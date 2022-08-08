ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Top German diplomat in Brazil is accused of beating his Belgian husband to death at beachfront penthouse and trying to cover up the scene before telling cops he had fallen after a fit

By Chris Pleasance for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A top German diplomat has been arrested in Brazil and accused of beating his husband of more than two decades to death inside their apartment.

Uwe Herbert Hahn, the German consul to Brazil, was arrested late Saturday after 52-year-old husband Walter Henri Maximilien Biot was found dead - with Hahn allegedly telling cops he suffered a fatal fall at their Rio de Janeiro penthouse the night before.

Hahn claims Biot had some kind of fit, began running towards the apartment's balcony, then tripped on a rug and hit his head - causing an injury that proved fatal.

But police say Biot's body was covered in bruises, some of which appeared to come from being stomped on, and he also had lesions from 'aggression with a cylindrical object' that were not consistent with a fall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3buM0T_0h90LamU00
Uwe Herbert Hahn (right), German consul to Brazil, has been arrested in Rio de Janeiro for allegedly beating husband Walter Henri Maximilien Biot (left) to death in their apartment
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YDhjx_0h90LamU00
Hahn (pictured) is said to have told officers that Biot had some kind of fit, fell and suffered a fatal head injury, but cops say he had multiple injuries not consistent with that account

It is not clear who called officers to the couple's apartment - in the upmarket beachfront neighbourhood of Ipanema - on Saturday, but police are said to have arrived to find Hahn attempting to clean it.

He was taken for questioning as forensic teams moved in with luminol - a substance that glows on contact with blood - which they used to uncover bloodstains.

Some were said to have been on the tile floors, with a secretary to the couple saying she ordered them to be cleaned after a dog was found lapping up blood.

Meanwhile police found another suspected bloodstain on a sofa that had been recently cleaned.

Hahn is reported to have told officers that Bitot - a Belgian citizen - was suffering a drink problem and had been taking sleeping pills.

He is said to have told police that Biot had been acting 'strangely' in the days before his death, and seemed to be 'panicked or nervous'.

Hahn claimed to have been in the kitchen when he heard Biot get up and start running, before the fall.

He said he heard his husband 'groaning' on the floor and initially thought he was drunk and tried to put him to bed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c53nF_0h90LamU00
Police say Biot - who had been married to Hahn (pictured) for 23 years - appeared to have been stomped on and had lesions from 'aggression with a cylindrical instrument'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VUnvQ_0h90LamU00
Cops are said to have arrived at the couple's beachfront penthouse apartment to find Hahn trying to clean it, before forensic officers discovered bloodstains inside

It was only after sending a picture to a friend complaining Biot was 'drunk again' that Hahn claimed to noticed the blood.

But forensic examinations found Biot had died from a wound to the back of his head, not the front as he would have got from falling forwards.

That, coupled with numerous other injuries Biot had suffered, led officers to conclude that his death was the result of violence.

Officer Camila Lourenco said: 'The version of events given by the consul, that the victim suffered a fall, is incompatible with the conclusions of the forensics report

'The cadaver is screaming out the circumstances of its death.'

Brazilian media reports said Hahn will not have diplomatic immunity given the nature of the crime. Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Biot was a week shy of his 53rd birthday, according to a picture of his ID card published in the Brazilian press.

Hahn is said to have told police that the couple were considering a move to Hawaii.

They had been married for a total of 23 years.

The German embassy did not immediately respond to a request for information.

But both the embassy and the consulate in Rio de Janeiro are in 'close contact with the Brazilian authorities investigating this case', a source in the German federal foreign office said Sunday.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

British woman, 64, facing the death penalty in Pakistan for ‘ordering the murder of her husband’ claims police beat her every day in a bid to force a confession out of her

A British woman facing the death penalty in Pakistan for allegedly ordering the murder of her husband said the authorities beat her every day to try to get her to confess. 'I was held at a police station for two weeks, where I was hit every day,' said Yasmin Kausar, 64. 'They tried to force a confession, but I wouldn’t make a statement that wasn’t true.'
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penthouse#Rio De Janeiro#Diplomatic Immunity#Violent Crime#German#Belgian#Bitot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Brazil
Black Enterprise

Florida Sergeant Charged With Assault And Battery On Female Officer Who Tried To Stop Him From Using Excessive Force On A Suspect

BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported a Florida police officer was caught on video assaulting a female officer who interrupted him from using excessive force on a Black suspect. The officer, Christopher Pullease, has now been charged with assaulting his colleague while arresting the suspect. According to CNN, the police officer, a...
SUNRISE, FL
The US Sun

Chilling details revealed about deaths of couple who plunged to their deaths from 6th floor as disturbing photos emerge

CHILLING details have been revealed about the couple who plunged to their deaths from the sixth floor of their building as disturbing photos from the scene emerge. Florind Belliu, 35, and Ornela Shehi, 28, were found in the courtyard of their Bronx apartment building at around 9.15am on August 6 before being pronounced dead 10 minutes later.
BRONX, NY
Daily Mail

JonBenet Ramsey's fingernail samples, long johns and underwear should undergo modern-day DNA testing to solve notorious 1996 murder of pageant queen, 6, investigators say

Amateur investigators called on the Boulder Police Department to retest key pieces of evidence from the 1996 murder of JonBenet Ramsey using modern DNA and genealogical technology to finally find her killer. Cindy Smit-Marra, the daughter of detective Lou Smit who first proposed the intruder theory which proposed that the...
BOULDER, CO
Daily Mail

Anaesthetist 'who raped a pregnant woman while she was drugged and undergoing a caesarean in Brazil carried out identical attacks on two other mothers the same day', police fear

An anaesthetist who allegedly raped a pregnant woman during a C-section may have carried out attacks on two more mothers on the same day. Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, 32, was arrested on suspicion of rape after he was allegedly secretly filmed orally raping a woman after he heavily sedated her at the Hospital da Mulher in São João de Meriti, Rio de Janeiro.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

American judge kidnapped and held for $36,000 ransom after hiring two prostitutes while vacationing in Rio de Janeiro: Four suspects are in custody, including two men who posed as a police officer

An American judge vacationing in Rio de Janeiro hired two prostitutes before he was kidnapped and held for ransom by two men who were posing as police officers. The magistrate, whose name has not been released by Brazilian authorities, arrived in the tourist hot spot July 3, according to police reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Texas Mom Who Starved 6-Year-Old to Death Said She ‘Would Lock Herself in Her Bedroom’ and Let Kids ‘Do Whatever They Wanted’: Police

A 38-year-old mother of six in Texas is behind bars nearly a year after her 6-year-old daughter died due to alleged malnutrition and neglect. Stephanie Jimenez was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with one count of injury to a child resulting in serious bodily injury by omission, a first-degree felony, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

530K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy