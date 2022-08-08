ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

momcollective.com

Thoughts from an Exhausted Mom

My name is Mary, and I am an exhausted mom. In fact, I’ve been putting off writing this post about mom exhaustion because, get this, I’m exhausted. It seems like one of the universal experiences of motherhood is exhaustion. Aren’t we all though? Sure, there may be days...
Well+Good

‘Habit Stacking’ Is the Simple Mind Trick for Making a New Routine or Ritual Stick

Starting a new ritual or habit, whether it’s washing your face every night or taking a walk every afternoon, can feel daunting for many of us. And forget starting a whole wellness routine. Mornings complete with journaling, meditating, and yoga before breakfast might as well be aspirational, reserved for only the most methodical among us…right? Well, not if you consider the basic premise of habit stacking, which says that you only need to find one thing you regularly do by default in order to build an entire tower of routine practices.
