healio.com
Patients with severe childhood-onset IBD earned ‘markedly’ less in early adulthood
Individuals with severe childhood-onset inflammatory bowel disease, who underwent surgery or long-term inpatient care, had 16% lower occupational earnings from age 20 to 30 years compared with the general population, according to research. “We have recently demonstrated that patients with adult-onset IBD have significantly lower taxable earnings up to 10years...
cancernetwork.com
Pembrolizumab and Etoposide Continue to Demonstrate Clinically Meaningful Survival Benefit in Untreated ES-SCLC
After approximately 3.5 years of follow-up, patients with treatment-naive extensive-stage small cell lung cancer continued to derive survival benefit from pembrolizumab and etoposide. The combination use of pembrolizumab (Keytruda) and etoposide has continued to garner positive survival outcomes vs placebo and etoposide alone in patients with previously untreated extensive stage-small...
MedicalXpress
Long-term benefit of combining chemotherapy and radiotherapy in bladder cancer
Giving people with bladder cancer chemotherapy and radiotherapy at the same time helps stop cancer from coming back, long-term results of a 10-year study confirm. Previous results showed that using the two treatments in combination to treat invasive bladder cancer, instead of radiotherapy alone, almost halves the risk of the cancer returning. This led to changes in clinical guidance, improving the quality of life for patients with bladder cancer.
ajmc.com
Deep Brain Stimulation Shown to Improve Anxiety, Depression in PD
Patients with Parkinson disease (PD) exhibited significant improvement in measurement scales for depression and anxiety when treated with subthalamic nucleus deep brain stimulation. Deep brain stimulation of the subthalamic nucleus (STN-DBS) was associated with significant improvement in symptoms of anxiety and depression among patients with Parkinson disease (PD), according to...
Nature.com
Age at onset as stratifier in idiopathic Parkinson's disease "“ effect of ageing and polygenic risk score on clinical phenotypes
Several phenotypic differences observed in Parkinson's disease (PD) patients have been linked to age at onset (AAO). We endeavoured to find out whether these differences are due to the ageing process itself by using a combined dataset of idiopathic PD (n"‰="‰430) and healthy controls (HC; n"‰="‰556) excluding carriers of known PD-linked genetic mutations in both groups. We found several significant effects of AAO on motor and non-motor symptoms in PD, but when comparing the effects of age on these symptoms with HC (using age at assessment, AAA), only positive associations of AAA with burden of motor symptoms and cognitive impairment were significantly different between PD vs HC. Furthermore, we explored a potential effect of polygenic risk score (PRS) on clinical phenotype and identified a significant inverse correlation of AAO and PRS in PD. No significant association between PRS and severity of clinical symptoms was found. We conclude that the observed non-motor phenotypic differences in PD based on AAO are largely driven by the ageing process itself and not by a specific profile of neurodegeneration linked to AAO in the idiopathic PD patients.
Study: Dangerous Synthetic Cannabinoids Poisonings Are Less Common In Legal Cannabis States
Illegal synthetic cannabis known under many street names such as Ak-47, K2, Spice, Scoobie Snacks, Mr. Nice Guy and 24-Karat Dream is less commonly used in states that have legal marijuana programs, a Washington State University-led study recently confirmed. The research published in the Journal of Clinical Toxicology revealed a...
Biotech Daily: Cancer Causing Impurities In Merck's Diabetic Drug, Vir Bio-GSK Shun FDA Submission Plans For COVID-19 Treatment, Aethlon's Monkeypox Trial
Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. Vir Biotech Shuns FDA Submission Plans For GSK-Partnered COVID-19 Treatment. In its Q2 earnings release, Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR and its partner GSK plc GSK said that they do not plan to file a marketing application for sotrovimab for COVID-19 at this time.
targetedonc.com
First-line Durvalumab Plus Tremelimumab Improves OS in Patients with Metastatic NSCLC
First-line durvalumab in combination with tremelimumab improved overall survival vs standard-of-care chemotherapy for the treatment of patients with metastatic non–small cell lung cancer. The combination use of first-line durvalumab (Imfinzi) plus tremelimumab for the treatment of patients with metastatic non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) improved overall survival (OS) compared...
Amgen says Lumakras plus immunotherapy for lung cancer needs further study
Aug 7 (Reuters) - A small study of Amgen Inc's Lumakras drug combined with immunotherapy found it helped 29% of advanced lung cancer patients, but liver toxicity was high and further study is needed, the company said ahead of the data presentation on Sunday at the World Conference on Lung Cancer in Vienna.
