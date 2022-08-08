ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

healio.com

Patients with severe childhood-onset IBD earned ‘markedly’ less in early adulthood

Individuals with severe childhood-onset inflammatory bowel disease, who underwent surgery or long-term inpatient care, had 16% lower occupational earnings from age 20 to 30 years compared with the general population, according to research. “We have recently demonstrated that patients with adult-onset IBD have significantly lower taxable earnings up to 10years...
SCIENCE
cancernetwork.com

Pembrolizumab and Etoposide Continue to Demonstrate Clinically Meaningful Survival Benefit in Untreated ES-SCLC

After approximately 3.5 years of follow-up, patients with treatment-naive extensive-stage small cell lung cancer continued to derive survival benefit from pembrolizumab and etoposide. The combination use of pembrolizumab (Keytruda) and etoposide has continued to garner positive survival outcomes vs placebo and etoposide alone in patients with previously untreated extensive stage-small...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Long-term benefit of combining chemotherapy and radiotherapy in bladder cancer

Giving people with bladder cancer chemotherapy and radiotherapy at the same time helps stop cancer from coming back, long-term results of a 10-year study confirm. Previous results showed that using the two treatments in combination to treat invasive bladder cancer, instead of radiotherapy alone, almost halves the risk of the cancer returning. This led to changes in clinical guidance, improving the quality of life for patients with bladder cancer.
CANCER
ajmc.com

Deep Brain Stimulation Shown to Improve Anxiety, Depression in PD

Patients with Parkinson disease (PD) exhibited significant improvement in measurement scales for depression and anxiety when treated with subthalamic nucleus deep brain stimulation. Deep brain stimulation of the subthalamic nucleus (STN-DBS) was associated with significant improvement in symptoms of anxiety and depression among patients with Parkinson disease (PD), according to...
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Age at onset as stratifier in idiopathic Parkinson's disease "“ effect of ageing and polygenic risk score on clinical phenotypes

Several phenotypic differences observed in Parkinson's disease (PD) patients have been linked to age at onset (AAO). We endeavoured to find out whether these differences are due to the ageing process itself by using a combined dataset of idiopathic PD (n"‰="‰430) and healthy controls (HC; n"‰="‰556) excluding carriers of known PD-linked genetic mutations in both groups. We found several significant effects of AAO on motor and non-motor symptoms in PD, but when comparing the effects of age on these symptoms with HC (using age at assessment, AAA), only positive associations of AAA with burden of motor symptoms and cognitive impairment were significantly different between PD vs HC. Furthermore, we explored a potential effect of polygenic risk score (PRS) on clinical phenotype and identified a significant inverse correlation of AAO and PRS in PD. No significant association between PRS and severity of clinical symptoms was found. We conclude that the observed non-motor phenotypic differences in PD based on AAO are largely driven by the ageing process itself and not by a specific profile of neurodegeneration linked to AAO in the idiopathic PD patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Benzinga

Biotech Daily: Cancer Causing Impurities In Merck's Diabetic Drug, Vir Bio-GSK Shun FDA Submission Plans For COVID-19 Treatment, Aethlon's Monkeypox Trial

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. Vir Biotech Shuns FDA Submission Plans For GSK-Partnered COVID-19 Treatment. In its Q2 earnings release, Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR and its partner GSK plc GSK said that they do not plan to file a marketing application for sotrovimab for COVID-19 at this time.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
targetedonc.com

First-line Durvalumab Plus Tremelimumab Improves OS in Patients with Metastatic NSCLC

First-line durvalumab in combination with tremelimumab improved overall survival vs standard-of-care chemotherapy for the treatment of patients with metastatic non–small cell lung cancer. The combination use of first-line durvalumab (Imfinzi) plus tremelimumab for the treatment of patients with metastatic non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) improved overall survival (OS) compared...
CANCER
physiciansweekly.com

