Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Respond to Kevin Federline's Claims That Her Sons Choose Not to See Her

Over the weekend, the Daily Mail published an interview with Kevin Federline , Britney Spears' ex-husband and father of her two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James.

The former backup dancer told the Mail that the two boys are avoiding spending time with their mom. "The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now,' he said. "It's been a few months since they've seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding."

Federline also claimed that Sean and Jayden had experienced "flak" because of some of the racier selfies Spears shares on her Instagram.

"I try to explain to them, 'Look, maybe that's just another way she tries to express herself,'" he said. "But that doesn't take away from the fact of what it does to them. It's tough."

Now, both Britney Spears and her new husband Sam Asghari have responded to Federline's claims, and they're not pleased.

"It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children," Spears wrote on her Instagram Stories (via People ).

"As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone. It concerns me the reason is based on my Instagram. It was LONG before Instagram. I gave them everything. Only one word: HURTFUL. I'll say it... My mother told me 'you should GIVE them to their dad.' I'm sharing this because I can. Have a good day folks!!!"

Asghari came to his wife's defense as well. "To clarify my wife has never posted a nude selfie except of her butt which is quite modest these days," he wrote. "All other posts were implied nudity which can be seen in any ad for lotion or soap."

The model and actor also said that Spears and Federline's boys would be able to make their own decisions once they turn 18 (they are currently 16 and 15), and implied that Federline was benefiting in one way or another from Spears' conservatorship, which Asghari called a "13 year prison sentence." Spears was released from her conservatorship in the fall.

