Semi-truck hauling sand rolls on I-15 in Lehi, crews on scene
LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are on the scene of a semi-truck crash in Lehi on Wednesday morning. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says crash happened at the southbound on-ramp to I-15, at milepost 284. The truck was towing two trailers of sand when the truck and the first trailer rolled over, blocking lanes. Fortunately, only […]
Utah construction worker falls off six-story scaffolding
MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – A construction worker was critically injured Tuesday after falling from a six-story scaffolding in Millcreek, according to Unified Police. At approximately 1:46 p.m. Tuesday, a 23-year-old man fell from a construction site’s six-story scaffolding onto a roof at St. Mark’s Hospital, police say. Those at the scene of the incident were […]
Family continues search for missing Murray man
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The search continues for a man who went missing last Wednesday who authorities say has mental health needs. His family is asking for the public’s help, saying they’re worried and want to bring him home. “He’s the best out of all of us, he’s good,” said his son, Victor Acosta Rodriguez. […]
ksl.com
State seizes more than 80 birds from West Valley avian sanctuary
WEST VALLEY CITY — More than 80 birds were recently seized — and most of them euthanized — by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources from a sanctuary for injured and homeless birds that has been operating for years in West Valley City. DWR officials say they...
KSLTV
PETA wants animal cruelty charges for Springville brush fire suspect
SPRINGVILLE, Utah — PETA is asking the Utah County Attorney’s office to pursue cruelty-to-animals charges against the man who started a Springville wildfire. In PETA’s letter to Utah County Attorney David Leavitt, they ask to add cruelty-to-animals charges against Cory Allan Martin, 26, who allegedly caused a wildfire in Springville after attempting to light a spider on fire on August 1.
ksl.com
Utah couple shot in back by tribal game officer had no weapons, law enforcement says
FORT DUCHESNE, Uintah County — No weapons were found in the area where a tribal fish and wildlife officer shot two people in the back last month, according to the Duchesne County Sheriff's Office. On July 17, a man and woman were shot by a Ute Tribe Fish and...
kslnewsradio.com
Teen missing from Layton found safe in Salt Lake City
LAYTON, Utah — The teen missing from a Layton treatment center since last week was found safe Tuesday night in Salt Lake City. Police say they received a tip that she was there. She is being reunited with her family. Police are still gathering additional information on this case.
kjzz.com
PETA wants cruelty charges for man accused of starting fire by trying to burn spider
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — An animal rights group wants the man accused of trying to burn a spider in Springville to face animal cruelty charges. People For The Ethical Treatment of Animals, also known as PETA sent a letter to Utah County Attorney David Leavitt on Tuesday. The letter...
‘He was going to kill us all’: Utah samaritan allegedly shot after helping man retrieve truck stuck in mud
DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man is in custody after allegedly shooting at a person who helped dislodge his truck after it was stuck in mud. The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect as Eric Delynn Burns, 31. Deputies responded to reports of gunshots at a home in Unincorporated Duchesne County. When […]
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls girl walks to Grantsville, Utah
With thoughts of family, some audiobooks, and her father to keep her company, 11-year-old Laneah Knickerbocker started a journey on foot from Arimo on Monday. The first steps officially kicked off what has become known as “Laneah’s Walk,” a 251-mile trek to Grantsville, Utah, to visit a cousin.
kslnewsradio.com
Video shows chaotic scene of American Fork buglary suspect fleeing Walmart parking lot, suspect remains at large
AMERICAN FORK, Utah– Police are still looking for a man at the center of a now-canceled Amber Alert from late Tuesday night. The suspect, 29-year-old Danny Sihalath, reportedly fled the scene of a burglary at a Walmart in American Fork after being told multiple times by police to stop.
Man inhaled compression air prior to Centerville crash
A 46-year-old man was arrested after starting a grass fire after he allegedly nearly ran over a Centerville woman while she was unloading groceries from her car on Thursday.
3 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a good steak, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three great steakhouses in Utah that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. All of these places are highly recommended by both travelers and local people and have excellent online reviews. Also, they are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Last but not least, the service and the atmosphere are absolutely amazing so there is truly no reason to not visit these steakhouses in Utah if you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, too? Continue to read to find out what the three great steakhouses in Utah are.
kslnewsradio.com
Wasatch County Search and Rescue has a busy Saturday
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — The Wasatch County Search and Rescue team was kept busy on Saturday with two different calls for assistance. The first call came in at 12:16 p.m. A 14-year-old hiker had fallen and injured her ankle near Blood Lake in the Midway area. The injury required extraction to an ambulance waiting Bonanza Flat parking lot.
utahstories.com
New York Times Journalist Appalled by the Homeless Situation in Salt Lake
We Are Humans, Plead Salt Lake’s Homeless Population. New York Times photographer says Salt Lake City’s ongoing efforts to clear out homeless people are inhumane and unnecessary. Five years ago, the New York Times sent journalists to Salt Lake City to report on the deteriorating homeless situation and...
kslnewsradio.com
Refinery flares are normal says Utah Department of Environmental Quality
SALT LAKE CITY — Steady flames burning at refinery sites have become commonplace for residents and I-15 regulars in Salt Lake City. But when the Marathon refineries’ steady flames turned into bright flares accompanied by booms, there was some cause for concern. “It definitely seemed out of the...
South Salt Lake ‘porch bandit’ still at large
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? South Salt Lake Police are searching for a “porch bandit” caught on video snatching a delivery package from a stranger’s front porch. Police say the theft occurred on Friday, Aug. 5 around 3 p.m. Footage of the theft was caught on the homeowner’s digital […]
kjzz.com
Dramatic video captures OICI in American Fork after shoplifting suspect flees with child
AMERICAN FORK, Utah (KUTV) — A dramatic video captured an officer involved in a shooting in American Fork after a shoplifting suspect fled in a car and hit a woman, taking a 5-year-old child with him. American Fork police said the child was dropped off by the suspect, identified...
New video, documents shed light on 2 people shot by officer on Ute Tribe land
FOX 13 News has obtained body-worn camera video from a sheriff’s deputy who responded to the scene where a Ute Tribe Fish and Wildlife officer shot a man and a woman who were on a UTV.
PLANetizen
Where Is Salt Lake City’s Tiny Home Village?
“More than 15 months after Salt Lake City’s mayor announced a planned tiny home village for the homeless, construction has yet to begin,” reports Daniel Woodruff for KUTV. Originally slated to begin construction last year, the groundbreaking on the Other Side Village project has not taken place. According...
