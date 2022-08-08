Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has DoneTom HandyNew York City, NY
brownstoner.com
Crown Heights Block on Lincoln Place Takes Top Prize in Greenest Block in Brooklyn Contest
It’s official: Lincoln Place between New York and Nostrand Avenues in Crown Heights is the Greenest Block in Brooklyn. The winner of the annual competition, hosted by Brooklyn Botanic Garden, was announced by BBG President Adrian Benepe in a press conference this morning. It is the second time in a row Crown Heights’ Preserving Lincoln’s Abundant Natural Treasures (P.L.A.N.T.) has won the borough-wide competition, coming in first place in 2019 — the last time the competition was held at full size, in-person. The pandemic forced a year off in 2020 and a “social distant” edition last year, where individual gardeners focused on their window boxes.
brownstoner.com
Brooklyn Heights Prewar With Moldings, Wood Floors Asks $835K
This top floor Brooklyn Heights one-bedroom has prewar details like wall moldings, picture rails and wood floors along with a kitchen that seems generously sized for the scale of the apartment. Located at 35 Clark Street, the seven-story building is just a short walk from the Brooklyn Heights Promenade. Completed...
brownstoner.com
Bay Ridge Bow-Fronted House With Stained Glass, Wood Floors Asks $1.275 Million
The developer behind this row house was “bullish on Bay Ridge” during an early 20th century building boom in the neighborhood. There is still some of that era’s detail to be found in the bow-fronted house at 536 76th Street, including stained glass, a coffered ceiling and parquet floors.
brownstoner.com
Brooklyn Book Festival Set to Return This Fall With in-Person and Virtual Events
The Brooklyn Book Festival, New York’s largest free literary festival, is returning later this year with a strong lineup of local and national authors. The nine-day festival will span from September 25 through October 3, and feature events throughout Brooklyn, as well as a Virtual Festival Day on September 25. This is the festival’s second hybrid iteration since going fully virtual in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
brownstoner.com
Development at Former Park Slope Key Food Site to Include Affordable Grocery Chain Lidl
Lidl, a budget-friendly grocery store, is scheduled to arrive in Park Slope in 2024 — as the center of a mixed-use development in place of the former Key Food on Fifth Avenue. The German grocer signed a lease with developers William Macklowe Company and Senlac Ridge Partners for its...
brownstoner.com
Fort Greene Grocery Stalwart Greene Grape Shutters, Building Vacated
We were amazed to find longtime Fort Greene grocery store Greene Grape Provisions shuttered when we stopped by this morning. The entire building was vacated by order of the DOB on Wednesday, August 3. A notice from owner Amy Bennett on the storefront, located at 767 Fulton Street, promises “We’ll...
Celebrate Harlem’s Diverse Culture At The Neighborhood’s Uptown Night Market
Manhattan’s largest food series Uptown Night Market is making its return to Harlem this Thursday, August 11, and it’s doing so as a kick off to the neighborhood’s 48th annual Harlem Week. Operated by a small, diverse, majority female-lead team, the market is meant to amplify the vibrancy of Harlem’s community, culture and food, as well as support its small businesses. New Yorkers can head to the famous Harlem Arches on 12th Ave. and 135th Street to get a taste of 50+ diverse vendors representing over 20 countries and the best offerings from Harlem’s rich African-American, African, Caribbean, Hispanic, and European culture. Grab a bite to eat and then enjoy a musical lineup in collaboration with Harlem Late Night Jazz, with performances by dozens of local musicians and performers from every genre.
Keeping it vintage: Bronx entrepreneur brings nostalgia, fashion to life in Pelham Bay
Founder Justin Leibowitz, a graduate of Fordham Prep and the College of Mount Saint Vincent, didn't get into vintage items until after college. He grew his business online and hustled before eventually opening his only location in late 2019.
wallstreetwindow.com
The Lottery Life: Creating Lucky Housing Winners at the Expense of Everyone Else – Raymond Niles
If you don’t win the lottery, you get the privilege of paying the highest apartment rents and condo prices in the country. Perhaps you may take comfort – or experience agony – in knowing that a good portion of your rent goes directly to subsidize the rent of your lottery-winning neighbors.
eastnewyork.com
The Best All-Day Every Day $5 Meal Special in Brooklyn is in East New York
While we see prices on food and groceries increasing every week, here is an all-day everyday special that will give you some relief, and the food is excellent. restaurant and bar has one of the best $5 food specials in all of Brooklyn. You usually find this type of special reserved for lunch but Fusion East offers the special all day, every day, including weekends.
rew-online.com
Green, affordable housing for seniors, designed by RKTB, opens doors on former site of iconic church
Following years of planning and community engagement, Pope Francis Apartments of Loreto, a new supportive affordable housing community for low-income senior citizens and previously homeless New Yorkers, has opened its doors on the former site of a beloved Catholic church in the Brownsville neighborhood of Brooklyn. RKTB Architects, P.C., the design firm behind the energy-efficient, eco-friendly eight-story multifamily residence, recently joined with nonprofit developer-operator Catholic Charities of Brooklyn & Queens to announce the substantial completion of work and celebrate residents moving in.
