Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Dodgers Broadcaster has Hilarious Response to Padres Juan Soto Question
As everyone expected, any team that was to acquire Juan Soto would be chalking up a pretty expensive deal. It was San Diego that came away with the Soto sweepstakes while also picking up first baseman Josh Bell from Washington by trading shortstop C.J. Abrams, starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore and outfielder Robert Hassell II.
Padres OF Juan Soto breaks Ted Williams insane record not seen since 1901
The MLB trade deadline was crazy, with a number of key players changing teams. But no deal was bigger than that of the Washington Nationals trading Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres. Despite hitting just .249 this year, the incredibly talented 23-year-old has a .411 on-base percentage this year. That is because of his propensity to earn walks.
Cody Bellinger makes insane Dodgers history while embarrassing Juan Soto, entire Padres
Cody Bellinger hasn’t been good at the plate for years now, but on Sunday, he transformed into a nightmare for the San Diego Padres, as the outfielder led the way for the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 4-0 victory. Bellinger finished the game 2-for-3 with both hits being solo shots. And it wasn’t just an ordinary […] The post Cody Bellinger makes insane Dodgers history while embarrassing Juan Soto, entire Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Padres: Manny Machado isn’t worried about Dodgers sweep for a damn good reason
Despite some major trade deadline acquisitions, the San Diego Padres suffered a similar fate at the hands of the Dodgers this weekend. The Pads are all-in on a World Series either this year, or some point in the near future. While teams don’t automatically gel overnight, A.J. Preller didn’t add the likes of Josh Hader and Juan Soto just to get swept by the Dodgers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dodgers: Manny Machado Proves He's Still no 'Johnny Hustle'
For Dodgers fans, there was a painful reminder of Manny being Manny.
Watch: Nasty Brawl Breaks Out During Padres vs. Giants Game
A brutal brawl between fans broke out during Monday night's matchup between the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants. Four male fans got into it at the top of a staircase out in the right-field stands. The scuffle caused them to go tumbling down the stairs after one fan kicked another in the chest.
Dodgers Sweep Padres Leading to Boasting of Manny Machado Confidence
The Dodgers swept the Padres over the weekend in their first matchup since San Diego added Juan Soto, Josh Bell, Brandon Drury, and Josh Hader at the trade deadline. While the latest splashy additions weren’t able to help the Padres actually score more runs than the Dodgers in any of the three games, 2019’s splashy addition Manny Machado isn’t worried.
Dallas Braden talks about lineup chemistry and why the Padres are still in it
The Padres had a tough weekend against the Dodgers. What does a former major league pitcher think about the position the Padres are in? Former Oakland A’s pitcher, Dallas Braden, joined Gwynn & Chris to talk about the Padres big trade.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
New MLB postseason format, explained
Major League Baseball unveiled a postseason format in 2022 that expands both the pool of teams and the Wild Card round. Here are answers to questions you might have about the format. How many teams reach the postseason?. The bracket-style postseason involves 12 teams (six from each league) -- an...
MLB
Power up: Cubs hoping to find Reyes' missing pop
CHICAGO -- One look at the show Franmil Reyes put on during batting practice on Tuesday afternoon was all it took to understand why the Cubs took a chance on the big slugger. Wrigley Field is one of baseball's quaint ballparks, but Reyes made the old yard look even smaller with a series of easy swings that sent baseballs clanking off the vacant bleachers. One blast lacking that metallic exclamation point soared out of the Friendly Confines and onto Waveland Ave.
MLB
Here's what Tatis' return might look like
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell’s Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Fernando Tatis Jr. is playing baseball again, and what a welcome bit of news that is. Tatis began his rehab assignment with Double-A...
MLB
How Adam has emerged as the Rays' unexpected relief ace
ST. PETERSBURG -- There are a lot of ways to describe what Jason Adam has been for the Rays this season. Dominant. Lights-out. Nasty. Elite. Invaluable. Considering the 31-year-old right-hander signed a split contract during Spring Training, with part of his appeal being that he had a Minor League option, you can safely throw the word “unexpectedly” in front of them all.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Overturned call halts struggling Padres' bid for rally
SAN DIEGO -- A week ago, as the Trade Deadline ticked closer, the Padres found themselves in dire need of some offensive help. Their lineup was middling, and they were seriously lacking in the power department. So, in the hours before Tuesday’s Deadline, they did precisely what they needed to...
MLB
Tatis ramps up rehab with double, triple
Fernando Tatis Jr.'s third rehab game was his best yet. The Padres' superstar shortstop is approaching a return at some point this month, and he looked like himself on Tuesday, playing for Double-A San Antonio at Frisco. Tatis went 2-for-2 with a double, a triple and a pair of walks before he left for a pinch-runner in the top of the seventh inning.
MLB
Aces + star hitters + all-world closer = 1 major Mets statement
There have been other baseball weekends at Citi Field since the Mets moved to the other side of the parking lot from where old Shea Stadium stood. There was even a World Series weekend in 2015 against the Royals, when the Mets were trying to push that Fall Classic back to Kansas City. But even that one wasn’t any louder or more exciting than the ones the Mets gave their fans and gave that place this past weekend against the Braves.
MLB
'That man throws hard': Bush earns first save as a Brewer
MILWAUKEE -- Craig Counsell and the Brewers threw a curveball at the end of Tuesday’s 5-3 win over the Rays at American Family Field. With a two-run lead and coming off an off-day, you might have expected Devin Williams to emerge for the final outs. Williams, an All-Star not one week removed from the end of his 30-outing scoreless streak, was the presumptive heir to close for the Brewers after they traded Josh Hader to the Padres. If not Williams, then Taylor Rogers, the left-hander who was second in the Majors in saves (to Hader) when he came to Milwaukee in that trade, and might have been the choice since two of the three Rays scheduled to bat in the inning were lefties.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
AL Central race shaping up to be tense for Twins
LOS ANGELES -- A pair of division leaders walked into Chavez Ravine on Tuesday night. One looked much more the part -- and the other walked away having lost sole possession of first place for the first time in a month and a half. Even with a homer from Byron...
MLB
Pitching duel, incredible defense, then Mariners walk off in 13th
SEATTLE -- It will go down as one of the greatest games of the 2022 season. There were proverbial punches thrown back and forth all night between two All-Star workhorses. There was pure filth from both bullpens. There was a scoreless tie going all the way into the bottom of the 13th inning.
MLB
Aggressive baserunning backfires in Yankees' 13-inning loss
SEATTLE -- The Yankees pitched well on Tuesday night and they played excellent defense. It was that near-seamless run-prevention magic of which championship dreams are made. But in the haze of a 1-0, walk-off loss to the Mariners at T-Mobile Park that went 13 innings and lasted more than four hours, the one thing the Yankees talked about the most was all the footprints they left on the basepaths.
MLB
With 495-foot homer, McMahon ascends to Rockies' top spot
DENVER -- The Rockies’ Ryan McMahon works at being a "next at-bat" kind of guy. He was not going to be the one to admire one of the longest home runs in Coors Field history Tuesday night -- a 495-footer off the Cardinals’ T.J. McFarland in seventh inning of the Rockies’ 16-5 romp. But even he chuckled at the suggestion that the hit was more like a good drive on the golf course.
Comments / 0