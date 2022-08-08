Read full article on original website
cascadiadaily.com
Penny Farthing offers a spirited selection
Chuckanut Bay Distillery’s sister business, Penny Farthing, opened July 23 at 1309 Cornwall Ave. in downtown Bellingham. Connected to the distillery tasting room by an industrial barn door, Penny Farthing operates as the distillery’s bar and restaurant. Upon entering, a few small tables, window seats and a handsome...
cascadiadaily.com
The Oddacity: New tattoo shop took a risk
Before future spouses Shelby Downing and Alana Hatt opened a tattoo shop in downtown Bellingham, they needed to overcome a few obstacles — not the least of which was relocating from Oklahoma to Washington state with a moving truck full of tattoo supplies and their dog, Panda, in tow.
kpug1170.com
Bellingham says goodbye to another popular restaurant
BELLINGHAM, Wash.- Bellingham is mourning the loss of another popular restaurant that has announced they cannot remain open. Magdalena’s Bistro & Creperie took to Facebook last week to thank the community for supporting the Fairhaven dining spot over the past 13 years. The owners have been serving their fresh-made...
cascadiadaily.com
Stringband sounds, fairs and theater in the park
Fairs and Broadway hits are in the forecast for this week, along with a poetry reading benefit and a theater camp show. And don’t forget the Subdued Stringband Jamboree. “Stirrup” some fun at the “mane” event of the summer. The Skagit County Fair runs Wednesday, Aug....
cascadiadaily.com
Exporting the great outdoors
Design locally, sell globally. The pandemic was a tide that lifted all paddlesports as more people sought the relative safety and convenience of the outdoors for recreation. Now, northwest Washington state’s kayak makers are adjusting — and looking at new areas for expansion — in a year when pandemic growth has scaled back.
cascadiadaily.com
What's the Deal With: Abandoned railroad trestles around Bellingham?
Hiking through Whatcom Falls Park, it’s easy to feel dwarfed by the rushing waters of the namesake waterfall or the outstretching fir trees. However, the most intriguing behemoths of the park are not courtesy of Mother Nature but from early 1900s railroad speculation. These derelict wooden railroad trestles, like...
This is the best sushi in Whatcom County, according to results from our reader poll
The local restaurant you voted as having the best sushi is praised for its sushi, sashimi and bento boxes.
My Clallam County
Port Townsend woman banned from local pool for “being discriminatory” and rude to staff
PORT TOWNSEND – The report of a Port Townsend woman that was banned for life from the YMCA-run swimming pool after she ordered a transgender employee out of the woman’s changing room has gone nationwide. 80-year-old Julie Jaman told the Port Townsend City Council this month her version...
cascadiadaily.com
The Hammer, Vol. XXX
Summertime, and the Bloomin’s Too Easy: Although it can happen year-round, summer is prime time in these parts for algae blooms in local lakes, some potentially including the sort of harmful cyanotoxins that can be deadly to pets or humans. The trick: Not all blooms visible on the water are toxic, and some can be on one day and not another. Only way to tell: testing the waters.
cascadiadaily.com
A&E calendar: Mysteries, musicals and Australian Pink Floyd
8:30 p.m., Katt’s Westside Stories, Mount Vernon. Ben Menard hosts this 21-and-older standup comedy event with Katie Chandler, Megan Doyle, Brett Emerson, Nikki Kilpatrick, Kyle Kordsmeier, Charlie Myers, Timmy Riney and Annie Sutherland. Entry is free. Info: kattswestsidestories.com. Thursday, Aug. 11. Shakespeare NW Farewell. 7 p.m., Rexville Blackrock Amphitheater,...
lonelyplanet.com
The best places to visit in Washington State, from Paradise to Port Townsend
Washington State’s perennial highlights are its wild open spaces, ideal for kayaking, climbing, hiking and skiing © Thomas Barwick / Getty Images. Washington is a state of dramatic differences, both physical and cultural. The east mixes vineyards with barren scablands and river coulees, while the west is a patchwork of drippy evergreen forests, clinging to the skirts of snowy mountain ranges punctuated by dome-shaped volcanoes.
seniorresource.com
Best Cities Near Seattle To Retire
Seattle is a major coastal seaport in the state of Washington. It’s the largest city in the Pacific Northwest and on the west coast of San Francisco. Seattle is known for its temperate climate, expansive forests, and culturally rich downtown. Home to Starbucks and the Amazon headquarters, Seattle, Washington is world-famous for coffee, grunge, and tech. It’s no wonder this port city is so popular! Naturally, it’s safe to assume that such a large and trendy city has tons of suburbs that are perfect for retirement living. So, where are those places?
cascadiadaily.com
NW Washington Fair opens Thursday
The Northwest Washington Fair will be open from Thursday, Aug. 11 to Saturday, Aug. 20 at its traditional Lynden Fairgrounds, bringing agricultural exhibits, carnival rides, performances and a wide variety of foods and other goods to fairgoers. Gates open at 10 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. for the duration...
cascadiadaily.com
Port picks hotel, convention center for Bellingham's waterfront
Port of Bellingham commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to begin negotiations with a local group that would develop the Boardmill building on the waterfront into a boutique hotel and convention center, with additional commercial and residential spaces nearby. The BoardMill Group proposed remaking the abandoned brick Boardmill building into a three-story,...
Despite weekend vandalism, Bellingham store “not backing down from what we know is right”
Thousands in donations to help Bellingham store attacked by vandals.
MyNorthwest.com
Destination HISTORY: Centuries of stories along Baker Lake Trail
In an earlier era, hydroelectric dams were often seen as a win-win: producing electricity without burning fossil fuel, and creating reservoirs where the growing local population could boat and fish – plus they also made adjacent lands attractive for picnicking, camping and for hiking. One of the best examples within a short drive from the Seattle area is Baker Lake, and the Baker Lake Trail.
Five things to know before you go to the Northwest Washington Fair in Lynden next week
The fair starts on Aug. 11. Here’s how to get tickets and what you need to know before going.
This Is The Best Remote Vacation Spot In Washington
Cheapism found the best remote vacation spot in every state.
Avoid the water at this Whatcom beach. Bacteria has been found there.
Contact with fecal-contaminated waters can result in gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses.
A big Squalicum waterfront project is in the permitting phase. Here are the details
The new facility in Bellingham is expected to be a nice addition for small-boat owners.
