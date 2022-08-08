Read full article on original website
Will pair of Alabama defensive backs join basketball team this winter?
Six of Alabama’s past seven football seasons have stretched into the second week of January, making the task particularly difficult for any of its players wanting to also play basketball. Doing so would require shaking off the physical rigors of a 15-game football season and then jumping into an...
Bryan Harsin dishes on Robby Ashford’s progress, state of Auburn’s quarterback battle
The television screens mounted throughout Auburn’s athletics complex have glowed daily since the start of fall camp. No reruns of old games or live feeds are running, but rather slides prominently displaying the players of the day from each practice session this preseason. On Tuesday morning, after Auburn’s first off day of camp, the first name featured from Day 3 of practice two days earlier was that of quarterback Robby Ashford. The Oregon transfer garnered offensive player of the day recognition for the first full-squad practice of the preseason after being split into the newcomers’ session on the first two days.
Alabama WR JoJo Earle out with broken foot
Alabama’s replenished receiver room took a hit via injury this week. Sophomore JoJo Earle will be out six to eight weeks with a broken foot, Nick Saban said after practice Thursday. Saban said the Aledo, Texas product had been showing considerable progress in practice before he went down with the injury earlier this week.
Alabama State names new defensive coordinator
Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson has named Ryan Lewis his new defensive coordinator ahead of the 2022 season. The post Alabama State names new defensive coordinator appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
auburntigers.com
Auburn holds off Georgia Southern in opening exhibition
Auburn, Ala. – Auburn soccer kicked off the preseason with a 4-1 victory over Georgia Southern on Tuesday. Originally slated for Monday evening, the exhibition game saw a 2-0 run from the Tigers before halted by inclement weather. Both squads resumed play Tuesday, when Auburn sealed the victory. "It's...
Nine Tigers named WCGA Scholastic All-Americans
AUBURN, Ala. – Nine members of the Auburn gymnastics team were named to the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) Scholastic All-America team for the 2021-22 school year, the organization announced Wednesday. Tigers earning academic recognition include Aria Brusch, Sophia Groth, Caroline Leonard, Adeline Sabados, Payton Smith, Piper Smith, Cassie...
Alabama State adds new state-of-the-art field turf and design
Alabama State University has a new, state-of-the-art field turf with some design tweaks to match. The post Alabama State adds new state-of-the-art field turf and design appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Paul Finebaum reacts to the evolution of Bryan Harsin, and 'vicious, unsubstantiated' media campaign against him
Bryan Harsin has tried to remake his image since his first season at Auburn last year, and now the Tigers are about to share whether these changes have paid off. ESPN commentator Paul Finebaum reacted to Harsin’s time at SEC Media Days, and his recent sense of humor handing out T-shirts to Auburn media members. Finebaum shared his thoughts during his regular visit with “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning” on WJOX out of Birmingham, Alabama.
Paul Finebaum calls out AL.com writer for ‘unsubstantiated campaign’ against Bryan Harsin
Paul Finebaum has high praise for what Bryan Harsin had to go through this offseason during the tumultuous offseason inquiry that called into question his personal value as a family man — one the Auburn Board of Trustees denies any involvement with. He also, in the same breath, called...
Norfolk Southern rolls into Auburn’s Harbert College of Business to recruit for storied industry
America’s railroads go far beyond the thrills and deep passion of train buffs. Even in a day when expansive space travel dominates the headlines, trains journeying along historic routes still fulfill their daily mission carrying much of the nation’s cargo from point of origin to point of distribution.
PHOTOS: Auburn University Summer 2022 Graduation
Auburn University held its Summer 2022 graduation on Saturday in Neville Arena. Here are scenes from the College of Engineering and College of Liberal Arts ceremonies.
Extension Service: How to deal with chiggers
AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – One of the peskiest outdoor insects may be crawling around your neck of the woods. Chiggers are nearly invisible and hard to control because of their size. However, with the appropriate control, you can keep your family off their menu. What is a chigger?. Chiggers,...
Best Breakfast Restaurants in Auburn Ranked
I will never pass up a good home cooked breakfast, but some of these restaurants make me wonder if my grandma is the chef. What better way to start your day than with a delicious meal? Breakfast is the most important meal because it fuels your day. Here goes my personal ranking, in order, of the best breakfast places in Auburn:
Alabama cabinet manufacturer announces $17 million expansion, to create 415 jobs
A family-owned cabinet company has announced a $17 million expansion in Oxford that will create 415 jobs over five years. Ashland-based Wellborn Cabinet Inc. will build a 250,000-square-foot facility to begin production of a new kitchen and bath cabinetry product. Construction is set to begin next spring. The facility, to...
Largest cage-free no-kill dog rescue to open new location in Alabama
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The largest cage-free no-kill rescue group in the United States has announced it will open a location in Alabama. Officials Big Dog Ranch Rescue, the 100-acre site will sit on the former home of a greyhound training facility in Macon County and will serve as a rescue, rehabilitation and adoption center for neglected and abused dogs across the south.
Latex glove factory opens up hundreds of jobs in Eufaula
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Hundreds of new jobs are coming to East Alabama. Production started today at a new plant in Eufaula. Over time the factory will make mostly latex gloves, and condoms are expected to bring around 400 jobs to Barbour County. The factory currently produces over 9 million...
Caregivers of unknown toddler located in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department was searching for the parents or caregivers of an unknown toddler. She was found from the 1900 block of 19th Avenue between 11:20 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. today. She is currently safe in police custody. Her parents have been located and she’s now back in their custody.
Alabama: Woman shot, man left in burning car according to Mobile police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating two deaths after they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds and burns, and a man in a burning vehicle. More News from WRBL According to officials, at around 7:38 a.m. on Aug. 7, Mobile police and Mobile Fire-Rescue Department responded […]
Cattle calls coming to a close at Montgomery Stockyard
The Montgomery Stockyard will hold its final sale Aug. 22. After more than 60 years serving cattlemen and farmers from this area, the current owner, Jerry Etheredge, has decided to close the live auction part of his business, although he still plans to hold video sales. Etheredge told WSFA reporter...
Alabama man in towed tractor killed after it detached from vehicle pulling it, authorities say
An Alabama man died Wednesday from injuries he sustained last week when the tractor he was in detached from a vehicle towing it on a county highway, authorities said. Malik D. Swanson, 24, of Union Springs, was critically injured around 3 p.m. Aug. 4 when the tire on the Ford 7700 tractor he was operating separated, which caused the tractor to become detached from the vehicle towing it -- a 1997 Ford Clubwagon Van --, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