Tacrolimus in IP Patients Associated With Polymyositis or DM

Tacrolimus, a calcineurin inhibitor, has been licensed to treat interstitial pneumonia (IP) in patients with polymyositis and dermatomyositis (DM). Postmarketing surveillance was begun to investigate the long-term results of tacrolimus-containing immunosuppressive regimens in real-world situations. Observational, prospective postmarketing monitoring is undertaken in 179 individuals with PM/DM-associated IP who are starting...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cancernetwork.com

Paul G. Richardson, MD, On Using MRD to Inform Choice Between Systemic Therapy and Transplant in Newly Diagnosed Myeloma

Paul G. Richardson, MD, looks at MRD data from the DETERMINATION study for its potential to guide treatment selection in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma. At the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting, Paul G. Richardson, MD, clinical program leader and director of clinical research for the Jerome Lipper Multiple Myeloma Center at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute as well as RJ Corman Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, both in Boston, Massachusetts, spoke with CancerNetwork® about minimal residual disease (MRD) data from the phase 3 DETERMINATION trial (NCT01208662) and how these results may help inform care of patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma. In the trial, efficacy of lenalidomide, bortezomib, and dexamethasone (RVd) followed by continuous lenalidomide (Revlimid) maintenance and delayed autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT) was compared with immediate ASCT.
BOSTON, MA
ajmc.com

CAR T Outcomes Not Significantly Affected by rrDLBCL Subgroup

With 40% of patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma experiencing relapsed or refractory disease (rrDLBCL), researchers highlighted the promise of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for these patients. Researchers have characterized 4 genetically distinct subsets of tumors in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (rrDLBCL), finding...
HEALTH
targetedonc.com

Expert Compares Atezolizumab and Durvalumab as Therapy for ES-SCLC

During a live virtual event, Benjamin P. Levy, MD, discussed the results of the IMpower 133 and CASPIAN trials of immunotherapy for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer. A 73-year–old woman presented with shortness of breath, productive cough, chest pain, fatigue, anorexia, and recent 18-lb weight loss. She...
CANCER
hcplive.com

Acute Myocardial Infarction Peaks Late Night, Early Morning in Patients with OSA

Patients with obstructive sleep apnea who sleep between 22:00 PM and 5:59 AM had higher incidences of acute myocardial infarction and chest pains, a new study observes. A new study observes a higher incidence of acute myocardial infarction (AMI) in patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) during the late night time/early morning hours – as compared with morning or daytime hours.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ptproductsonline.com

MS Patients Had Strong T-Cell Activation in Response to COVID-19 Vaccination

New research, published in Frontiers in Immunology and conducted by the Tisch Multiple Sclerosis Research Center of New York, suggests that multiple sclerosis (MS) patients receiving anti-CD20 therapy saw strong T-cell activation after receiving two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Anti-CD20 therapies cause B-cell depletion, and MS patients receiving these therapies are considered especially vulnerable to COVID-19 due to their lower production of antibodies. This research advances the analysis of T-cell responses, particularly for MS patients, and underscores the larger need to better understand T-cell responses among immunocompromised individuals. Further research advancements may have potential implications for future vaccine designs and applications.
SCIENCE
neurologylive.com

Diabetes Linked With Increased Levels of Neurofilament Light, Neuroaxonal Damage in Parkinson Disease

Investigators identified increased levels of neurofilament light that corresponded significantly with patients’ diabetic status, even after adjustment for age, BMI, and vascular risk factors. Confirming previous reports, new post hoc data from a recently published study showed an association between Parkinson disease (PD), diabetes myelitis (DM), and more severe...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Clinical Overview: Certain Antihypertensive Drugs Can Lower Risk for New Onset Type 2 Diabetes

Meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials adds to growing evidence around certain antihypertensive drug classes showing promise for primary or secondary prevention of diabetes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that approximately 116 million American adults have hypertension and 88 million have prediabetes (defined as a hemoglobin A1c of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Increased utilization of stereotactic body radiotherapy has decreased treatment disparities for early-stage NSCLC

The use of Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT) for patients with non-small cell lung cancer can reduce treatment disparities between White and Black patients, according to research presented today at the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 in Vienna. Previous research has shown significant treatment disparities for Black patients who...
