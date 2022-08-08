Read full article on original website
We welcome back the Summer Salon, a casual discussion on selected readings and how they affect our lives. Unitarian Universalist Salons are a happy blend of worship gatherings and religious exploration sessions. Our topic will be sermon given by Reverend Monica Dobbins given weeks ago titled "What is an Unitarian Universalist?"
West Hill Neighborhood Organization unveiled its plans for a new arts and music festival, coined "WonderFest," coming this fall. The festival, which is scheduled to take place Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the block between Crosby and Maple Streets in the West Hill neighborhood, will feature a variety of local artists, vendors, yoga, food, kids activities and performances.
