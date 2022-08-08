Carson Wentz has continually struggled with his accuracy throughout the start of camp, routinely bricking passes in various directions, The Athletic reports. (The Athletic) After battling accuracy issues his entire career in both Philadelphia and Indianapolis, it seems they have now followed Wentz to Washington, as well. Multiple reports have come out of camp highlighting the quarterback’s inaccuracy. Even during drills where it’s just him throwing to an open receiver with no defense on the field, Wentz has struggled to put the ball on the money. Despite the QB’s struggles, though, head coach Ron Rivera stated he and the Commanders aren’t overly concerned being that it’s early on in camp and Wentz is still in the midst of learning a new system. Still, anytime a QB is finding it difficult to consistently find his open receiver, there’s going to be some eyebrows raised. Wentz is going undrafted in single QB leagues and should be considered no more than a QB2 for super-flex.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO