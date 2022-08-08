ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council launches probe into Jeremy Clarkson's 40 seat Diddly Squat farm restaurant after he told how he found a 'delightful little loophole' in planning laws so he could open for business

By Dan Sales For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Jeremy Clarkson's local council has launched an investigation into his new restaurant - after he claimed he had found a 'delightful little loophole' to open it.

The 'Clarkson's Farm' star's 'Diddly Squat' eatery has long been hampered by local residents and planning laws.

But the former Top Gear star surprised fans last month when he announced he had found a 'delightful little loophole' in planning laws and opened for business.

Now, West Oxfordshire District Council say they are investigating the restaurant after councillors rejected its initial planning application in January.

Seven out of 10 councillors on WODC's uplands area planning sub-committee had voted against the initial restaurant plans.

Tweeting the news, Clarkson said in July: 'I'm thrilled to announce that you now have a chance to try the amazing food we grow and rear on my farm at the brand new (but quite rustic) Diddly Squat restaurant.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dAiTp_0h90MMed00
Jeremy Clarkson, 62, has opened up a restaurant at his now-famous Diddly Squat Farm
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hNE3d_0h90MMed00
The former Top Gear host - now on Amazon - opened it for business and service last month

He later told reporters that he had found a 'delightful little loophole' in the process.

Clarkson's Restaurant is available for booking at his Diddly Squat Farmshop in Chadlington, Oxfordshire.

Items on the menu are all locally sourced, featuring snacks like sticky beef croquettes with aioli and pickled chilli, and mains such as Roasted topside of beef with vegetables.

The WODC spokesperson said: 'The council was made aware of the restaurant opening at Diddly Squat Farm.

'As part of our standard operating procedure, we have been looking into the operation to ensure it is compliant with local and national planning law and policies, as well as licensing and food hygiene regulations.

'We cannot comment on any ongoing investigations.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4abEzx_0h90MMed00
Jeremy Clarkson claimed later he found a 'delightful little loophole' to open it up for service
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a67H7_0h90MMed00
Clarkson is best known for his motoring programmes with Richard Hammond and James May

On the online restaurant booking service, information for Diddly Squat reads: 'Before making your booking, you should know it's small, mostly outdoors and very rustic.

'Ordering a beer or going to the lavatory isn't as easy as in your local pub and we don't cater to the faddy.

'We've done our best to keep you warm and dry, but this is England.

'On the upside, the view is enormous and almost everything you eat was grown or reared on our farm, so it's fresh with minimal food miles.

'There is no menu as such - we simply serve what's available that day.

'But worry not, your table will be given a selection of snacks and starters followed by a roast and a pudding.

'Our bread, made with Hawkstone lager is absolutely brilliant.

'We even have a tiny VIP room housed in an old shepherd's hut. This seats four (just) but it is dry and warmer than outside.'

Comments / 7

