Dale Earnhardt Jr. Calls Out Kyle Busch at Michigan for His Attitude and Driver Shares Interesting Photo With Joe Gibbs That Appears to Back It Up

Dale Earnhardt Jr. brought up Kyle Busch's attitude during the prerace show at Michigan and the driver shared a photo on Twitter that appeared to back it up. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Calls Out Kyle Busch at Michigan for His Attitude and Driver Shares Interesting Photo With Joe Gibbs That Appears to Back It Up appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Look: Danica Patrick Original Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Danica Patrick has quite the resume. Both on and off the track, Patrick has become a star. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver broke barriers throughout her career and has accomplished a lot since retiring. The successful business woman has ventured into several different areas, including the modeling world. In...
NASCAR: Kevin Harvick didn’t clinch a playoff spot

Despite his victory at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, Kevin Harvick isn’t officially locked in to the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. For the first time in nearly two years, Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick found himself in victory lane following Sunday afternoon’s rain-delayed NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway.
Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman

Clint Bowyer received a heartwarming response this week when he ended his silence on social media more than a month after his involvement in an accident that killed a woman. The post Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman  appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Brad Keselowski
Kevin Harvick’s Biggest Feud With Dale Earnhardt Jr. Happened Off the Racetrack

Last December, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kevin Harvick had a conversation that was four years in the making. For the 2021 season finale of the Dale Jr. Download podcast, Junior welcomed Harvick on the show to discuss comments he made in 2017 that Earnhardt played “a big part in stunting the growth of NASCAR.” According to Harvick, his dig was a reaction to what Earnhardt had said about NASCAR drivers’ salaries during his farewell tour.
How Sherry Pollex, Longtime Love Of NASCAR Driver Martin Truex Jr., Keeps An Amazingly Positive Attitude As She Battles Ovarian Cancer

Sherry Pollex, 43, longtime partner of NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr., 42, was diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer in 2014. Her cancer returned last September. The health-enthusiast and yogi is keeping a positive attitude through her cancer journey. Ovarian cancer has been called “the cancer that whispers,” due to...
Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend

Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
NASCAR World Reacts To Tony Stewart's Big Announcement

NASCAR legend Tony Stewart is officially getting into the NFT space. Via Bob Pockrass, Smoke Racing's collection will feature various cars that he's raced in over the course of his remarkable career and each signature NFT will be accompanied by an autographed Tony Stewart firesuit. The NASCAR world reacted to...
NASCAR Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Lists His 140-Acre North Carolina Estate for $16 Million

Click here to read the full article. If you’re a NASCAR fan looking for another home, you may want to look at this North Carolina property. The listing in Mooresville, North Carolina, hit the market this week. The $15.995 million 355 Pelham Lane estate is situated on 140.75 acres of land and is currently owned by NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home contains over 9,000 square feet of renovated residential space with its own pool house and putting green. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and a quartz countertop that loops into the dining room. There’s also a...
NASCAR: How 3 race winners could miss the playoffs

There is a slim chance that there will be more than 16 winners in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season. But up to three winners could miss out on the postseason. Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick became the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season’s 15th different winner, and he did it in just the 23rd race on the schedule this past Sunday at Michigan International Speedway.
NASCAR: Kurt Busch out, replacement confirmed for Richmond

Ty Gibbs is set to replace Kurt Busch at 23XI Racing once again, this time in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway. While his target return date was set for this Sunday, 23XI Racing’s Kurt Busch is set to miss a fourth consecutive NASCAR Cup Series race following his qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway three weekends ago.
NASCAR: 23XI Racing reveal original replacement driver

Kurt Busch’s recent injury led Ty Gibbs to make his NASCAR Cup Series debut for 23XI Racing. But he wasn’t the original replacement driver the team had in mind. The NASCAR career of Ty Gibbs has been relatively short thus far, but it has produced one of the most successful starts in recent history.
