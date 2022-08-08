ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Scorebook Live

Replacing offensive play-makers key for Dunbar in 2022

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA – Dunbar had three of the most dynamic offensive weapons in all of Southwest Florida last season. However, all three graduated after leading the Tigers to a 9-1 record and a playoff berth. But you won't find coach Sammy Brown feeling sorry for himself. Brown says the Tigers ...
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Photo Gallery: FSU commitment Roderick Kearney

ORANGE PARK, Fla. -- Photos of Florida State four-star offensive lineman commitment Roderick Kearney of Orange Park (Fla.). Kearney, who committed to FSU in June, remains solid in his pledge and is focused on his senior season. Noles247.com caught up with him on Thursday and that interview can be found here.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Duke commit Sean Stewart explains move to Montverde: Exposure, competition

Sean Stewart planned to play some pickup basketball at Windermere High School on Tuesday. But when school starts in Orange County on Wednesday, the 6-foot-8 All-Area and All-State player will no longer be with the Wolverines. Stewart, a Duke commit and the No. 8 prospect in the 247Sports class of 2023 rankings, is leaving Windermere to play as a senior for three-time defending national ...
WINDERMERE, FL

