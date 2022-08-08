ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Cody Bellinger makes insane Dodgers history while embarrassing Juan Soto, entire Padres

Cody Bellinger hasn’t been good at the plate for years now, but on Sunday, he transformed into a nightmare for the San Diego Padres, as the outfielder led the way for the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 4-0 victory. Bellinger finished the game 2-for-3 with both hits being solo shots. And it wasn’t just an ordinary […] The post Cody Bellinger makes insane Dodgers history while embarrassing Juan Soto, entire Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Watch: Nasty Brawl Breaks Out During Padres vs. Giants Game

A brutal brawl between fans broke out during Monday night's matchup between the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants. Four male fans got into it at the top of a staircase out in the right-field stands. The scuffle caused them to go tumbling down the stairs after one fan kicked another in the chest.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Sweep Padres Leading to Boasting of Manny Machado Confidence

The Dodgers swept the Padres over the weekend in their first matchup since San Diego added Juan Soto, Josh Bell, Brandon Drury, and Josh Hader at the trade deadline. While the latest splashy additions weren’t able to help the Padres actually score more runs than the Dodgers in any of the three games, 2019’s splashy addition Manny Machado isn’t worried.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

New MLB postseason format, explained

Major League Baseball unveiled a postseason format in 2022 that expands both the pool of teams and the Wild Card round. Here are answers to questions you might have about the format. How many teams reach the postseason?. The bracket-style postseason involves 12 teams (six from each league) -- an...
MLB

Power up: Cubs hoping to find Reyes' missing pop

CHICAGO -- One look at the show Franmil Reyes put on during batting practice on Tuesday afternoon was all it took to understand why the Cubs took a chance on the big slugger. Wrigley Field is one of baseball's quaint ballparks, but Reyes made the old yard look even smaller with a series of easy swings that sent baseballs clanking off the vacant bleachers. One blast lacking that metallic exclamation point soared out of the Friendly Confines and onto Waveland Ave.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Here's what Tatis' return might look like

This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell’s Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Fernando Tatis Jr. is playing baseball again, and what a welcome bit of news that is. Tatis began his rehab assignment with Double-A...
MLB

How Adam has emerged as the Rays' unexpected relief ace

ST. PETERSBURG -- There are a lot of ways to describe what Jason Adam has been for the Rays this season. Dominant. Lights-out. Nasty. Elite. Invaluable. Considering the 31-year-old right-hander signed a split contract during Spring Training, with part of his appeal being that he had a Minor League option, you can safely throw the word “unexpectedly” in front of them all.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
MLB

Overturned call halts struggling Padres' bid for rally

SAN DIEGO -- A week ago, as the Trade Deadline ticked closer, the Padres found themselves in dire need of some offensive help. Their lineup was middling, and they were seriously lacking in the power department. So, in the hours before Tuesday’s Deadline, they did precisely what they needed to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

Tatis ramps up rehab with double, triple

Fernando Tatis Jr.'s third rehab game was his best yet. The Padres' superstar shortstop is approaching a return at some point this month, and he looked like himself on Tuesday, playing for Double-A San Antonio at Frisco. Tatis went 2-for-2 with a double, a triple and a pair of walks before he left for a pinch-runner in the top of the seventh inning.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

Aces + star hitters + all-world closer = 1 major Mets statement

There have been other baseball weekends at Citi Field since the Mets moved to the other side of the parking lot from where old Shea Stadium stood. There was even a World Series weekend in 2015 against the Royals, when the Mets were trying to push that Fall Classic back to Kansas City. But even that one wasn’t any louder or more exciting than the ones the Mets gave their fans and gave that place this past weekend against the Braves.
MLB

'That man throws hard': Bush earns first save as a Brewer

MILWAUKEE -- Craig Counsell and the Brewers threw a curveball at the end of Tuesday’s 5-3 win over the Rays at American Family Field. With a two-run lead and coming off an off-day, you might have expected Devin Williams to emerge for the final outs. Williams, an All-Star not one week removed from the end of his 30-outing scoreless streak, was the presumptive heir to close for the Brewers after they traded Josh Hader to the Padres. If not Williams, then Taylor Rogers, the left-hander who was second in the Majors in saves (to Hader) when he came to Milwaukee in that trade, and might have been the choice since two of the three Rays scheduled to bat in the inning were lefties.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MLB

AL Central race shaping up to be tense for Twins

LOS ANGELES -- A pair of division leaders walked into Chavez Ravine on Tuesday night. One looked much more the part -- and the other walked away having lost sole possession of first place for the first time in a month and a half. Even with a homer from Byron...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MLB

Pitching duel, incredible defense, then Mariners walk off in 13th

SEATTLE -- It will go down as one of the greatest games of the 2022 season. There were proverbial punches thrown back and forth all night between two All-Star workhorses. There was pure filth from both bullpens. There was a scoreless tie going all the way into the bottom of the 13th inning.
SEATTLE, WA
MLB

Aggressive baserunning backfires in Yankees' 13-inning loss

SEATTLE -- The Yankees pitched well on Tuesday night and they played excellent defense. It was that near-seamless run-prevention magic of which championship dreams are made. But in the haze of a 1-0, walk-off loss to the Mariners at T-Mobile Park that went 13 innings and lasted more than four hours, the one thing the Yankees talked about the most was all the footprints they left on the basepaths.
SEATTLE, WA
MLB

With 495-foot homer, McMahon ascends to Rockies' top spot

DENVER -- The Rockies’ Ryan McMahon works at being a "next at-bat" kind of guy. He was not going to be the one to admire one of the longest home runs in Coors Field history Tuesday night -- a 495-footer off the Cardinals’ T.J. McFarland in seventh inning of the Rockies’ 16-5 romp. But even he chuckled at the suggestion that the hit was more like a good drive on the golf course.
DENVER, CO

