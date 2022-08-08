Read full article on original website
Related
Get your Thursday Night Groove on in Schwiebert Park
Rock Island Parks & Recreation has announced the dates and lineup for their annual Thursday Night Groove Concert Series. Concerts take place on the Ellis Kell Stage at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 101 17th Street in Rock Island. All concerts are free and family friendly. Thursday Night Groove starts at 6 p.m. when the Rock Island […]
US 104.9 Concert Announcement: Lonestar will take the stage Wild Rose Casino & Hotel
We've got another concert for you QCA! Mark your calendars for Saturday, October 22, and get ready for an evening full of “Amazing” music with Lonestar! Wild Rose Casino & Hotel is thrilled to announce the upcoming performance of Lonestar. This show welcomes all ages. Lonestar will take...
Iowa Balloon Festival Coming To Davenport’s Rhythm City Casino
The Quad-Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival and Rhythm City® Casino Resort are proud to bring you the Annual Quad City. Balloon Fest. This year’s event will be hosted onsite at Rhythm City Casino in Davenport, IA on Friday, August 12 and. Saturday, August 13. Gates open at 4...
Beer billboard battle: Quad Cities breweries duke it out through signs on opposite sides of the river
DAVENPORT, Iowa — If you've passed by Front Street Brewery or Wake Brewing recently, you might have caught sight of some billboards directing you across the river for a taste of local beer. The rival billboards are part of a fun game of poking the bear being played by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
St. Joe’s Coffeehouse Coming To Rock Island This Weekend
The next St. Joe’s Open Mic Coffeehouse will be Friday, August 12, from 6 – 8 p.m. at the First Evangelical Lutheran Parish House. It will be held outside on the patio and light refreshments and coffee will be available. Donations benefit the St. Joseph Evening Meal that happens at the Rock Island Township Hall. It will be an evening of music, poetry, and fellowship.
Disney On Ice Is Bringing The Magic Back To The Quad Cities
The most magical show returns to the Quad Cities before the end of the year. Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, IL this December. Your kids will be wanting tickets as an early Christmas present. The good news is that they go on sale very soon.
ourquadcities.com
Iowa native ‘Idol’ winner returns to Davenport for holidays
Folk singer and Iowa native Maddie Poppe is set to perform music from her “Christmas From Home” EP in the Rhythm City Casino Event Center on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee (this fee is waived when tickets are...
Daiquiri Factory Closes Its Rock Island Location
After 18 years of serving up daiquiris in the District of Rock Island, the Daiquiri Factory has officially closed its doors. Before you get sad about the fact that you won't be able to get their delicious daiquiris, don't forget they have their new location in Davenport that also serves food. You can see exclusive photos of the new location below.
RELATED PEOPLE
Some QC Pools Will Close For The Season This Month. Here’s The Schedule.
As grand (read: hot) as summer has been, August marks the transition into fall and that means some local pools will be closing for the summer later this month. The public pools in Davenport, Rock Island, and Moline will also close at different times. (Bettendorf's Splash Landing closed last month after ongoing paint problems this summer). If you've been meaning to get out to a pool and relax, the time to do that is now. Here's when the pools will close:
Happy Joe’s Closes The Davenport Location On Rockingham Road
West enders in Davenport aren't going to be happy when they read this. Happy Joe's has closed its location on Rockingham Road. The silver lining in this dark cloud is that the employees on Rockingham Road are still employed and the ovens from Rockingham are still being used. If you...
10 Things I’ve Learned At My First Mississippi Valley Fair
My first Mississippi Valley Fair experience is happening this week and I've learned a few things. The biggest thing is that I vastly underestimated the size of the MVF. I was told when I moved to Davenport that the fair was huge here but I didn't realize it was that big of an event. My hometown's tiny district fair in Arkansas cannot even hold a candle to it. For the standard of comparison, the hometown grandstand I emceed there last fall was literally 12 people attending. Not 12-hundred. Just 12.
Live Music in the Quad Cities During Fair Week
Time to celebrate the weekend with some great music this weekend in the Quad Cities area! Here's a list of some live bands to go support. Far Out 283, Wild Oats, TOMB, Eli Alger, Doug Brundies, Tommy Pickett, Sara Simmons, Hot Rods, Elvis, Angela Meyer, NELLY and FLO RIDA @ Mississippi Valley Fair.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New QC Restaurant Is Ready To Help You Get Your Thai BBQ Fix
A brand new restaurant in the Quad Cities is here to help satisfy your Thai barbecue cravings. It's called TukTuk Thai BBQ and it opened last week in Moline. It has moved into what used to be Exotic Thai, just off John Deere Road across from Walmart. It's at 3922 38th Avenue in Moline.
A Look Back At The Derecho That Hit The Quad Cities Two Years Ago
It's hard to believe it has been two years since the derecho ripped through the entire state of Iowa and into Western Illinois. Two years ago, more than $11 billion in damages was done due to the powerful storm that most could only describe as an inland hurricane. Thousands were left without power two years ago for weeks but the Quad Cities bounced back, and two years later, we're still thriving.
Davenport Southeast Little League Makes World Series on ESPN Today
Davenport's Southeast Little League baseball team is representing the state of Iowa in the Little League World Series, and they're headed into the semi-finals of the regional tournament today. You can watch on ESPN this morning as the Davenport Southeast Little League team takes on the Webb City Missouri team...
Today Is A Day No Eastern Iowa Resident Will Ever Forget
August 10th, 2020. Say that date to anyone in Eastern Iowa and they'll more than likely be able to tell you where they were at, and what they were doing when the storm of all storms hit. That was the year we all learned the term derecho. I grew up in this part of the state and I've been through my share of thunderstorms. I've even lived through a tornado. But what hit this state two years ago today was unlike anything most of us have ever seen.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country Music Superstar Made A Surprise Stop At An Eastern Iowa Winery
It's not every day that a country music superstar walks into an Iowa business. One country music superstar did just that over the weekend in the small Eastern Iowa town of DeWitt, IA. He wasn't there by coincidence, but he definitely surprised the patrons of a popular winery and distillery nestled along Highway 61.
Farmer’s Almanac Says Iowa Is In For A Rough 2022-2023 Winter
For all Iowans that have been complaining about hot weather this summer, it looks like you'll have something new to complain about in a few months. Get ready to, as Farmer's Almanac has called it, "Shake, Shiver, and Shovel!" We, dear Iowans, are going to be in the "hibernation zone" (which means don't expect me to do anything productive until next Spring). What in the radar-indicated-precipitation is this mess:
walls102.com
Single vehicle crash takes life of Colorado man in Lee County
DIXON – A Colorado man is dead after an early morning single vehicle crash in Lee County. The Illinois State Police were called to I-88 between the Rochelle and Dixon exits around 4 AM Tuesday. Authorities say a westbound truck with three occupants left the road for unknown reasons and drove through the center median wires. The driver and a rear passenger were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, but the front passenger, identified as 41-year-old Gareth J. Foster of Denver, Colorado, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police.
ESPN Quad Cities
Davenport, IA
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT
ESPN Quad Cities has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://espnquadcities.com/
Comments / 0