Bronx woman recalls traumatizing story of discrimination at LongHorn Steakhouse
Juwanna Kimble told News 12 she took her girlfriend to the restaurant for her birthday, but things turned sour when she went to use the restroom.
2 bodies found on Coney Island boardwalk bench, another on Brooklyn sidewalk
The bodies of three men were found in Brooklyn Monday morning — with one discovered on a sidewalk and two others found on a Coney Island boardwalk bench about 30 minutes later.
People with guards down not watching drinks at NYC clubs, ex vice cop says about druggings
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Former NYPD Detective Michael Alcazar once worked undercover in the nightclub districts of Manhattan, looking for signs of drug dealing–or drugging of potential robbery victims. He said the city’s problems with gun violence have shifted resources. “There’s a shortage of undercover detectives investigating these locations,” Alcazar said, “Even the bars know the […]
‘Harlem Week’ Is Bringing 10 Days Of Celebrations To NYC This Month
Harlem has an extremely rich cultural history, and each year NYers spend over a week celebrating the people, arts, culture, and entertainment that make it the neighborhood that it is today. This year the 48th annual Harlem Week is returning August 12-21 with ten days of live and virtual events centered around the theme “Inspiration. Impact. Legacy.” Started out in 1974 as Harlem Day, a one-day event of encouragement and fellowship meant to promote the neighborhood’s rich African-American, African, Caribbean, Hispanic, and European history, the celebration proved to be hugely popular and so additional days were added turning it into a ten-day long celebration. This year’s celebrations will kick off this Thursday, August 11, as Uptown Night Market celebrates its second season as part of this exciting celebration.
Manhole fires break out across New York City, heat to blame: ConEd
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Several manhole fires broke out across the city Monday night in what Con Edison called a side effect of the ongoing summer heat, as the energy company called on more than 63,000 Bronx residents to scale back their power usage. The FDNY responded to a number of smoking manholes on East […]
tag24.com
NYC thieves get away with millions worth of jewelry in dramatic smash-n-grab
New York, New York - The NYPD is searching for four unidentified men that staged the dramatic robbery of a jewelry store in broad daylight on Friday, taking off with over $2 million worth of goods. Surveillance video of the shocking incident, which took place in broad daylight at Rocco's...
rew-online.com
Brooklyn Luxury Condominium Building Milk Factory Sells Out
Real estate brokerage REAL New York today announced the official sellout of Milk Factory, located at 850 Metropolitan Avenue. Comprised of 32 new construction residences, the property achieved the three highest price per square foot sales in East Williamsburg at nearly $1,700 per square foot. As the exclusive sales and marketing firm,REAL New York played an integral role in all phases of the project, from pre-launch to sellout.
insideradio.com
Miss Jones Joins New York’s ’94.7 The Block’ For Morning Drive.
Miss Jones returns to New York radio as morning host at “94.7 The Block” WXBK rounding out the on-air lineup at the Audacy classic hip-hop outlet that launched in October 2021. The former R&B artist, Tarsha “Miss” Jones, began her radio career as part of the “Star & Buc Wild” morning show at crosstown rhythmic CHR “Hot 97” WQHT before moving to the former “103.9 The Beat” WPHI Philadelphia, where she was paired with Michael Shawn. The two moved to mornings at “Hot 97” in 2004, while syndicating the show back to Philly, with Jones recognized as the first African-American female to be syndicated on morning radio at the time. After exiting “Hot 97” in 2008, the duo hosted mornings on “Power 99” WUSL Philadelphia from 2009-2011 before Jones stepped down.
NYC’s Streetwise Rats Solve their Sidewalk Housing Woes by Crashing in Parked Cars
Despite the Department of Sanitation’s attempts to “shut the rat nightclub down”, New York’s rodent population seems to be thriving, finding solace not only in sidewalk trash bags but also in parked cars around the New York. In a one-two punch, the pandemic both motivated more New Yorkers to buy cars and left the city’s […] The post NYC’s Streetwise Rats Solve their Sidewalk Housing Woes by Crashing in Parked Cars appeared first on W42ST.
