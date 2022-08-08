ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Judge to decide if firing squad or electric chair is cruel

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Whether South Carolina can start executing prisoners again either with a firing squad or electric chair is now in the hands of a judge after a trial over whether shooting or electrocuting inmates is cruel and unusual punishment banned by the U.S. Constitution. Lawyers for four death row inmates argued this week the prisoners would feel terrible pain whether their bodies were “cooking” by electricity or heart stopped by marksman’s bullet — assuming they are on target. Attorneys for the state countered with their own experts who said death by the yet-to-be-used firing squad or the rarely-used-this-century electric chair would be instantaneous and the condemned would not feeling any pain. The state Supreme Court ordered Judge Jocelyn Newman to rule within 30 days, but it almost certainly won’t be the end of the case. Whichever side loses is expected to appeal. From 1995 to 2011 - when the state’s last execution was performed - South Carolina carried out the death penalty on 36 prisoners with lethal injections. But the state’s supply of lethal injection drugs expired in 2013, and pharmaceutical companies have refused to sell more for executions.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
State
South Carolina State
The Charleston Press

27-year-old trans woman, who was placed to serve three-decades-long sentence in a female-only prison, was transferred to men’s facility after impregnating two inmates

Dozens of gender identity and gender equality incidents have been reported in the last several months nationwide in schools, something that really bothers parents of young children. While the discussions about gender related topics in young people are becoming more and more heated in schools, the same applies to trans adults, who have become pretty vocal recently in seeking more rights.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elaine Scarry
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most Prisoners Die

In 2019, 4,234 people died in U.S. state and federal prisons. The mortality rate for U.S. inmates that year was 330 per 100,000 in state correctional facilities and 259 per 100,000 in federal prisons. State prisoners were less likely to die in 2019 than U.S. residents age 18 or older when adjusting for population differences […]
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Transgender prisoner who impregnated two inmates moved to different facility

A transgender inmate has been transferred after impregnating two female inmates at the only women's prison in New Jersey . Demi Minor, a biological male who identifies as a trans woman, was sent to the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility, a state prison with a population of all men except for three transgender inmates between the ages of 18 and 30, and was transferred to a vulnerable housing unit, according to NBC.
SOCIETY
The Associated Press

Federal judge seizes control of Mississippi jail

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — A federal judge has seized control of a Mississippi jail after citing “severely deficient” conditions at the facility. In a Friday ruling, U.S. Southern District of Mississippi Judge Carlton Reeves placed Hinds County’s Raymond Detention Center in Raymond into receivership. The judge will soon appoint an expert, known as a “receiver,” to temporarily manage the facility in hopes of improving its conditions.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firing Squad#Death Row Inmates#Electricity#On Death Row#The Electric Chair#The Firing Squad On
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court

Comments / 0

Community Policy