Davenport, IA

Local 4 WHBF

Get your Thursday Night Groove on in Schwiebert Park

Rock Island Parks & Recreation has announced the dates and lineup for their annual Thursday Night Groove Concert Series. Concerts take place on the Ellis Kell Stage at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 101 17th Street in Rock Island. All concerts are free and family friendly. Thursday Night Groove starts at 6 p.m. when the Rock Island […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Davenport, IA
Government
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Davenport, IA
State
Mississippi State
Local
Iowa Government
QuadCities.com

St. Joe’s Coffeehouse Coming To Rock Island This Weekend

The next St. Joe’s Open Mic Coffeehouse will be Friday, August 12, from 6 – 8 p.m. at the First Evangelical Lutheran Parish House. It will be held outside on the patio and light refreshments and coffee will be available. Donations benefit the St. Joseph Evening Meal that happens at the Rock Island Township Hall. It will be an evening of music, poetry, and fellowship.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Iowa native ‘Idol’ winner returns to Davenport for holidays

Folk singer and Iowa native Maddie Poppe is set to perform music from her “Christmas From Home” EP in the Rhythm City Casino Event Center on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee (this fee is waived when tickets are...
DAVENPORT, IA
B100

Daiquiri Factory Closes Its Rock Island Location

After 18 years of serving up daiquiris in the District of Rock Island, the Daiquiri Factory has officially closed its doors. Before you get sad about the fact that you won't be able to get their delicious daiquiris, don't forget they have their new location in Davenport that also serves food. You can see exclusive photos of the new location below.
DAVENPORT, IA
ESPN Quad Cities

Some QC Pools Will Close For The Season This Month. Here’s The Schedule.

As grand (read: hot) as summer has been, August marks the transition into fall and that means some local pools will be closing for the summer later this month. The public pools in Davenport, Rock Island, and Moline will also close at different times. (Bettendorf's Splash Landing closed last month after ongoing paint problems this summer). If you've been meaning to get out to a pool and relax, the time to do that is now. Here's when the pools will close:
MOLINE, IL
ESPN Quad Cities

10 Things I’ve Learned At My First Mississippi Valley Fair

My first Mississippi Valley Fair experience is happening this week and I've learned a few things. The biggest thing is that I vastly underestimated the size of the MVF. I was told when I moved to Davenport that the fair was huge here but I didn't realize it was that big of an event. My hometown's tiny district fair in Arkansas cannot even hold a candle to it. For the standard of comparison, the hometown grandstand I emceed there last fall was literally 12 people attending. Not 12-hundred. Just 12.
BETTENDORF, IA
ESPN Quad Cities

Live Music in the Quad Cities During Fair Week

Time to celebrate the weekend with some great music this weekend in the Quad Cities area! Here's a list of some live bands to go support. Far Out 283, Wild Oats, TOMB, Eli Alger, Doug Brundies, Tommy Pickett, Sara Simmons, Hot Rods, Elvis, Angela Meyer, NELLY and FLO RIDA @ Mississippi Valley Fair.
MUSIC
#Mississippi Valley
ESPN Quad Cities

A Look Back At The Derecho That Hit The Quad Cities Two Years Ago

It's hard to believe it has been two years since the derecho ripped through the entire state of Iowa and into Western Illinois. Two years ago, more than $11 billion in damages was done due to the powerful storm that most could only describe as an inland hurricane. Thousands were left without power two years ago for weeks but the Quad Cities bounced back, and two years later, we're still thriving.
IOWA STATE
97X

Davenport Southeast Little League Makes World Series on ESPN Today

Davenport's Southeast Little League baseball team is representing the state of Iowa in the Little League World Series, and they're headed into the semi-finals of the regional tournament today. You can watch on ESPN this morning as the Davenport Southeast Little League team takes on the Webb City Missouri team...
DAVENPORT, IA
98.1 KHAK

Today Is A Day No Eastern Iowa Resident Will Ever Forget

August 10th, 2020. Say that date to anyone in Eastern Iowa and they'll more than likely be able to tell you where they were at, and what they were doing when the storm of all storms hit. That was the year we all learned the term derecho. I grew up in this part of the state and I've been through my share of thunderstorms. I've even lived through a tornado. But what hit this state two years ago today was unlike anything most of us have ever seen.
IOWA STATE
News Break
Politics
ESPN Quad Cities

Farmer’s Almanac Says Iowa Is In For A Rough 2022-2023 Winter

For all Iowans that have been complaining about hot weather this summer, it looks like you'll have something new to complain about in a few months. Get ready to, as Farmer's Almanac has called it, "Shake, Shiver, and Shovel!" We, dear Iowans, are going to be in the "hibernation zone" (which means don't expect me to do anything productive until next Spring). What in the radar-indicated-precipitation is this mess:
IOWA STATE
walls102.com

Single vehicle crash takes life of Colorado man in Lee County

DIXON – A Colorado man is dead after an early morning single vehicle crash in Lee County. The Illinois State Police were called to I-88 between the Rochelle and Dixon exits around 4 AM Tuesday. Authorities say a westbound truck with three occupants left the road for unknown reasons and drove through the center median wires. The driver and a rear passenger were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, but the front passenger, identified as 41-year-old Gareth J. Foster of Denver, Colorado, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police.
LEE COUNTY, IL
ESPN Quad Cities

ESPN Quad Cities

Davenport, IA
ABOUT

ESPN Quad Cities has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://espnquadcities.com/

