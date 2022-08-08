Read full article on original website
Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh indicted for shooting deaths of wife, son
July 14 (UPI) -- A South Carolina grand jury on Thursday indicted disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh in the shooting deaths of his wife and youngest son -- adding onto other criminal charges that have been piling up for almost a year. The South Carolina Attorney General's Office and State Law...
Judge to decide if firing squad or electric chair is cruel
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Whether South Carolina can start executing prisoners again either with a firing squad or electric chair is now in the hands of a judge after a trial over whether shooting or electrocuting inmates is cruel and unusual punishment banned by the U.S. Constitution. Lawyers for four death row inmates argued this week the prisoners would feel terrible pain whether their bodies were “cooking” by electricity or heart stopped by marksman’s bullet — assuming they are on target. Attorneys for the state countered with their own experts who said death by the yet-to-be-used firing squad or the rarely-used-this-century electric chair would be instantaneous and the condemned would not feeling any pain. The state Supreme Court ordered Judge Jocelyn Newman to rule within 30 days, but it almost certainly won’t be the end of the case. Whichever side loses is expected to appeal. From 1995 to 2011 - when the state’s last execution was performed - South Carolina carried out the death penalty on 36 prisoners with lethal injections. But the state’s supply of lethal injection drugs expired in 2013, and pharmaceutical companies have refused to sell more for executions.
Slate
Alabama’s Latest Botched State Killing Once Again Shows the Cruelest Method of Execution
Alabama’s execution of James Nathan Jones last month offered the latest evidence that lethal injection is a notoriously bad way to put people to death. His execution took more than three hours to complete. It was a gruesome affair from start to finish. Once touted as America’s most humane...
Judge Dismisses South Carolina Man’s Death Row Sentence Due to Mental Health and Abusive Childhood
An appeals court’s decision to overturn one man’s death row sentence due to his abusive childhood and mental illness could produce groundbreaking results on how death sentences are ruled out. Last Tuesday, a federal appeals court ruled that Quincy Allen, the last person sentenced to death in Richland...
One of Ahmaud Arbery's killers fears being slain in a Georgia state prison, court document says
One of the men found guilty of murdering Ahmaud Arbery fears being killed in state prison and wants to remain in federal custody for his safety, according to a court document filed by his attorney.
27-year-old trans woman, who was placed to serve three-decades-long sentence in a female-only prison, was transferred to men’s facility after impregnating two inmates
Dozens of gender identity and gender equality incidents have been reported in the last several months nationwide in schools, something that really bothers parents of young children. While the discussions about gender related topics in young people are becoming more and more heated in schools, the same applies to trans adults, who have become pretty vocal recently in seeking more rights.
JonBenét Ramsey’s brother tells cops ‘it’s time to talk’ after new cold case law spurs hope murder will be cracked
A NEW federal law that can force police to reinvestigate a cold case is a "promising step" towards finding JonBenét Ramsey's killer. John Andrew Ramsey - JonBenét's half-brother - told The U.S. Sun in an exclusive interview that the Homicide Victims' Families Rights Act provides "accountability and transparency."
Florida judge who approved FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago once represented Jeffrey Epstein's employees: report
A federal magistrate judge in Florida who signed the search warrant to allow the FBI to raid former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate had represented several of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s employees in connection to a sex trafficking investigation, according to a report. Judge Bruce Reinhardt approved the...
States Where the Most Prisoners Die
In 2019, 4,234 people died in U.S. state and federal prisons. The mortality rate for U.S. inmates that year was 330 per 100,000 in state correctional facilities and 259 per 100,000 in federal prisons. State prisoners were less likely to die in 2019 than U.S. residents age 18 or older when adjusting for population differences […]
Washington Examiner
Transgender prisoner who impregnated two inmates moved to different facility
A transgender inmate has been transferred after impregnating two female inmates at the only women's prison in New Jersey . Demi Minor, a biological male who identifies as a trans woman, was sent to the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility, a state prison with a population of all men except for three transgender inmates between the ages of 18 and 30, and was transferred to a vulnerable housing unit, according to NBC.
Female Inmates Sue Prison; Claim Guard Sold Key, Allowed Male Inmates to Rape Them
More than two dozen women in an Indiana prison claim they were raped and assaulted by male inmates have filed two separate lawsuits. According to Newsweek, a group of female inmates at the Clark County Jail in Indiana filed a lawsuit July 22 alleging two male prisoners were allowed access to their prison cells after they bribed a prison officer.
Federal judge seizes control of Mississippi jail
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — A federal judge has seized control of a Mississippi jail after citing “severely deficient” conditions at the facility. In a Friday ruling, U.S. Southern District of Mississippi Judge Carlton Reeves placed Hinds County’s Raymond Detention Center in Raymond into receivership. The judge will soon appoint an expert, known as a “receiver,” to temporarily manage the facility in hopes of improving its conditions.
A Judge Pulled a Gun in the Courtroom—and Then It Got Weird
During a trial in West Virginia earlier this year, witnesses tell The Daily Beast, a state court judge whipped out his handgun, waved it in the air, and left it on the bench with the barrel pointing directly at the corporate lawyers who had irritated him. Circuit Judge David W....
A Texas death row inmate is seeking a 30-day reprieve to donate a kidney. An appeals court has issued an execution stay for a different reason
A Texas death row inmate who'd asked for his execution to be delayed so he can donate a kidney was granted a stay of execution Monday on an unrelated appeal over allegedly false testimony during the penalty phase of his trial.
insideedition.com
Mississippi Woman Who Used Bitcoin to Pay for Failed Murder-for-Hire Plot Gets 10 Years in Prison
A Mississippi woman has been sentenced to 10 years after a failed murder-for-hire plot, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. On Aug. 1, Jessica Leeann Sledge, 40, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised probation, and a fine of $1,000. Sledge previously...
Kansas Supreme Court reverses decisions granting Wichita police officer immunity
Kansas Supreme Court breaks new ground with decision rejecting former Wichita police officer's claim of qualified immunity in shooting of a child bystander. The post Kansas Supreme Court reverses decisions granting Wichita police officer immunity appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Alabama executed a death row inmate despite pleas from the victim's family not to
Alabama inmate Joe Nathan James Jr. was executed Thursday night for the 1994 murder of Faith Hall Smith, the state's top attorney said, despite pleas from the victim's family not to do so.
Ahmaud Arbery's Killer Fears For His Safety If Sent To State Prison, Lawyer Argues
The white man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery after chasing the running Black man in a Georgia neighborhood says he fears he will be killed by fellow inmates if he’s sent to a state prison to serve a life sentence for murder. Travis McMichael, 36, faces sentencing Monday in...
New York Cop Bought Rifle for Neo-Nazi ‘Rapekreig’ Marine Who Planned Synagogue Attack: Feds
A former Marine accused of being in a neo-Nazi group called “Rapekrieg” planned to attack a synagogue and had a New York police officer purchase an assault rifle for him, federal prosecutors allege. Facing several firearms charges, former U.S. Marine Matthew Belanger is alleged to have prepared an...
Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderers Receive Additional Heavy Prison Time for Federal Hate Crimes, Fail to Get Moved Out of State Prison
Travis McMichael, the gunman who murdered Ahmaud Arbery, received another life sentence for a federal hate crime on Monday. He must first serve his state sentence, despite fears that fellow prisoners in Georgia lockup will mete out a “backdoor death penalty.”. Later in the day, his father Gregory McMichael...
