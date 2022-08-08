Read full article on original website
fortmillprepsports.com
Jamborees fire up football season
The local high school football teams within the Fort Mill School District will be participating in two jamborees to jump start the 2022 football season. Both Catawba Ridge and Nation Ford will be participating in the third annual Gus Allen Memorial Jamboree at Nation Ford. The jamboree had been known as the Battle at the Ford Jamboree, but was renamed this year in honor of the late Fort Mill High head football coach Gus Allen. Gus Allen is the father of Nation Ford head football coach Michael Allen.
UNC Basketball: Tar Heels Make Top Ten for Blanca Thomas
The UNC basketball target is one of the nation’s top recruits as a rising junior, as the best programs in the country battle for her commitment. Following a successful season on the hardwood, Courtney Banghart and company look to build momentum on the recruiting trail. A Sweet 16 appearance and 25-win season seem to be doing just that for the Tar Heels.
Flowers to forgo look at past to inspire Johnson C. Smith
Without looking into the past, new coach Maurice Flowers wants a championship mentality at Johnson C. Smith The post Flowers to forgo look at past to inspire Johnson C. Smith appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Talented Carolinas signal-caller on Clemson's radar after 'really positive' Swinney Camp performance
A Tar Heel State quarterback with long, blonde hair and the last name “Lawrence” had a chance to camp at Clemson earlier this summer. Sound familiar? Matthews (N.C.) Butler High’s Zach Lawerence — a (...)
WCNC
Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman out indefinitely with medical condition
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest star quarterback Sam Hartman is out indefinitely to undergo treatment for a "non-football related medical condition," the school announced Wednesday. "The results of those tests and subsequent treatment will remove Sam from team activities indefinitely," the statement reads. "The timeline for his return to...
WBTV
Cabarrus EDC: NASCAR building new facility in Concord
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - NASCAR announced today that construction will begin on a brand new state-of-the-art Productions facility later this summer. The 58,000 square-foot facility will be built on the land adjacent to the NASCAR R&D Center in Concord, North Carolina. The Cabarrus EDC says the new facility will house...
qcitymetro.com
Inside the Lions’ den: Take a tour of the new West Charlotte High School
On August 29, West Charlotte High School will welcome about 1,600 students to its new campus — more than 330,000 square feet of classrooms on three levels. The $105 million project will replace the school’s former buildings, which were almost 70 years old. As final touches were being...
norfolkneradio.com
Creighton Prep opens American Legion World Series against Idaho opponent
Omaha Five Points Bank, made up of players from Creighton Prep begins its quest for a national championship on Thursday at the American Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina. The tournament is divided into two divisions, the Stars and Stripes. Prep has been assigned to the Stars division and...
No ordinary golf cart: South Carolina man hopes to break own speed record
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Fort Mill, South Carolina, man will try next week to break his own world record for the fastest golf cart. Robby Steen, who set the record in 2014 by going 118.76 mph, has spent the last 20 years chasing world records. His strategy was to build publicity […]
AdWeek
Gray Names New General Manager, Station Manager to Lead WBTV in Charlotte
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Gray Television has named a new general manager and has created the position of station manager for WBTV, its CBS affiliate in Charlotte.
Charlotte man wins $200,000 off $5 lottery scratch-off
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man is celebrating his $200,000 lottery win after he bought a $5 scratch-off in Mooresville, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said Alex Contreras bought his winning Bonus Bucks ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on Brawley School Road. He traveled to lottery headquarters in Raleigh Monday […]
Gaston County man wins over $4 million from lottery game
GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia man is taking home over four million dollars after winning a North Carolina Education Lottery game. Jimmie Shindler played the Lucky for Life game online Wednesday. He won after matching all five white balls with the yellow Lucky Ball, lotto officials said. His game...
fox46.com
Fort Mill man attempting to break own golf cart speed record
A Fort Mill man will attempt to break a speed record next week, the record for the fastest golf cart. The all-time mark for that speed is one he set himself in 2014 at 118.76 MPH.
fox46.com
CMS interim superintendent says schools are on track for first day
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education received updates during Tuesday's meeting on readiness for the first day of school. CMS interim superintendent says schools are on track …. Sen. Graham calls Inflation Reduction Act a ‘nightmare’ …. 1-on-1 with Panthers long snapper J.J. Jansen. Optimist Hall to charge up...
Lucky for Life: Gastonia man wins $1,000 a day for life in lottery
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Gaston County man’s $2 Lucky for Life ticket netted him a top prize of $1,000 a day for life during last week’s drawing, NC Lottery officials said. Jimmie Shindler of Gastonia bought his winning ticket for Wednesday’s drawing through Online Play on the lottery’s website, officials said. He […]
country1037fm.com
Charlotte’s Epicentre Sold For $95 Million
It was once so iconic and a cool place to go and this week it was sold to the highest bidder, as a matter of fact, the only bidder. Charlotte’s Epicentre reportedly sold for 95 million bucks. There was so much promise and excitement when the Epicentre first opened....
qcitymetro.com
It’s bigger than running: Mad Miles is creating community
Rhema Hedgpeth’s first interaction with the Mad Miles Run Club must have been divine. Instead of taking her usual route to Bible study, she drove past Camp North End and saw about 100 Black people running. “I immediately thought to myself, ‘Who are all of these Black people running,...
Charlotte radio personality wins Announcer of the Year in inaugural Quartet Music Awards
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — James "G-man" Guy, nominated in two categories, won "Announcer of the Year" in the Quartet Music Awards, which recognizes those in gospel quartet music. Guy said, "Quartet music has been around for many, many years but they never had their own awards." The show was held...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Charlotte restaurant named No. 1 for burgers in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family recipe is getting national attention. Reader’s Digest recently named Brooks’ Sandwich House the No. 1 spot in North Carolina to get a burger. What You Need To Know. Reader’s Digest named Brooks’ Sandwich House the #1 spot in North Carolina to...
WBTV
‘It’s rewarding:’ CMS guest teachers encourages adults to apply for guest teacher, substitute roles to fill vacancies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is still searching for qualified adults with a passion for education. In less than three weeks, nearly 141,000 students and more than 9,000 teachers will return to their home schools. The district is still trying to at least 370 teacher positions with the help of new hires, guest teachers, and substitute teachers.
