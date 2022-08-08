ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
12newsnow.com

Wet weather on the way

The highest rain chances of summer are forecast for SE Texas over the next three days. This is due to upper-level low pressure and copious atmospheric moisture.
ENVIRONMENT
12newsnow.com

What CNN's new 'Deep in the Pockets of Texas' special tells us about how big-money donors shape Texas politics

DALLAS — There’s always been money in Texas politics. The only questions surrounding this truth have been how much and from whom?. CNN has been tracking some of those dollars -- and how they're spent -- in a new documentary titled "Deep in the Pockets of Texas" in which the Dallas-based reporter Ed Lavandera profiles two wealthy Texans who've been spending on GOP candidates to impact Texas politics.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
City
Fairfax, VA
City
Cumberland, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals

Comments / 0

Community Policy