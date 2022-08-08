Read full article on original website
Raleigh News & Observer
Hear From Jim Knowles, LBs Following Ohio State’s Fifth Practice Of Fall Camp
Ohio State was back on the practice field on Tuesday morning for the fifth of 25 practices leading up to the season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3. After practice, new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, fifth-year senior linebackers Teradja Mitchell and Palaie Gaoteote, redshirt juniors Tommy Eichenberg and Steele Chambers and junior Cody Simon met with the media to discuss a wide variety of topics.
Ohio State’s fastest linebacker? Strongest? Smartest? The Buckeyes reveal answers in a crowded room
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- There are nine Ohio State scholarship linebackers battling for playing time, and none of them have shown exactly who they are yet. Transfers, injuries, position switches, job losses, inexperience -- the paths to this crowded room have been winding. Last season, Cody Simon, Tommy Eichenberg, Steele Chambers...
Is Sonny Styles already Jim Knowles’ ‘secret weapon’ as Ohio State football’s five-star safety?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- It was a big deal when Sonny Styles announced his commitment hours before Ohio State football’s 59-31 win over Purdue. It was a big deal when the five-star recruit decided he would reclassify and get to campus this summer even though he’s only 17 years old. More than likely, he’ll have a long list of things done that’ll be classified as a big deal by the time his college career wraps up. But that doesn’t make it any less impressive when a kid who should be getting ready for his senior year of high school is already starting to look like he belongs at the college level, even though he’s only been in the program for two months.
Ohio State targets at the top of the updated 247Sports 2024 Top247 rankings
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, Director of Player Personnel Mark Pantoni, and the Ohio State staff are working hard on their 2023 recruiting. They currently have 19 commitments for that class. Those commitments make up the country’s No. 4 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings.
Another Buckeye target confirms attendance for Ohio State - Notre Dame game
A talented defensive recruit the Buckeyes have offered a scholarship confirms he will be at the Ohio State - Notre Dame game.
Eleven Warriors
Ellis Robinson IV Wants to Continue to Build Relationships with Ohio State's Coaches, KingJoseph Edwards and KJ Bolden Will Visit OSU for Notre Dame Game
One of Ohio State’s top 2024 cornerback targets is planning his return trip to Columbus. Five-star Florida cornerback Ellis Robinson IV took a trip to Columbus on June 23-24 and had an enjoyable time at OSU’s campus. He plans on making a return trip to Ohio State sometime this fall, though he’s not sure for which game as of now.
Jim Knowles expects ‘top 5’ defense from Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ryan Day appeared to set the tone for Ohio State’s defense when he said the Buckeyes should have a top-10 defense this season. But OSU defensive coordinator Jim Knowles took it a step further Tuesday when he said he expects the Buckeyes to have a top-five defense in the country. “I […]
Recruiting intel on the top uncommitted recruits in 2024
The Top247 for the 2024 recruiting class updated on Wednesday with Ohio State quarterback commit Dylan Raiola maintaining the top spot. The Chandler (Ariz.) High.
Country’s No. 12 overall prospect plans to return to Ohio State for Notre Dame game
An elite athlete from Georgia the Buckeyes have offered will return to Ohio State for the Notre Dame game Sept. 3.
Notre Dame football: What happens if the Irish upset Ohio State?
The Notre Dame football team takes on Ohio State in Week 1 of the college football season, but what happens if the Irish upset the Buckeyes?. We are inching ever so close to the start of the 2022 college football season, a year that will see the Notre Dame football team start out against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Usually, teams of the caliber of these two programs will start out against a cupcake team to get the kinks out, but that is not the case in 2022.
saturdaytradition.com
James Laurinaitis, Notre Dame assistant and ex-OSU star, shares challenges of facing Buckeyes
James Laurinaitis was a star at Ohio State from 2005-08. The former Buckeye linebacker was a three-time consensus All-American in Columbus. Laurinaitis also won the Butkus award and Lott Trophy during his tenure. Now, Laurinaitis is a grad assistant with Notre Dame. He recently expressed his opinion on Notre Dame’s...
Which Ohio State football players won the fashion show at preseason camp move-in day?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s preseason camp move-in day is quickly becoming a chance for walk-ons to make perhaps their most lasting impression. Offensive lineman Toby Wilson figured this out a year ago, when he showed up in a super-patriotic romper like what Fred Flintstone might wear to CPAC. Sunday night he chose a more tasteful ensemble — though it appeared he and walk-on wingman Zak Herbstreit got their Tom Cruise movie homages crossed up.
Scotty Middleton, Sunrise Christian Academy 5-star small forward, commits to Ohio State Buckeyes
The Ohio State Buckeyes entered the weekend with the nation's No. 5 basketball recruiting class in the 2023 cycle. That group was built on the depth of three in-state four-star talents - Chaminade Julienne shooting guard George Washington III, Pickerington Central small forward Devin Royal and St. ...
Alabama No. 1 in preseason coaches' poll; Ohio St. 2, UGA 3
Alabama was voted No. 1 in the preseason USA Today coaches' poll released Monday, with Ohio State second and defending national champion Georgia third. The Associated Press preseason Top 25 will be released Aug. 15. The Crimson Tide received 54 first-place votes from a panel of 66 major college football...
HBCU Football Classic expected to return to Columbus in 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs) Football Classic will not be held this year but is expected to return in 2023, according to Classic for Columbus CEO John Pace. Pace said that a multi-year venue agreement that allows the game to be played the same weekend each year is paramount. […]
Ohio State sets new rules for landlords hoping to advertise off-campus housing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Landlords who rent apartments to Ohio State University students will now have to agree to new rules imposed by the university in order to continue advertising their units on OSU’s website. Ohio State this month created a new Off-Campus Housing Network, which requires participating landlords to agree to about […]
columbusmonthly.com
Columbus Attorney Diane Menashe on Defending William Husel and Other High-Profile Clients
The trial of former Mount Carmel Health System doctor William Husel had entered its fifth week when, on Monday, March 21, 2022, prosecutors put witness Christine Allison on the stand. Allison, the widow of Troy Allison, had been outspoken in her quest for justice for her late husband, allegedly murdered by Husel on July 15, 2018, via a lethal dose of 1,000 micrograms of fentanyl. She was also one of several family members of Husel’s alleged victims asked to testify by prosecutors as they laid out their case that Husel purposefully killed 14 patients, many of them already desperately ill and close to death.
Intel in Ohio: What kind of pollution does a semiconductor plant make?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Intel, which is on track to start building a massive semiconductor chip factory in Licking County later this year, is eager to talk about environmental concerns that might arise when a major manufacturer comes to town. Intel currently has factories in Chandler, Arizona, Hillsboro, Oregon and Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The […]
Flying Magazine
‘Birthplace of Aviation’ To Get Hall of Fame To Celebrate Flight
The historic Port Columbus Airport terminal and control tower, opened in 1929, will be transformed into the Ohio Air & Space (OAS) Hall of Fame and Learning Center. [Courtesy: OAS]. Ohio is known as the “birthplace of aviation,” due to it being the native state of the Wright brothers. But...
wosu.org
First Somali American nominee for Ohio House is ready to address priorities
Education, infrastructure, and health care are the top priorities for Ohio’s first Somali American to win a major party’s nomination in the state. Munira Abdullahi won her race as a Democrat in the 9th State House District, which represents part of northeast Columbus, primary by more than 67% of the vote over her opponent Paul Filippelli. She says she is ready to work on her priorities.
