lost a lot of sleep, and I’ve lost more than 10 pounds.

"I’m afraid it’s going to make me less friendly. And I know I’m going to be in a less quiet place. We’re not the type to go out and party."

David added: "It’s a lot of pacing at night."

Meanwhile, Lisa said that she was left with more stress following the win.

NUMBER CHOICE

Some lottery players have a set of numbers that they constantly choose while others have them randomly selected.

Maureen revealed she had played the same set of numbers for 30 years.

Meanwhile, Richard Lustig, who is the author of the book Learn How To Increase Your Chances of Winning the Lottery, believed he cracked the formula to beating the game of luck.

He warned that gamblers shouldn’t use birthdays or anniversaries as sources of inspiration for their numbers.

And, he said the problem with quick pick tickets is that punters get different numbers every time.

GET GOOD LAWYERS

Maureen and David hired lawyers before they went public.

Experts have recommended that you may need to hire a lawyer, accountant, and investment advisor who will be able to offer financial advice.

They will help you work out what to do with your winnings and how to stay protected.

Lottery experts have revealed tips on how gamblers can potentially improve their chances when playing the game.

Financial services advisor John Csiszar said players have a better chance if they buy more tickets, GoBankingRates revealed.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are around one in 302.6million.

If you buy two tickets, those odds would improve slightly albeit the chances of winning would be incredibly slim.

But, Csiszar warned that lottery players who buy multiple tickets are not guaranteed a prize.

And lottery expert Richard Wheeler believes players can improve their chances by selecting high numbers.