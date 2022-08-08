ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MIX 106

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Semi-truck hauling sand rolls on I-15 in Lehi, crews on scene

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are on the scene of a semi-truck crash in Lehi on Wednesday morning. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says crash happened at the southbound on-ramp to I-15, at milepost 284. The truck was towing two trailers of sand when the truck and the first trailer rolled over, blocking lanes. Fortunately, only […]
LEHI, UT
ABC4

Utah construction worker falls off six-story scaffolding

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – A construction worker was critically injured Tuesday after falling from a six-story scaffolding in Millcreek, according to Unified Police. At approximately 1:46 p.m. Tuesday, a 23-year-old man fell from a construction site’s six-story scaffolding onto a roof at St. Mark’s Hospital, police say. Those at the scene of the incident were […]
MILLCREEK, UT
ABC4

Family continues search for missing Murray man

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The search continues for a man who went missing last Wednesday who authorities say has mental health needs. His family is asking for the public’s help, saying they’re worried and want to bring him home. “He’s the best out of all of us, he’s good,” said his son, Victor Acosta Rodriguez. […]
MURRAY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forest Fires#A Forest#Idaho#Accident#Wmtw#Bonneville Shoreline
KSLTV

PETA wants animal cruelty charges for Springville brush fire suspect

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — PETA is asking the Utah County Attorney’s office to pursue cruelty-to-animals charges against the man who started a Springville wildfire. In PETA’s letter to Utah County Attorney David Leavitt, they ask to add cruelty-to-animals charges against Cory Allan Martin, 26, who allegedly caused a wildfire in Springville after attempting to light a spider on fire on August 1.
SPRINGVILLE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Teen missing from Layton found safe in Salt Lake City

LAYTON, Utah — The teen missing from a Layton treatment center since last week was found safe Tuesday night in Salt Lake City. Police say they received a tip that she was there. She is being reunited with her family. Police are still gathering additional information on this case.
LAYTON, UT
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls girl walks to Grantsville, Utah

With thoughts of family, some audiobooks, and her father to keep her company, 11-year-old Laneah Knickerbocker started a journey on foot from Arimo on Monday. The first steps officially kicked off what has become known as “Laneah’s Walk,” a 251-mile trek to Grantsville, Utah, to visit a cousin.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a good steak, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three great steakhouses in Utah that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. All of these places are highly recommended by both travelers and local people and have excellent online reviews. Also, they are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Last but not least, the service and the atmosphere are absolutely amazing so there is truly no reason to not visit these steakhouses in Utah if you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, too? Continue to read to find out what the three great steakhouses in Utah are.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Wasatch County Search and Rescue has a busy Saturday

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — The Wasatch County Search and Rescue team was kept busy on Saturday with two different calls for assistance. The first call came in at 12:16 p.m. A 14-year-old hiker had fallen and injured her ankle near Blood Lake in the Midway area. The injury required extraction to an ambulance waiting Bonanza Flat parking lot.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

South Salt Lake ‘porch bandit’ still at large

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? South Salt Lake Police are searching for a “porch bandit” caught on video snatching a delivery package from a stranger’s front porch. Police say the theft occurred on Friday, Aug. 5 around 3 p.m. Footage of the theft was caught on the homeowner’s digital […]
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
PLANetizen

Where Is Salt Lake City’s Tiny Home Village?

“More than 15 months after Salt Lake City’s mayor announced a planned tiny home village for the homeless, construction has yet to begin,” reports Daniel Woodruff for KUTV. Originally slated to begin construction last year, the groundbreaking on the Other Side Village project has not taken place. According...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
MIX 106

MIX 106

Boise, ID
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy