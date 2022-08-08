Read full article on original website
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County Motorist Alert: Lakeshore Boat Ramp restrictions, road closure updatesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Do you think the "Oldest Bar in Florida" is really haunted?Evie M.Fernandina Beach, FL
Replacing offensive play-makers key for Dunbar in 2022
FORT MYERS, FLORIDA – Dunbar had three of the most dynamic offensive weapons in all of Southwest Florida last season. However, all three graduated after leading the Tigers to a 9-1 record and a playoff berth. But you won't find coach Sammy Brown feeling sorry for himself. Brown says the Tigers ...
Mike McCarthy: Will Grier Has 'Clearly' Taken a Step in Cowboys Offense
Could Willy G secure the backup job in Dallas?
Photo Gallery: FSU commitment Roderick Kearney
ORANGE PARK, Fla. -- Photos of Florida State four-star offensive lineman commitment Roderick Kearney of Orange Park (Fla.). Kearney, who committed to FSU in June, remains solid in his pledge and is focused on his senior season. Noles247.com caught up with him on Thursday and that interview can be found here.
Preps to Pros: Georgia and Florida now able to host recruits in annual Jacksonville game
In this excerpt from Preps to Pros, Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna discuss Georgia and Florida now being able to host recruits in annual Jacksonville game.
VIDEO: Catching up with 4-star OL Roderick Kearney at Orange Park High School
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Four-star offensive lineman Roderick Kearney started up his high school fall camp recently. The Orange Park (Fla.) product committed to FSU over the summer and has been a rock solid commit ever since. He talks about his relationship with Alex Atkins as well as his expectations for his team as well as FSU this upcoming football season.
ESPN
Miami Hurricanes unveil Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson football locker room, announce $1 million gift for basketball renovation
In yet another step forward for Miami's athletic programs, the Hurricanes have unveiled a new football locker room, while also announcing a $1 million gift to go toward a state-of-the-art renovation of the men and women's basketball weight room. The football locker room, which is being called the "Dwayne 'The...
nunesmagician.com
Get to Know Your Orange Man: #32, DB Gregory Delaine
Get to know a surprise flip for the Syracuse Orange:. 2021 stats: During his senior year, Delaine compiled 75 tackles, five interceptions, and two pick-sixes. He also spent time at wide receiver and caught six touchdowns. 2022 projections: While Garrett Williams and Duce Chestnut are sure-fire starters, the last few...
Warchant TV: Mike Norvell sees FSU offense shine at practice, discloses Lyles loss
The FSU football team wrapped up its 12th practice of the preseason on Wednesday and will now depart for a two-day minicamp on the campus of the University of North Florida in Jacksonville. Following practice, Norvell disclosed that former Wisconsin offensive lineman Kayden Lyles, who transferred into FSU at the...
First Baptist football is loaded with D1 players, expecting another deep playoff run
NAPLES, FLORIDA – It didn't take long for Billy Sparacio to build a winner at First Baptist Academy in Naples. Sparacio, a former running back at Colgate, started the FBA football program in 2009 as the small private school's first coach and athletic director. The Lions made the playoffs two years ...
Duke commit Sean Stewart explains move to Montverde: Exposure, competition
Sean Stewart planned to play some pickup basketball at Windermere High School on Tuesday. But when school starts in Orange County on Wednesday, the 6-foot-8 All-Area and All-State player will no longer be with the Wolverines. Stewart, a Duke commit and the No. 8 prospect in the 247Sports class of 2023 rankings, is leaving Windermere to play as a senior for three-time defending national ...
LB Jaden Robinson Flips From South Carolina to Florida
The Gators success recruiting the defensive side of the ball continue with Jaden Robinson flipping from South Carolina.
LSU catches attention of 4-star DL Jordan Hall
2023 Jacksonville (Fla.) Westfield defensive lineman Jordan Hall is one of the biggest uncommitted names heading into the fall.
