Everton closing in on Conor Coady transfer from Wolves with Ben Godfrey facing months out with broken leg

EVERTON are reportedly about to tie up a deal for Conor Coady after losing Ben Godfrey to a long-term injury.

England centre-half Godfrey broke his leg just ten minutes into the Toffees' opening game of the season against Chelsea on Saturday.

Wolves skipper Conor Coady is hoping to go to the World Cup with England this winter Credit: Getty

The 24-year-old was injured in a challenge with Kai Havertz and is facing months on the sidelines.

The Toffees also lost fellow centre-back Yerry Mina to an ankle injury during the 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park.

That has left boss Frank Lampard short of cover as he bids to avoid a repeat of last season's relegation scrap.

Lamps has identified England's World Cup hopeful Coady as the right man for the job.

The 29-year-old was an unused sub as Wanderers started their campaign with a 2-1 defeat at Leeds.

Wolves boss Bruno Lage said in the build-up he has always valued Coady's stellar seven-year service at Molineux but admitted he does not know if he will leave.

And 24-hours after Godfrey's injury, Football Daily reported Everton are close to finalising their swoop.

The breaking football news service say he is expected to join on an initial loan deal with an option to buy.

Wolves skipper Coady has made 152 Premier League appearances.

He earned the first of his ten caps in 2020, and played all 38 games of Wolves' league campaign last season.