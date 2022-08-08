ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS


fortmillprepsports.com

Jamborees fire up football season

The local high school football teams within the Fort Mill School District will be participating in two jamborees to jump start the 2022 football season. Both Catawba Ridge and Nation Ford will be participating in the third annual Gus Allen Memorial Jamboree at Nation Ford. The jamboree had been known as the Battle at the Ford Jamboree, but was renamed this year in honor of the late Fort Mill High head football coach Gus Allen. Gus Allen is the father of Nation Ford head football coach Michael Allen.
FORT MILL, SC
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Tar Heels Make Top Ten for Blanca Thomas

The UNC basketball target is one of the nation’s top recruits as a rising junior, as the best programs in the country battle for her commitment. Following a successful season on the hardwood, Courtney Banghart and company look to build momentum on the recruiting trail. A Sweet 16 appearance and 25-win season seem to be doing just that for the Tar Heels.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Charlotte, NC
College Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Reidsville, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
WCNC

Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman out indefinitely with medical condition

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest star quarterback Sam Hartman is out indefinitely to undergo treatment for a "non-football related medical condition," the school announced Wednesday. "The results of those tests and subsequent treatment will remove Sam from team activities indefinitely," the statement reads. "The timeline for his return to...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

Cabarrus EDC: NASCAR building new facility in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - NASCAR announced today that construction will begin on a brand new state-of-the-art Productions facility later this summer. The 58,000 square-foot facility will be built on the land adjacent to the NASCAR R&D Center in Concord, North Carolina. The Cabarrus EDC says the new facility will house...
CONCORD, NC
norfolkneradio.com

Creighton Prep opens American Legion World Series against Idaho opponent

Omaha Five Points Bank, made up of players from Creighton Prep begins its quest for a national championship on Thursday at the American Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina. The tournament is divided into two divisions, the Stars and Stripes. Prep has been assigned to the Stars division and...
SHELBY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Charlotte man wins $200,000 off $5 lottery scratch-off

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man is celebrating his $200,000 lottery win after he bought a $5 scratch-off in Mooresville, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said Alex Contreras bought his winning Bonus Bucks ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on Brawley School Road. He traveled to lottery headquarters in Raleigh Monday […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Gaston County man wins over $4 million from lottery game

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia man is taking home over four million dollars after winning a North Carolina Education Lottery game. Jimmie Shindler played the Lucky for Life game online Wednesday. He won after matching all five white balls with the yellow Lucky Ball, lotto officials said. His game...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
NewsBreak
College Sports
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
fox46.com

CMS interim superintendent says schools are on track for first day

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education received updates during Tuesday's meeting on readiness for the first day of school. CMS interim superintendent says schools are on track …. Sen. Graham calls Inflation Reduction Act a ‘nightmare’ …. 1-on-1 with Panthers long snapper J.J. Jansen. Optimist Hall to charge up...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Charlotte’s Epicentre Sold For $95 Million

It was once so iconic and a cool place to go and this week it was sold to the highest bidder, as a matter of fact, the only bidder. Charlotte’s Epicentre reportedly sold for 95 million bucks. There was so much promise and excitement when the Epicentre first opened....
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcitymetro.com

It’s bigger than running: Mad Miles is creating community

Rhema Hedgpeth’s first interaction with the Mad Miles Run Club must have been divine. Instead of taking her usual route to Bible study, she drove past Camp North End and saw about 100 Black people running. “I immediately thought to myself, ‘Who are all of these Black people running,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Charlotte restaurant named No. 1 for burgers in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family recipe is getting national attention. Reader’s Digest recently named Brooks’ Sandwich House the No. 1 spot in North Carolina to get a burger. What You Need To Know. Reader’s Digest named Brooks’ Sandwich House the #1 spot in North Carolina to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

‘It’s rewarding:’ CMS guest teachers encourages adults to apply for guest teacher, substitute roles to fill vacancies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is still searching for qualified adults with a passion for education. In less than three weeks, nearly 141,000 students and more than 9,000 teachers will return to their home schools. The district is still trying to at least 370 teacher positions with the help of new hires, guest teachers, and substitute teachers.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Community Policy