Dozens Of People In China Infected With Newly-Identified 'Langya' Virus Carried By Shrews
About three dozen people in China are suffering from a newly identified virus from the same family as the deadly Nipah and Hendra viruses, according to Bloomberg. The virus, named Langya henipavirus or LayV, was found in feverish people, although there is no evidence the pathogen can be transmitted from person to person.
physiciansweekly.com
Tacrolimus in IP Patients Associated With Polymyositis or DM
Tacrolimus, a calcineurin inhibitor, has been licensed to treat interstitial pneumonia (IP) in patients with polymyositis and dermatomyositis (DM). Postmarketing surveillance was begun to investigate the long-term results of tacrolimus-containing immunosuppressive regimens in real-world situations. Observational, prospective postmarketing monitoring is undertaken in 179 individuals with PM/DM-associated IP who are starting...
cancernetwork.com
Paul G. Richardson, MD, On Using MRD to Inform Choice Between Systemic Therapy and Transplant in Newly Diagnosed Myeloma
Paul G. Richardson, MD, looks at MRD data from the DETERMINATION study for its potential to guide treatment selection in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma. At the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting, Paul G. Richardson, MD, clinical program leader and director of clinical research for the Jerome Lipper Multiple Myeloma Center at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute as well as RJ Corman Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, both in Boston, Massachusetts, spoke with CancerNetwork® about minimal residual disease (MRD) data from the phase 3 DETERMINATION trial (NCT01208662) and how these results may help inform care of patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma. In the trial, efficacy of lenalidomide, bortezomib, and dexamethasone (RVd) followed by continuous lenalidomide (Revlimid) maintenance and delayed autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT) was compared with immediate ASCT.
ajmc.com
CAR T Outcomes Not Significantly Affected by rrDLBCL Subgroup
With 40% of patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma experiencing relapsed or refractory disease (rrDLBCL), researchers highlighted the promise of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for these patients. Researchers have characterized 4 genetically distinct subsets of tumors in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (rrDLBCL), finding...
targetedonc.com
Expert Compares Atezolizumab and Durvalumab as Therapy for ES-SCLC
During a live virtual event, Benjamin P. Levy, MD, discussed the results of the IMpower 133 and CASPIAN trials of immunotherapy for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer. A 73-year–old woman presented with shortness of breath, productive cough, chest pain, fatigue, anorexia, and recent 18-lb weight loss. She...
hcplive.com
Acute Myocardial Infarction Peaks Late Night, Early Morning in Patients with OSA
Patients with obstructive sleep apnea who sleep between 22:00 PM and 5:59 AM had higher incidences of acute myocardial infarction and chest pains, a new study observes. A new study observes a higher incidence of acute myocardial infarction (AMI) in patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) during the late night time/early morning hours – as compared with morning or daytime hours.
ptproductsonline.com
MS Patients Had Strong T-Cell Activation in Response to COVID-19 Vaccination
New research, published in Frontiers in Immunology and conducted by the Tisch Multiple Sclerosis Research Center of New York, suggests that multiple sclerosis (MS) patients receiving anti-CD20 therapy saw strong T-cell activation after receiving two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Anti-CD20 therapies cause B-cell depletion, and MS patients receiving these therapies are considered especially vulnerable to COVID-19 due to their lower production of antibodies. This research advances the analysis of T-cell responses, particularly for MS patients, and underscores the larger need to better understand T-cell responses among immunocompromised individuals. Further research advancements may have potential implications for future vaccine designs and applications.
ajmc.com
Topline KarMMa-3 Results for Ide-Cel in Multiple Myleoma Show “Significant Improvement” in PFS
Ide-cel is a B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-directed CAR T-cell therapy, which uses the process of genetically modifying a patient’s T cells and infusing them back into the patient to attack the cancer. Topline results of the phase 3 KarMMa-3 trial for idecabtagene vicleucel (ide-cel), the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)...
neurologylive.com
Diabetes Linked With Increased Levels of Neurofilament Light, Neuroaxonal Damage in Parkinson Disease
Investigators identified increased levels of neurofilament light that corresponded significantly with patients’ diabetic status, even after adjustment for age, BMI, and vascular risk factors. Confirming previous reports, new post hoc data from a recently published study showed an association between Parkinson disease (PD), diabetes myelitis (DM), and more severe...
pharmacytimes.com
Clinical Overview: Certain Antihypertensive Drugs Can Lower Risk for New Onset Type 2 Diabetes
Meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials adds to growing evidence around certain antihypertensive drug classes showing promise for primary or secondary prevention of diabetes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that approximately 116 million American adults have hypertension and 88 million have prediabetes (defined as a hemoglobin A1c of...
MedicalXpress
Increased utilization of stereotactic body radiotherapy has decreased treatment disparities for early-stage NSCLC
The use of Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT) for patients with non-small cell lung cancer can reduce treatment disparities between White and Black patients, according to research presented today at the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 in Vienna. Previous research has shown significant treatment disparities for Black patients who...
