ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Four-star offensive lineman Roderick Kearney started up his high school fall camp recently. The Orange Park (Fla.) product committed to FSU over the summer and has been a rock solid commit ever since. He talks about his relationship with Alex Atkins as well as his expectations for his team as well as FSU this upcoming football season.

ORANGE PARK, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO