Steelers Release First Official Depth Chart, Starting Quarterback Announced
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first depth chart of the preseason. Mitch Trubisky, as expected, is currently the team's starting quarterback. First-round pick and former Pitt star Kenny Pickett, meanwhile, begins at the No. 3 spot on the team's quarterback depth chart. The experienced Mason Rudolph is currently the team's backup.
Report: Dolphins Shopping Wide Receivers
The Miami Dolphins reportedly have contacted teams around the league in an effort to move Preston Williams and/or Lynn Bowden Jr.
Dolphins trade Adam Shaheen to Texans. Details on deal and what’s next for TE room
The Dolphins have traded tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Texans, the team announced Tuesday, recouping a 2023 sixth-rounder from Houston.
3 biggest surprises from Mike McDaniel’s first Dolphins depth chart for 2022
The 2022 NFL season will be the start of something new for the Miami Dolphins. For the first time since 2014, the team will be without DeVante Parker, who was the longest-tenured Dolphin at the time of his departure. They have a bigger star wide receiver in Parker’s place with Tyreek Hill now on the […] The post 3 biggest surprises from Mike McDaniel’s first Dolphins depth chart for 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow Resumes Throwing After Appendectomy
Monday’s practice marked the first time in over two weeks that the Cincinnati signal-caller tossed a football.
Packers Working Out One of Former Running Backs
The Green Bay Packers are working out running back Dexter Williams, a sixth-round pick by the team in 2019, on Tuesday, a source said. The Packers could be a bit short-handed at running back for Friday’s preseason opener at the 49ers. Starters Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon are unlikely to play, Patrick Taylor missed time with a groin injury and Kylin Hill is battling back from his torn ACL. That leaves only Taylor (maybe) and undrafted rookies B.J. Baylor and Tyler Goodson to face the 49ers.
What the Miami Dolphins can show at joint practice with Tampa Bay
The Miami Dolphins will have two joint practice sessions this week with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They will look to impress with their new look offense. Mike McDaniel has shown thus far his offense will not be as vanilla as seen by past Miami Dolphins coordinators and head coaches. Just...
Former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer spotted at Bengals practice
Not a peep has come from Mike Zimmer in the nearly seven months since he was fired by the Minnesota Vikings, and there has been little to no visual sightings of the former head coach. That is until this past weekend when Zimmer was at his old stomping grounds, taking in a Cincinnati Bengals training camp practice.
The Dolphins and the Roquan Smith News
The Miami Dolphins are among the many NFL teams who could use a big-time linebacker like Roquan Smith, who has requested a trade from the Chicago Bears
