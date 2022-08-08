ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh News & Observer

Hear From Jim Knowles, LBs Following Ohio State’s Fifth Practice Of Fall Camp

Ohio State was back on the practice field on Tuesday morning for the fifth of 25 practices leading up to the season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3. After practice, new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, fifth-year senior linebackers Teradja Mitchell and Palaie Gaoteote, redshirt juniors Tommy Eichenberg and Steele Chambers and junior Cody Simon met with the media to discuss a wide variety of topics.
Cleveland.com

Is Sonny Styles already Jim Knowles’ ‘secret weapon’ as Ohio State football’s five-star safety?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- It was a big deal when Sonny Styles announced his commitment hours before Ohio State football’s 59-31 win over Purdue. It was a big deal when the five-star recruit decided he would reclassify and get to campus this summer even though he’s only 17 years old. More than likely, he’ll have a long list of things done that’ll be classified as a big deal by the time his college career wraps up. But that doesn’t make it any less impressive when a kid who should be getting ready for his senior year of high school is already starting to look like he belongs at the college level, even though he’s only been in the program for two months.
Eleven Warriors

Ellis Robinson IV Wants to Continue to Build Relationships with Ohio State's Coaches, KingJoseph Edwards and KJ Bolden Will Visit OSU for Notre Dame Game

One of Ohio State’s top 2024 cornerback targets is planning his return trip to Columbus. Five-star Florida cornerback Ellis Robinson IV took a trip to Columbus on June 23-24 and had an enjoyable time at OSU’s campus. He plans on making a return trip to Ohio State sometime this fall, though he’s not sure for which game as of now.
NBC4 Columbus

Jim Knowles expects ‘top 5’ defense from Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ryan Day appeared to set the tone for Ohio State’s defense when he said the Buckeyes should have a top-10 defense this season. But OSU defensive coordinator Jim Knowles took it a step further Tuesday when he said he expects the Buckeyes to have a top-five defense in the country. “I […]
FanSided

Notre Dame football: What happens if the Irish upset Ohio State?

The Notre Dame football team takes on Ohio State in Week 1 of the college football season, but what happens if the Irish upset the Buckeyes?. We are inching ever so close to the start of the 2022 college football season, a year that will see the Notre Dame football team start out against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Usually, teams of the caliber of these two programs will start out against a cupcake team to get the kinks out, but that is not the case in 2022.
Cleveland.com

Which Ohio State football players won the fashion show at preseason camp move-in day?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s preseason camp move-in day is quickly becoming a chance for walk-ons to make perhaps their most lasting impression. Offensive lineman Toby Wilson figured this out a year ago, when he showed up in a super-patriotic romper like what Fred Flintstone might wear to CPAC. Sunday night he chose a more tasteful ensemble — though it appeared he and walk-on wingman Zak Herbstreit got their Tom Cruise movie homages crossed up.
NBC4 Columbus

HBCU Football Classic expected to return to Columbus in 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs) Football Classic will not be held this year but is expected to return in 2023, according to Classic for Columbus CEO John Pace. Pace said that a multi-year venue agreement that allows the game to be played the same weekend each year is paramount. […]
columbusmonthly.com

Columbus Attorney Diane Menashe on Defending William Husel and Other High-Profile Clients

The trial of former Mount Carmel Health System doctor William Husel had entered its fifth week when, on Monday, March 21, 2022, prosecutors put witness Christine Allison on the stand. Allison, the widow of Troy Allison, had been outspoken in her quest for justice for her late husband, allegedly murdered by Husel on July 15, 2018, via a lethal dose of 1,000 micrograms of fentanyl. She was also one of several family members of Husel’s alleged victims asked to testify by prosecutors as they laid out their case that Husel purposefully killed 14 patients, many of them already desperately ill and close to death.
NBC4 Columbus

Intel in Ohio: What kind of pollution does a semiconductor plant make?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Intel, which is on track to start building a massive semiconductor chip factory in Licking County later this year, is eager to talk about environmental concerns that might arise when a major manufacturer comes to town. Intel currently has factories in Chandler, Arizona, Hillsboro, Oregon and Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The […]
Flying Magazine

‘Birthplace of Aviation’ To Get Hall of Fame To Celebrate Flight

The historic Port Columbus Airport terminal and control tower, opened in 1929, will be transformed into the Ohio Air & Space (OAS) Hall of Fame and Learning Center. [Courtesy: OAS]. Ohio is known as the “birthplace of aviation,” due to it being the native state of the Wright brothers. But...
wosu.org

First Somali American nominee for Ohio House is ready to address priorities

Education, infrastructure, and health care are the top priorities for Ohio’s first Somali American to win a major party’s nomination in the state. Munira Abdullahi won her race as a Democrat in the 9th State House District, which represents part of northeast Columbus, primary by more than 67% of the vote over her opponent Paul Filippelli. She says she is ready to work on her priorities.
247Sports

247Sports

